New California Laws 2025: Part 5 includes bank fees, health care, electric vehicle chargers, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 5

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 5 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on bank fees, credit unions, health care coverage, restraining orders, electric vehicle chargers and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 5)

AB-2015 Nursing schools and programs: faculty members, directors, and assistant directors. AB-2016 Decedents’ estates. AB-2017 Banks and credit unions: nonsufficient funds fees. AB-2018 Controlled substances: fenfluramine. AB-2020 Survivors of Human Trafficking Support Act. AB-2021 Crimes: selling or furnishing tobacco or related products and paraphernalia to underage persons. AB-2023 Housing element: inventory of land: substantial compliance: rebuttable presumptions. AB-2024 Domestic violence: restraining orders. AB-2032 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. AB-2033 Public postsecondary education: electronic benefits transfer cards: basic needs services and resources. AB-2037 Weights and measures: electric vehicle chargers. AB-2041 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: security expenses. AB-2046 Educational programs: single gender schools and classes. AB-2047 Public postsecondary education: discrimination prevention. AB-2048 Community colleges: systemic campus reforms: sexual harassment: report. AB-2049 Motions for summary judgment: filing deadlines. AB-2053 Pupil instruction: abusive relationships. AB-2057 Associate Degree for Transfer. AB-2062 Credit unions. AB-2063 Health care coverage. AB-2067 Financial institutions: service of process. AB-2068 State agencies: call center work: reporting information. AB-2069 Sale of soju and shochu. AB-2072 Group health care coverage: biomedical industry. AB-2073 Physical education courses: alternate term schedules. AB-2074 Pupil instruction: English Learner Roadmap Policy: statewide implementation plan. AB-2080 University of California: schools of medicine: report. AB-2081 Substance abuse: recovery and treatment programs. AB-2082 State highways: State Route 138: reduction. AB-2085 Planning and zoning: permitted use: community clinic.

