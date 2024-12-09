Subscribe
Friday, September 26, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 6 includes voter registration, parking violations, license plates, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 6

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on voter registration, parking violations, license plates, mental health, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 6)

AB-2086Transportation funding: California Transportation Plan: public dashboard.
AB-2091California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public access: nonmotorized recreation.
AB-2094Alcoholic beverage control: public community college stadiums: City of Bakersfield.
AB-2096Restraining orders: educational institutions.
AB-2099Crimes: reproductive health services.
AB-2105Coverage for PANDAS and PANS.
AB-2106Probation.
AB-2107Clinical laboratory technology: remote review.
AB-2108Foster care: missing children and nonminor dependents.
AB-2109Electricity: surcharge exemption: industrial process heat recovery.
AB-2111License plates: obstruction or alteration.
AB-2113Pesticides.
AB-2114Building standards: exterior elevated elements: inspection.
AB-2115Controlled substances: clinics.
AB-2117Development permit expirations: actions or proceedings.
AB-2119Mental health.
AB-2123Disability compensation: paid family leave.
AB-2127Voter registration: California New Motor Voter Program.
AB-2129Immediate postpartum contraception.
AB-2130Parking violations.
AB-2131Certified nurse assistant training programs.
AB-2132Health care services: tuberculosis.
AB-2134School employees: transfer of leave of absence for illness or injury.
AB-2136Controlled substances: analyzing and testing.
AB-2137Homeless and foster youth.
AB-2143Fairs.
AB-2146Product safety: recreational water safety: wearable personal flotation devices: infants and children.
AB-2154Mental health: involuntary treatment.
AB-2157City of Alameda Health Care District: certificates of participation: lien.
AB-2159Common interest developments: association governance: elections.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Roseville News

Draining Your Pool Properly

For those who plan to drain or remove water from your swimming pool or spa, Sacramento County Water Resources wants to provide tips on how to properly dispose of the water through GREEN practices. We recommend disposing the water
Folsom

Folsom City Council Approves $3M Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Budget Shortfall

Folsom, Calif. - At its September 23 meeting, the Folsom City Council unanimously approved the first phase of cost-saving measures to address the city's $3 million General Fund shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
California News Updates

Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.
Local Business and Community

Yummy Poke in Rocklin

Poke /poʊˈkeɪ/ is a Hawaiian tradition "to slice" or "cut crosswise into pieces"; sometimes stylized Poké to aid pronunciation) is diced raw Ahi, Salmon, Albacore, and other sushi grade fish options.
Local Business and Community

Applebee’s Grill & Bar in Rocklin

Welcome to Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar - lively American casual dining, classic drinks and local drafts.

