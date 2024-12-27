Subscribe
Thursday, April 3, 2025
New California Laws 2025
New Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 20 includes Fentanyl, AI transparency, global warming, search warrants, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 20

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 20 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on Fentanyl, AI transparency, global warming, search warrants, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 20)

AB-3284Elections omnibus bill.
AB-3285Alcoholic beverage control.
AB-3286California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: monetary thresholds: grants.
AB-3287Electronic notifications.
AB-3288Property taxation: tax-defaulted property sales: objections and excess proceeds.
AB-3289Taxation: tax expenditures: information.
AB-3290Public postsecondary education.
AB-3291Developmental services.
SB-896Generative Artificial Intelligence Accountability Act.
SB-897Pupil attendance: interdistrict attendance: school districts of choice.
SB-899Protective orders: firearms.
SB-900Common interest developments: repair and maintenance.
SB-901The military: eligibility.
SB-902Firearms: public safety.
SB-904Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District.
SB-905Crimes: theft from a vehicle.
SB-908Fentanyl: child deaths.
SB-909Steven M. Thompson Physician Corps Loan Repayment Program.
SB-910Treatment court program standards.
SB-918Law enforcement contact process: search warrants.
SB-919Franchise Investment Law: franchise brokers.
SB-920California Purple Star School Designation Program.
SB-924Tenancy: credit reporting: lower income households.
SB-926Crimes: distribution of intimate images.
SB-931Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
SB-937Development projects: fees and charges.
SB-939Educational equity: schoolsite and community resources: neurodivergent pupils.
SB-940Civil disputes.
SB-941California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: scoping plan: industrial sources of emissions.
SB-942California AI Transparency Act.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

