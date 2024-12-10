Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
New California Laws 2025
New California Laws 2025: Part 7 includes electric bikes, winegrowers, short-term rentals, pawnbrokers, and more

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electric bikes, winegrowers, short-term rentals, pawnbrokers, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 7)

AB-2164Physicians and surgeons: licensure requirements: disclosure.
AB-2165Pupil instruction: financial aid application.
AB-2166Barbering and cosmetology: hair types and textures.
AB-2173Special education: emotional disability.
AB-2174Alcoholic beverages: beer caterer’s permit.
AB-2176Juvenile court schools: chronic absenteeism rates.
AB-2177Winegrowers: spirits of wine.
AB-2179Pupil services: local apprenticeship programs and preapprenticeship programs: notification of parents or guardians.
AB-2181Juvenile court school pupils: graduation requirements and continued education options.
AB-2186Vehicles: impoundment.
AB-2192Public agencies: cost accounting standards.
AB-2193Hazing: educational institutions: prohibition and civil liability: reports and resources.
AB-2196Beaver restoration.
AB-2197Personal income taxes: Protect Our Coast and Oceans Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
AB-2198Health information.
AB-2199California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: residential or mixed-use housing projects.
AB-2202Short-term rentals: disclosure: cleaning tasks.
AB-2207State boards and commissions: representatives of older adults.
AB-2213Redevelopment: oversight boards.
AB-2215Criminal procedure: arrests.
AB-2224Special immigrant juvenile status: court orders and guardianship.
AB-2225Discovery: prehospital emergency medical care person or personnel review committees.
AB-2227Unemployment insurance: violations.
AB-2229California Healthy Youth Act: menstrual health education.
AB-2231Pawnbrokers: education.
AB-2232Accessibility to emergency information and services: emergency shelters: persons with pets.
AB-2234Vehicles: electric bicycles.
AB-2235Public contracts: local agencies: wind infrastructure.
AB-2240Farm labor centers: migratory agricultural workers.
AB-2243Housing development projects: objective standards: affordability and site criteria.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

