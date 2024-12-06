Subscribe
Monday, September 22, 2025
Roseville
New California Laws 2025
New Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 3 includes consumer fraud, special education, consumer refunds and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 3

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 3 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on consumer fraud, special education, teaching credentials, consumer refunds and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 3)

AB-1886Housing Element Law: substantial compliance: Housing Accountability Act.
AB-1887Student financial aid: application deadlines: extension.
AB-1888Department of Justice: Labor Trafficking Unit.
AB-1889Conservation element: wildlife and habitat connectivity.
AB-1891Community colleges: allied health programs.
AB-1892Interception of electronic communications.
AB-1893Housing Accountability Act: housing disapprovals: required local findings.
AB-1899Courts.
AB-1900Consumer refunds: nondisclosure agreements.
AB-1901Vehicles: total loss claim: salvage certificate or nonrepairable vehicle certificate.
AB-1902Prescription drug labels: accessibility.
AB-1903International commercial arbitration: procedure.
AB-1904Transit buses: yield right-of-way sign.
AB-1905Public postsecondary education: employment: settlements, informal resolutions, and retreat rights.
AB-1906California Law Revision Commission: persons with disabilities: terminology.
AB-1907California Child and Family Service Review System: Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) assessment.
AB-1913Pupil safety: child abuse prevention: training.
AB-1916Self-service storage facilities: abandoned personal property.
AB-1921Energy: renewable electrical generation facilities: definition.
AB-1924Sacramento Regional Transit District.
AB-1929Career technical education: data collection.
AB-1930Teaching credentials: Child Development Associate Teacher Permit: renewal.
AB-1934Digital financial asset businesses.
AB-1935Gaming: Indian Gaming Special Distribution Fund.
AB-1936Maternal mental health screenings.
AB-1937State parks: Pedro Point.
AB-1938Special education: inclusion and universal design for learning.
AB-1939Pupil attendance: county and local school attendance review boards: pupil consultation.
AB-1940Alcoholic beverages: beer returns.
AB-1941Local public employee organizations.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

