New California Laws 2025: Part 4 includes generative AI, doxing, violent predators and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 4

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 4 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on generative AI, doxing, violent predators, firearm safety, human trafficking and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 4)

AB-1946 Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races: Whitney Stakes. AB-1948 Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams. AB-1953 Vehicles: weight limits. AB-1954 Sexually violent predators. AB-1955 Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act. AB-1957 Public contracts: best value construction contracting for counties. AB-1960 Sentencing enhancements: property loss. AB-1962 Crimes: disorderly conduct. AB-1963 Pesticides: paraquat dichloride. AB-1966 Human trafficking: notice: primary ticket sellers. AB-1971 Administration of standardized tests. AB-1972 Regional property crimes task force. AB-1974 Family conciliation courts: evaluator training. AB-1976 Occupational safety and health standards: first aid materials: opioid antagonists. AB-1978 Vehicles: speed contests. AB-1979 Doxing Victims Recourse Act. AB-1982 Firearm safety certificate: exemptions. AB-1983 Income taxes: voluntary contributions: Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund. AB-1984 Pupil discipline: transfer reporting. AB-1986 State prisons: banned books. AB-1988 Stray animals: availability for adoption or release. AB-1991 Licensee and registrant renewal: National Provider Identifier. AB-1994 Veterans: Department of Veterans Affairs. AB-1996 Opioid antagonists: stadiums, concert venues, and amusement parks: overdose training. AB-1997 Teachers’ Retirement Law. AB-2001 Political Reform Act of 1974. AB-2004 County recorder: recordation of documents. AB-2005 California State University: faculty and employee housing. AB-2011 Unlawful employment practices: small employer family leave mediation program: reproductive loss leave. AB-2013 Generative artificial intelligence: training data transparency.

