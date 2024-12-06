New California Laws 2025: Part 3 includes consumer fraud, special education, consumer refunds and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 3
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 3 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on consumer fraud, special education, teaching credentials, consumer refunds and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 3)
|AB-1886
|Housing Element Law: substantial compliance: Housing Accountability Act.
|AB-1887
|Student financial aid: application deadlines: extension.
|AB-1888
|Department of Justice: Labor Trafficking Unit.
|AB-1889
|Conservation element: wildlife and habitat connectivity.
|AB-1891
|Community colleges: allied health programs.
|AB-1892
|Interception of electronic communications.
|AB-1893
|Housing Accountability Act: housing disapprovals: required local findings.
|AB-1899
|Courts.
|AB-1900
|Consumer refunds: nondisclosure agreements.
|AB-1901
|Vehicles: total loss claim: salvage certificate or nonrepairable vehicle certificate.
|AB-1902
|Prescription drug labels: accessibility.
|AB-1903
|International commercial arbitration: procedure.
|AB-1904
|Transit buses: yield right-of-way sign.
|AB-1905
|Public postsecondary education: employment: settlements, informal resolutions, and retreat rights.
|AB-1906
|California Law Revision Commission: persons with disabilities: terminology.
|AB-1907
|California Child and Family Service Review System: Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) assessment.
|AB-1913
|Pupil safety: child abuse prevention: training.
|AB-1916
|Self-service storage facilities: abandoned personal property.
|AB-1921
|Energy: renewable electrical generation facilities: definition.
|AB-1924
|Sacramento Regional Transit District.
|AB-1929
|Career technical education: data collection.
|AB-1930
|Teaching credentials: Child Development Associate Teacher Permit: renewal.
|AB-1934
|Digital financial asset businesses.
|AB-1935
|Gaming: Indian Gaming Special Distribution Fund.
|AB-1936
|Maternal mental health screenings.
|AB-1937
|State parks: Pedro Point.
|AB-1938
|Special education: inclusion and universal design for learning.
|AB-1939
|Pupil attendance: county and local school attendance review boards: pupil consultation.
|AB-1940
|Alcoholic beverages: beer returns.
|AB-1941
|Local public employee organizations.
