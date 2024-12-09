New California Laws 2025: Part 6 includes voter registration, parking violations, license plates, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 6
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on voter registration, parking violations, license plates, mental health, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 6)
|AB-2086
|Transportation funding: California Transportation Plan: public dashboard.
|AB-2091
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public access: nonmotorized recreation.
|AB-2094
|Alcoholic beverage control: public community college stadiums: City of Bakersfield.
|AB-2096
|Restraining orders: educational institutions.
|AB-2099
|Crimes: reproductive health services.
|AB-2105
|Coverage for PANDAS and PANS.
|AB-2106
|Probation.
|AB-2107
|Clinical laboratory technology: remote review.
|AB-2108
|Foster care: missing children and nonminor dependents.
|AB-2109
|Electricity: surcharge exemption: industrial process heat recovery.
|AB-2111
|License plates: obstruction or alteration.
|AB-2113
|Pesticides.
|AB-2114
|Building standards: exterior elevated elements: inspection.
|AB-2115
|Controlled substances: clinics.
|AB-2117
|Development permit expirations: actions or proceedings.
|AB-2119
|Mental health.
|AB-2123
|Disability compensation: paid family leave.
|AB-2127
|Voter registration: California New Motor Voter Program.
|AB-2129
|Immediate postpartum contraception.
|AB-2130
|Parking violations.
|AB-2131
|Certified nurse assistant training programs.
|AB-2132
|Health care services: tuberculosis.
|AB-2134
|School employees: transfer of leave of absence for illness or injury.
|AB-2136
|Controlled substances: analyzing and testing.
|AB-2137
|Homeless and foster youth.
|AB-2143
|Fairs.
|AB-2146
|Product safety: recreational water safety: wearable personal flotation devices: infants and children.
|AB-2154
|Mental health: involuntary treatment.
|AB-2157
|City of Alameda Health Care District: certificates of participation: lien.
|AB-2159
|Common interest developments: association governance: elections.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.