New California Laws 2025: Part 8 includes avocados, transportation, local government, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 8
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 8 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on avocados, transportation, local government, day care, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|AB-2245
|Certificated school employees: permanent status: regional occupational centers or programs operated by single school districts.
|AB-2247
|Mobilehome Parks Act: enforcement: notice of violations: Manufactured Housing Opportunity and Revitalization (MORE) Program: annual fee.
|AB-2251
|Graduation requirements: local requirements: exemptions.
|AB-2257
|Local government: property-related water and sewer fees and assessments: remedies.
|AB-2258
|Health care coverage: cost sharing.
|AB-2261
|Transportation: federal funding: tribes.
|AB-2268
|English learners: initial identification: English language proficiency assessment.
|AB-2270
|Healing arts: continuing education: menopausal mental or physical health.
|AB-2275
|Trustees of the California State University: appointees.
|AB-2276
|Forestry: timber harvesting plans: exemptions.
|AB-2283
|Civil actions: electronic service.
|AB-2284
|County employees’ retirement: compensation.
|AB-2287
|Inuit.
|AB-2288
|Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004.
|AB-2292
|Electrical transmission facilities: certificates of public convenience and necessity.
|AB-2293
|Joint powers agreements: health care services.
|AB-2295
|Crimes: commencement of prosecution.
|AB-2297
|Hospital and Emergency Physician Fair Pricing Policies.
|AB-2299
|Labor Commissioner: whistleblower protections: model list of rights and responsibilities.
|AB-2300
|Medical devices: Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP).
|AB-2301
|Sacramento Area Sewer District Pension Protection Act of 2024.
|AB-2302
|Open meetings: local agencies: teleconferences.
|AB-2304
|Unlawful detainer: case records.
|AB-2308
|Domestic violence: protective orders.
|AB-2310
|Parole hearings: language access.
|AB-2316
|Pupil nutrition: substances: prohibition.
|AB-2317
|Child day care facilities: anaphylactic policy.
|AB-2318
|State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account: receipts and expenditures: report.
|AB-2319
|California Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act.
|AB-2324
|Avocados: sale or donation by the Secretary of Food and Agriculture.
