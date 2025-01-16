New California Laws 2025: Part 26 includes youth bill of rights, discrimination, gender bias, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 26

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 26 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on youth bill of rights, discrimination, gender bias, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 26)

SB-1303 Public works. SB-1304 Underground injection control: aquifer exemption. SB-1313 Vehicle equipment: driver monitoring defeat devices. SB-1315 School accountability: local educational agencies: annual reporting requirements. SB-1317 Inmates: psychiatric medication: informed consent. SB-1318 Pupil health: suicide prevention policies: pupil suicide crisis. SB-1320 Mental health and substance use disorder treatment. SB-1321 Employment Training Panel: employment training program: projects and proposals. SB-1323 Criminal procedure: competence to stand trial. SB-1324 California Ocean Science Trust: agreements. SB-1328 Elections. SB-1329 Elementary and secondary education: omnibus. SB-1333 Communicable diseases: HIV reporting. SB-1335 The California Cadet Corps. SB-1336 Department of General Services: state property: Metropolitan State Hospital. SB-1340 Discrimination. SB-1342 California Environmental Quality Act: infrastructure projects: County of San Diego. SB-1348 Postsecondary education: Designation of California Black-Serving Institutions. SB-1350 Occupational safety and health: definitions. SB-1352 Continuing care retirement communities. SB-1353 Youth Bill of Rights. SB-1354 Long-term health care facilities: payment source and resident census. SB-1356 Judiciary: training: gender bias. SB-1357 Housing Authority of the County of Alameda. SB-1361 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: local agencies: contract for providing services for people experiencing homelessness. SB-1366 Real property disclosure requirements: domestic water storage tank assistance. SB-1367 Agriculture: commercial feed: inspection tonnage tax: research and education. SB-1371 Alcoholic beverage control: proof of age. SB-1379 Public Employees’ Retirement Law: reinstatement: County of Solano. SB-1381 Crimes: child pornography.

