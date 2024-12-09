New California Laws 2025: Part 6 includes voter registration, parking violations, license plates, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 6

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on voter registration, parking violations, license plates, mental health, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 6)

AB-2086 Transportation funding: California Transportation Plan: public dashboard. AB-2091 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public access: nonmotorized recreation. AB-2094 Alcoholic beverage control: public community college stadiums: City of Bakersfield. AB-2096 Restraining orders: educational institutions. AB-2099 Crimes: reproductive health services. AB-2105 Coverage for PANDAS and PANS. AB-2106 Probation. AB-2107 Clinical laboratory technology: remote review. AB-2108 Foster care: missing children and nonminor dependents. AB-2109 Electricity: surcharge exemption: industrial process heat recovery. AB-2111 License plates: obstruction or alteration. AB-2113 Pesticides. AB-2114 Building standards: exterior elevated elements: inspection. AB-2115 Controlled substances: clinics. AB-2117 Development permit expirations: actions or proceedings. AB-2119 Mental health. AB-2123 Disability compensation: paid family leave. AB-2127 Voter registration: California New Motor Voter Program. AB-2129 Immediate postpartum contraception. AB-2130 Parking violations. AB-2131 Certified nurse assistant training programs. AB-2132 Health care services: tuberculosis. AB-2134 School employees: transfer of leave of absence for illness or injury. AB-2136 Controlled substances: analyzing and testing. AB-2137 Homeless and foster youth. AB-2143 Fairs. AB-2146 Product safety: recreational water safety: wearable personal flotation devices: infants and children. AB-2154 Mental health: involuntary treatment. AB-2157 City of Alameda Health Care District: certificates of participation: lien. AB-2159 Common interest developments: association governance: elections.

