New California Laws 2025: Part 8 includes avocados, transportation, local government, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 8

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 8 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on avocados, transportation, local government, day care, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

- Advertisement - THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

New California Laws 2025 (part 8)

AB-2245 Certificated school employees: permanent status: regional occupational centers or programs operated by single school districts. AB-2247 Mobilehome Parks Act: enforcement: notice of violations: Manufactured Housing Opportunity and Revitalization (MORE) Program: annual fee. AB-2251 Graduation requirements: local requirements: exemptions. AB-2257 Local government: property-related water and sewer fees and assessments: remedies. AB-2258 Health care coverage: cost sharing. AB-2261 Transportation: federal funding: tribes. AB-2268 English learners: initial identification: English language proficiency assessment. AB-2270 Healing arts: continuing education: menopausal mental or physical health. AB-2275 Trustees of the California State University: appointees. AB-2276 Forestry: timber harvesting plans: exemptions. AB-2283 Civil actions: electronic service. AB-2284 County employees’ retirement: compensation. AB-2287 Inuit. AB-2288 Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004. AB-2292 Electrical transmission facilities: certificates of public convenience and necessity. AB-2293 Joint powers agreements: health care services. AB-2295 Crimes: commencement of prosecution. AB-2297 Hospital and Emergency Physician Fair Pricing Policies. AB-2299 Labor Commissioner: whistleblower protections: model list of rights and responsibilities. AB-2300 Medical devices: Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP). AB-2301 Sacramento Area Sewer District Pension Protection Act of 2024. AB-2302 Open meetings: local agencies: teleconferences. AB-2304 Unlawful detainer: case records. AB-2308 Domestic violence: protective orders. AB-2310 Parole hearings: language access. AB-2316 Pupil nutrition: substances: prohibition. AB-2317 Child day care facilities: anaphylactic policy. AB-2318 State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account: receipts and expenditures: report. AB-2319 California Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act. AB-2324 Avocados: sale or donation by the Secretary of Food and Agriculture.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.