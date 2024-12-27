New California Laws 2025: Part 20 includes Fentanyl, AI transparency, global warming, search warrants, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 20

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 20 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on Fentanyl, AI transparency, global warming, search warrants, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 20)

AB-3284 Elections omnibus bill. AB-3285 Alcoholic beverage control. AB-3286 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: monetary thresholds: grants. AB-3287 Electronic notifications. AB-3288 Property taxation: tax-defaulted property sales: objections and excess proceeds. AB-3289 Taxation: tax expenditures: information. AB-3290 Public postsecondary education. AB-3291 Developmental services. SB-896 Generative Artificial Intelligence Accountability Act. SB-897 Pupil attendance: interdistrict attendance: school districts of choice. SB-899 Protective orders: firearms. SB-900 Common interest developments: repair and maintenance. SB-901 The military: eligibility. SB-902 Firearms: public safety. SB-904 Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District. SB-905 Crimes: theft from a vehicle. SB-908 Fentanyl: child deaths. SB-909 Steven M. Thompson Physician Corps Loan Repayment Program. SB-910 Treatment court program standards. SB-918 Law enforcement contact process: search warrants. SB-919 Franchise Investment Law: franchise brokers. SB-920 California Purple Star School Designation Program. SB-924 Tenancy: credit reporting: lower income households. SB-926 Crimes: distribution of intimate images. SB-931 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-937 Development projects: fees and charges. SB-939 Educational equity: schoolsite and community resources: neurodivergent pupils. SB-940 Civil disputes. SB-941 California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: scoping plan: industrial sources of emissions. SB-942 California AI Transparency Act.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.