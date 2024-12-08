Subscribe
Thursday, September 25, 2025
69.7 F
Roseville
New California Laws 2025
New Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 5 includes bank fees, health care, electric vehicle chargers, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 5

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 5 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on bank fees, credit unions, health care coverage, restraining orders, electric vehicle chargers and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 5)

AB-2015Nursing schools and programs: faculty members, directors, and assistant directors.
AB-2016Decedents’ estates.
AB-2017Banks and credit unions: nonsufficient funds fees.
AB-2018Controlled substances: fenfluramine.
AB-2020Survivors of Human Trafficking Support Act.
AB-2021Crimes: selling or furnishing tobacco or related products and paraphernalia to underage persons.
AB-2023Housing element: inventory of land: substantial compliance: rebuttable presumptions.
AB-2024Domestic violence: restraining orders.
AB-2032Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
AB-2033Public postsecondary education: electronic benefits transfer cards: basic needs services and resources.
AB-2037Weights and measures: electric vehicle chargers.
AB-2041Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: security expenses.
AB-2046Educational programs: single gender schools and classes.
AB-2047Public postsecondary education: discrimination prevention.
AB-2048Community colleges: systemic campus reforms: sexual harassment: report.
AB-2049Motions for summary judgment: filing deadlines.
AB-2053Pupil instruction: abusive relationships.
AB-2057Associate Degree for Transfer.
AB-2062Credit unions.
AB-2063Health care coverage.
AB-2067Financial institutions: service of process.
AB-2068State agencies: call center work: reporting information.
AB-2069Sale of soju and shochu.
AB-2072Group health care coverage: biomedical industry.
AB-2073Physical education courses: alternate term schedules.
AB-2074Pupil instruction: English Learner Roadmap Policy: statewide implementation plan.
AB-2080University of California: schools of medicine: report.
AB-2081Substance abuse: recovery and treatment programs.
AB-2082State highways: State Route 138: reduction.
AB-2085Planning and zoning: permitted use: community clinic.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

