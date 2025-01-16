Subscribe
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 26 includes youth bill of rights, discrimination, gender bias, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 26

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 26 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on youth bill of rights, discrimination, gender bias, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 26)

SB-1303Public works.
SB-1304Underground injection control: aquifer exemption.
SB-1313Vehicle equipment: driver monitoring defeat devices.
SB-1315School accountability: local educational agencies: annual reporting requirements.
SB-1317Inmates: psychiatric medication: informed consent.
SB-1318Pupil health: suicide prevention policies: pupil suicide crisis.
SB-1320Mental health and substance use disorder treatment.
SB-1321Employment Training Panel: employment training program: projects and proposals.
SB-1323Criminal procedure: competence to stand trial.
SB-1324California Ocean Science Trust: agreements.
SB-1328Elections.
SB-1329Elementary and secondary education: omnibus.
SB-1333Communicable diseases: HIV reporting.
SB-1335The California Cadet Corps.
SB-1336Department of General Services: state property: Metropolitan State Hospital.
SB-1340Discrimination.
SB-1342California Environmental Quality Act: infrastructure projects: County of San Diego.
SB-1348Postsecondary education: Designation of California Black-Serving Institutions.
SB-1350Occupational safety and health: definitions.
SB-1352Continuing care retirement communities.
SB-1353Youth Bill of Rights.
SB-1354Long-term health care facilities: payment source and resident census.
SB-1356Judiciary: training: gender bias.
SB-1357Housing Authority of the County of Alameda.
SB-1361California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: local agencies: contract for providing services for people experiencing homelessness.
SB-1366Real property disclosure requirements: domestic water storage tank assistance.
SB-1367Agriculture: commercial feed: inspection tonnage tax: research and education.
SB-1371Alcoholic beverage control: proof of age.
SB-1379Public Employees’ Retirement Law: reinstatement: County of Solano.
SB-1381Crimes: child pornography.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Roseville News

Crooked Lane Brewing announces plans for Roseville area taproom

Crooked Lane is the premier sponsor of Iron Rose FC, a professional men's and women's soccer team based in Roseville. The new taproom will be strategically located to serve as a gathering place for fans to celebrate and connect over great beer.
Local Business and Community

Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville

Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Fresenius Kidney Care in Roseville

Fresenius Kidney Care Roseville Home dialysis center in Roseville, California.
Roseville News

Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations Community Recognition Event this Friday

Roseville, Calif. - The Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA) is proud to host nearly 200 attendees for its First Annual Community Recognition Event - "Sweet Celebrations: Honoring Roseville's Community"
Natural Wellness

7 ways to reduce your asthma and allergies

Here are 7 ways to reduce your asthma and allergies. Practical tips to reduce sensitivities. Juli Mazi, Functional Medicine Practitioner in Sacramento.

Topics

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

