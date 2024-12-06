New California Laws 2025: Part 3 includes consumer fraud, special education, consumer refunds and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 3

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 3 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on consumer fraud, special education, teaching credentials, consumer refunds and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 3)

AB-1886 Housing Element Law: substantial compliance: Housing Accountability Act. AB-1887 Student financial aid: application deadlines: extension. AB-1888 Department of Justice: Labor Trafficking Unit. AB-1889 Conservation element: wildlife and habitat connectivity. AB-1891 Community colleges: allied health programs. AB-1892 Interception of electronic communications. AB-1893 Housing Accountability Act: housing disapprovals: required local findings. AB-1899 Courts. AB-1900 Consumer refunds: nondisclosure agreements. AB-1901 Vehicles: total loss claim: salvage certificate or nonrepairable vehicle certificate. AB-1902 Prescription drug labels: accessibility. AB-1903 International commercial arbitration: procedure. AB-1904 Transit buses: yield right-of-way sign. AB-1905 Public postsecondary education: employment: settlements, informal resolutions, and retreat rights. AB-1906 California Law Revision Commission: persons with disabilities: terminology. AB-1907 California Child and Family Service Review System: Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) assessment. AB-1913 Pupil safety: child abuse prevention: training. AB-1916 Self-service storage facilities: abandoned personal property. AB-1921 Energy: renewable electrical generation facilities: definition. AB-1924 Sacramento Regional Transit District. AB-1929 Career technical education: data collection. AB-1930 Teaching credentials: Child Development Associate Teacher Permit: renewal. AB-1934 Digital financial asset businesses. AB-1935 Gaming: Indian Gaming Special Distribution Fund. AB-1936 Maternal mental health screenings. AB-1937 State parks: Pedro Point. AB-1938 Special education: inclusion and universal design for learning. AB-1939 Pupil attendance: county and local school attendance review boards: pupil consultation. AB-1940 Alcoholic beverages: beer returns. AB-1941 Local public employee organizations.

