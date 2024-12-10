New California Laws 2025: Part 7 includes electric bikes, winegrowers, short-term rentals, pawnbrokers, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 7

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electric bikes, winegrowers, short-term rentals, pawnbrokers, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 7)

AB-2164 Physicians and surgeons: licensure requirements: disclosure. AB-2165 Pupil instruction: financial aid application. AB-2166 Barbering and cosmetology: hair types and textures. AB-2173 Special education: emotional disability. AB-2174 Alcoholic beverages: beer caterer’s permit. AB-2176 Juvenile court schools: chronic absenteeism rates. AB-2177 Winegrowers: spirits of wine. AB-2179 Pupil services: local apprenticeship programs and preapprenticeship programs: notification of parents or guardians. AB-2181 Juvenile court school pupils: graduation requirements and continued education options. AB-2186 Vehicles: impoundment. AB-2192 Public agencies: cost accounting standards. AB-2193 Hazing: educational institutions: prohibition and civil liability: reports and resources. AB-2196 Beaver restoration. AB-2197 Personal income taxes: Protect Our Coast and Oceans Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund. AB-2198 Health information. AB-2199 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: residential or mixed-use housing projects. AB-2202 Short-term rentals: disclosure: cleaning tasks. AB-2207 State boards and commissions: representatives of older adults. AB-2213 Redevelopment: oversight boards. AB-2215 Criminal procedure: arrests. AB-2224 Special immigrant juvenile status: court orders and guardianship. AB-2225 Discovery: prehospital emergency medical care person or personnel review committees. AB-2227 Unemployment insurance: violations. AB-2229 California Healthy Youth Act: menstrual health education. AB-2231 Pawnbrokers: education. AB-2232 Accessibility to emergency information and services: emergency shelters: persons with pets. AB-2234 Vehicles: electric bicycles. AB-2235 Public contracts: local agencies: wind infrastructure. AB-2240 Farm labor centers: migratory agricultural workers. AB-2243 Housing development projects: objective standards: affordability and site criteria.

