New California Laws 2025: Part 9 includes workers comp, special needs trusts, AI political ads, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 9

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 9 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on mobile homes, workers comp, special needs trusts, AI political ads, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 9)

AB-2325 San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: officers and employees: designation and appointment. AB-2326 Equity in Higher Education Act: discrimination: compliance, regulations, and reports. AB-2327 Optometry: mobile optometric offices. AB-2337 Workers’ compensation: electronic signatures. AB-2340 Medi-Cal: EPSDT services: informational materials. AB-2343 CalWORKs: childcare programs. AB-2345 Short-term staff permits: provisional intern permits: teaching permits for statutory leave: designated subjects career technical education teaching credentials: cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification. AB-2346 Organic waste reduction regulations: procurement of recovered organic waste products. AB-2347 Summary proceedings for obtaining possession of real property: procedural requirements. AB-2348 California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert. AB-2350 Open meetings: school boards: emergencies: notifications by email. AB-2353 Property taxation: welfare exemption: delinquent payments: interest and penalties. AB-2355 Political Reform Act of 1974: political advertisements: artificial intelligence. AB-2357 University of California: school of medicine: University of California Kern County Medical Education Endowment Fund. AB-2359 Alcoholic beverage control: neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses. AB-2364 Property service worker protection. AB-2367 Highways: supplemental destination signs: state special schools. AB-2368 System reliability and outages. AB-2370 Community colleges: faculty: instructor of record: qualifications. AB-2371 Electrified security fences. AB-2373 Mobilehomes: tenancies. AB-2375 Alcoholic beverages: on-sale general public premises: drink lids. AB-2376 Chemical dependency recovery hospitals. AB-2377 Pupil instruction: physical education: accommodation: religious fasting. AB-2378 Alcoholic beverage control: licensing exemption: apprenticeship program for bartending or mixology. AB-2387 Mobilehome parks: additional lots: exemption from additional fees or charges. AB-2389 Alcoholic beverages: on-sale general – eating place and on-sale general public premises: drug reporting. AB-2393 Tidelands and submerged lands: County of Orange and Newport Bay: franchises or leases. AB-2395 California State University: extension programs, special session, and self-supporting instructional programs: revenues. AB-2397 Child support: special needs trusts.

