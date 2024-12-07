New California Laws 2025: Part 4 includes generative AI, doxing, violent predators and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 4
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 4 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on generative AI, doxing, violent predators, firearm safety, human trafficking and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 4)
|AB-1946
|Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races: Whitney Stakes.
|AB-1948
|Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams.
|AB-1953
|Vehicles: weight limits.
|AB-1954
|Sexually violent predators.
|AB-1955
|Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act.
|AB-1957
|Public contracts: best value construction contracting for counties.
|AB-1960
|Sentencing enhancements: property loss.
|AB-1962
|Crimes: disorderly conduct.
|AB-1963
|Pesticides: paraquat dichloride.
|AB-1966
|Human trafficking: notice: primary ticket sellers.
|AB-1971
|Administration of standardized tests.
|AB-1972
|Regional property crimes task force.
|AB-1974
|Family conciliation courts: evaluator training.
|AB-1976
|Occupational safety and health standards: first aid materials: opioid antagonists.
|AB-1978
|Vehicles: speed contests.
|AB-1979
|Doxing Victims Recourse Act.
|AB-1982
|Firearm safety certificate: exemptions.
|AB-1983
|Income taxes: voluntary contributions: Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|AB-1984
|Pupil discipline: transfer reporting.
|AB-1986
|State prisons: banned books.
|AB-1988
|Stray animals: availability for adoption or release.
|AB-1991
|Licensee and registrant renewal: National Provider Identifier.
|AB-1994
|Veterans: Department of Veterans Affairs.
|AB-1996
|Opioid antagonists: stadiums, concert venues, and amusement parks: overdose training.
|AB-1997
|Teachers’ Retirement Law.
|AB-2001
|Political Reform Act of 1974.
|AB-2004
|County recorder: recordation of documents.
|AB-2005
|California State University: faculty and employee housing.
|AB-2011
|Unlawful employment practices: small employer family leave mediation program: reproductive loss leave.
|AB-2013
|Generative artificial intelligence: training data transparency.
