New California Laws 2025: Part 7 includes electric bikes, winegrowers, short-term rentals, pawnbrokers, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 7
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electric bikes, winegrowers, short-term rentals, pawnbrokers, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 7)
|AB-2164
|Physicians and surgeons: licensure requirements: disclosure.
|AB-2165
|Pupil instruction: financial aid application.
|AB-2166
|Barbering and cosmetology: hair types and textures.
|AB-2173
|Special education: emotional disability.
|AB-2174
|Alcoholic beverages: beer caterer’s permit.
|AB-2176
|Juvenile court schools: chronic absenteeism rates.
|AB-2177
|Winegrowers: spirits of wine.
|AB-2179
|Pupil services: local apprenticeship programs and preapprenticeship programs: notification of parents or guardians.
|AB-2181
|Juvenile court school pupils: graduation requirements and continued education options.
|AB-2186
|Vehicles: impoundment.
|AB-2192
|Public agencies: cost accounting standards.
|AB-2193
|Hazing: educational institutions: prohibition and civil liability: reports and resources.
|AB-2196
|Beaver restoration.
|AB-2197
|Personal income taxes: Protect Our Coast and Oceans Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|AB-2198
|Health information.
|AB-2199
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: residential or mixed-use housing projects.
|AB-2202
|Short-term rentals: disclosure: cleaning tasks.
|AB-2207
|State boards and commissions: representatives of older adults.
|AB-2213
|Redevelopment: oversight boards.
|AB-2215
|Criminal procedure: arrests.
|AB-2224
|Special immigrant juvenile status: court orders and guardianship.
|AB-2225
|Discovery: prehospital emergency medical care person or personnel review committees.
|AB-2227
|Unemployment insurance: violations.
|AB-2229
|California Healthy Youth Act: menstrual health education.
|AB-2231
|Pawnbrokers: education.
|AB-2232
|Accessibility to emergency information and services: emergency shelters: persons with pets.
|AB-2234
|Vehicles: electric bicycles.
|AB-2235
|Public contracts: local agencies: wind infrastructure.
|AB-2240
|Farm labor centers: migratory agricultural workers.
|AB-2243
|Housing development projects: objective standards: affordability and site criteria.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.