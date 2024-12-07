Subscribe
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
New California Laws 2025
Roseville NewsSacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 4 includes generative AI, doxing, violent predators and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 4

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 4 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on generative AI, doxing, violent predators, firearm safety, human trafficking and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 4)

AB-1946Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races: Whitney Stakes.
AB-1948Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams.
AB-1953Vehicles: weight limits.
AB-1954Sexually violent predators.
AB-1955Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act.
AB-1957Public contracts: best value construction contracting for counties.
AB-1960Sentencing enhancements: property loss.
AB-1962Crimes: disorderly conduct.
AB-1963Pesticides: paraquat dichloride.
AB-1966Human trafficking: notice: primary ticket sellers.
AB-1971Administration of standardized tests.
AB-1972Regional property crimes task force.
AB-1974Family conciliation courts: evaluator training.
AB-1976Occupational safety and health standards: first aid materials: opioid antagonists.
AB-1978Vehicles: speed contests.
AB-1979Doxing Victims Recourse Act.
AB-1982Firearm safety certificate: exemptions.
AB-1983Income taxes: voluntary contributions: Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
AB-1984Pupil discipline: transfer reporting.
AB-1986State prisons: banned books.
AB-1988Stray animals: availability for adoption or release.
AB-1991Licensee and registrant renewal: National Provider Identifier.
AB-1994Veterans: Department of Veterans Affairs.
AB-1996Opioid antagonists: stadiums, concert venues, and amusement parks: overdose training.
AB-1997Teachers’ Retirement Law.
AB-2001Political Reform Act of 1974.
AB-2004County recorder: recordation of documents.
AB-2005California State University: faculty and employee housing.
AB-2011Unlawful employment practices: small employer family leave mediation program: reproductive loss leave.
AB-2013Generative artificial intelligence: training data transparency.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
