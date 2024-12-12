Subscribe
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Roseville
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 9 includes workers comp, special needs trusts, AI political ads, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 9

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 9 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on mobile homes, workers comp, special needs trusts, AI political ads, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 9)

AB-2325San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: officers and employees: designation and appointment.
AB-2326Equity in Higher Education Act: discrimination: compliance, regulations, and reports.
AB-2327Optometry: mobile optometric offices.
AB-2337Workers’ compensation: electronic signatures.
AB-2340Medi-Cal: EPSDT services: informational materials.
AB-2343CalWORKs: childcare programs.
AB-2345Short-term staff permits: provisional intern permits: teaching permits for statutory leave: designated subjects career technical education teaching credentials: cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification.
AB-2346Organic waste reduction regulations: procurement of recovered organic waste products.
AB-2347Summary proceedings for obtaining possession of real property: procedural requirements.
AB-2348California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert.
AB-2350Open meetings: school boards: emergencies: notifications by email.
AB-2353Property taxation: welfare exemption: delinquent payments: interest and penalties.
AB-2355Political Reform Act of 1974: political advertisements: artificial intelligence.
AB-2357University of California: school of medicine: University of California Kern County Medical Education Endowment Fund.
AB-2359Alcoholic beverage control: neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses.
AB-2364Property service worker protection.
AB-2367Highways: supplemental destination signs: state special schools.
AB-2368System reliability and outages.
AB-2370Community colleges: faculty: instructor of record: qualifications.
AB-2371Electrified security fences.
AB-2373Mobilehomes: tenancies.
AB-2375Alcoholic beverages: on-sale general public premises: drink lids.
AB-2376Chemical dependency recovery hospitals.
AB-2377Pupil instruction: physical education: accommodation: religious fasting.
AB-2378Alcoholic beverage control: licensing exemption: apprenticeship program for bartending or mixology.
AB-2387Mobilehome parks: additional lots: exemption from additional fees or charges.
AB-2389Alcoholic beverages: on-sale general – eating place and on-sale general public premises: drug reporting.
AB-2393Tidelands and submerged lands: County of Orange and Newport Bay: franchises or leases.
AB-2395California State University: extension programs, special session, and self-supporting instructional programs: revenues.
AB-2397Child support: special needs trusts.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

