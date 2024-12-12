New California Laws 2025: Part 9 includes workers comp, special needs trusts, AI political ads, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 9
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 9 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on mobile homes, workers comp, special needs trusts, AI political ads, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 9)
|AB-2325
|San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: officers and employees: designation and appointment.
|AB-2326
|Equity in Higher Education Act: discrimination: compliance, regulations, and reports.
|AB-2327
|Optometry: mobile optometric offices.
|AB-2337
|Workers’ compensation: electronic signatures.
|AB-2340
|Medi-Cal: EPSDT services: informational materials.
|AB-2343
|CalWORKs: childcare programs.
|AB-2345
|Short-term staff permits: provisional intern permits: teaching permits for statutory leave: designated subjects career technical education teaching credentials: cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification.
|AB-2346
|Organic waste reduction regulations: procurement of recovered organic waste products.
|AB-2347
|Summary proceedings for obtaining possession of real property: procedural requirements.
|AB-2348
|California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert.
|AB-2350
|Open meetings: school boards: emergencies: notifications by email.
|AB-2353
|Property taxation: welfare exemption: delinquent payments: interest and penalties.
|AB-2355
|Political Reform Act of 1974: political advertisements: artificial intelligence.
|AB-2357
|University of California: school of medicine: University of California Kern County Medical Education Endowment Fund.
|AB-2359
|Alcoholic beverage control: neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses.
|AB-2364
|Property service worker protection.
|AB-2367
|Highways: supplemental destination signs: state special schools.
|AB-2368
|System reliability and outages.
|AB-2370
|Community colleges: faculty: instructor of record: qualifications.
|AB-2371
|Electrified security fences.
|AB-2373
|Mobilehomes: tenancies.
|AB-2375
|Alcoholic beverages: on-sale general public premises: drink lids.
|AB-2376
|Chemical dependency recovery hospitals.
|AB-2377
|Pupil instruction: physical education: accommodation: religious fasting.
|AB-2378
|Alcoholic beverage control: licensing exemption: apprenticeship program for bartending or mixology.
|AB-2387
|Mobilehome parks: additional lots: exemption from additional fees or charges.
|AB-2389
|Alcoholic beverages: on-sale general – eating place and on-sale general public premises: drug reporting.
|AB-2393
|Tidelands and submerged lands: County of Orange and Newport Bay: franchises or leases.
|AB-2395
|California State University: extension programs, special session, and self-supporting instructional programs: revenues.
|AB-2397
|Child support: special needs trusts.
