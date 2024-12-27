New California Laws 2025: Part 20 includes Fentanyl, AI transparency, global warming, search warrants, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 20
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 20 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on Fentanyl, AI transparency, global warming, search warrants, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 20)
|AB-3284
|Elections omnibus bill.
|AB-3285
|Alcoholic beverage control.
|AB-3286
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: monetary thresholds: grants.
|AB-3287
|Electronic notifications.
|AB-3288
|Property taxation: tax-defaulted property sales: objections and excess proceeds.
|AB-3289
|Taxation: tax expenditures: information.
|AB-3290
|Public postsecondary education.
|AB-3291
|Developmental services.
|SB-896
|Generative Artificial Intelligence Accountability Act.
|SB-897
|Pupil attendance: interdistrict attendance: school districts of choice.
|SB-899
|Protective orders: firearms.
|SB-900
|Common interest developments: repair and maintenance.
|SB-901
|The military: eligibility.
|SB-902
|Firearms: public safety.
|SB-904
|Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District.
|SB-905
|Crimes: theft from a vehicle.
|SB-908
|Fentanyl: child deaths.
|SB-909
|Steven M. Thompson Physician Corps Loan Repayment Program.
|SB-910
|Treatment court program standards.
|SB-918
|Law enforcement contact process: search warrants.
|SB-919
|Franchise Investment Law: franchise brokers.
|SB-920
|California Purple Star School Designation Program.
|SB-924
|Tenancy: credit reporting: lower income households.
|SB-926
|Crimes: distribution of intimate images.
|SB-931
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-937
|Development projects: fees and charges.
|SB-939
|Educational equity: schoolsite and community resources: neurodivergent pupils.
|SB-940
|Civil disputes.
|SB-941
|California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: scoping plan: industrial sources of emissions.
|SB-942
|California AI Transparency Act.
