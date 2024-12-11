Subscribe
Saturday, June 28, 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 8 includes avocados, transportation, local government, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 8

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 8 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on avocados, transportation, local government, day care, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 8)

AB-2245Certificated school employees: permanent status: regional occupational centers or programs operated by single school districts.
AB-2247Mobilehome Parks Act: enforcement: notice of violations: Manufactured Housing Opportunity and Revitalization (MORE) Program: annual fee.
AB-2251Graduation requirements: local requirements: exemptions.
AB-2257Local government: property-related water and sewer fees and assessments: remedies.
AB-2258Health care coverage: cost sharing.
AB-2261Transportation: federal funding: tribes.
AB-2268English learners: initial identification: English language proficiency assessment.
AB-2270Healing arts: continuing education: menopausal mental or physical health.
AB-2275Trustees of the California State University: appointees.
AB-2276Forestry: timber harvesting plans: exemptions.
AB-2283Civil actions: electronic service.
AB-2284County employees’ retirement: compensation.
AB-2287Inuit.
AB-2288Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004.
AB-2292Electrical transmission facilities: certificates of public convenience and necessity.
AB-2293Joint powers agreements: health care services.
AB-2295Crimes: commencement of prosecution.
AB-2297Hospital and Emergency Physician Fair Pricing Policies.
AB-2299Labor Commissioner: whistleblower protections: model list of rights and responsibilities.
AB-2300Medical devices: Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP).
AB-2301Sacramento Area Sewer District Pension Protection Act of 2024.
AB-2302Open meetings: local agencies: teleconferences.
AB-2304Unlawful detainer: case records.
AB-2308Domestic violence: protective orders.
AB-2310Parole hearings: language access.
AB-2316Pupil nutrition: substances: prohibition.
AB-2317Child day care facilities: anaphylactic policy.
AB-2318State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account: receipts and expenditures: report.
AB-2319California Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act.
AB-2324Avocados: sale or donation by the Secretary of Food and Agriculture.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Roseville News

Roseville News

