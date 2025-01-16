New California Laws 2025: Part 26 includes youth bill of rights, discrimination, gender bias, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 26
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 26 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on youth bill of rights, discrimination, gender bias, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 26)
|SB-1303
|Public works.
|SB-1304
|Underground injection control: aquifer exemption.
|SB-1313
|Vehicle equipment: driver monitoring defeat devices.
|SB-1315
|School accountability: local educational agencies: annual reporting requirements.
|SB-1317
|Inmates: psychiatric medication: informed consent.
|SB-1318
|Pupil health: suicide prevention policies: pupil suicide crisis.
|SB-1320
|Mental health and substance use disorder treatment.
|SB-1321
|Employment Training Panel: employment training program: projects and proposals.
|SB-1323
|Criminal procedure: competence to stand trial.
|SB-1324
|California Ocean Science Trust: agreements.
|SB-1328
|Elections.
|SB-1329
|Elementary and secondary education: omnibus.
|SB-1333
|Communicable diseases: HIV reporting.
|SB-1335
|The California Cadet Corps.
|SB-1336
|Department of General Services: state property: Metropolitan State Hospital.
|SB-1340
|Discrimination.
|SB-1342
|California Environmental Quality Act: infrastructure projects: County of San Diego.
|SB-1348
|Postsecondary education: Designation of California Black-Serving Institutions.
|SB-1350
|Occupational safety and health: definitions.
|SB-1352
|Continuing care retirement communities.
|SB-1353
|Youth Bill of Rights.
|SB-1354
|Long-term health care facilities: payment source and resident census.
|SB-1356
|Judiciary: training: gender bias.
|SB-1357
|Housing Authority of the County of Alameda.
|SB-1361
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: local agencies: contract for providing services for people experiencing homelessness.
|SB-1366
|Real property disclosure requirements: domestic water storage tank assistance.
|SB-1367
|Agriculture: commercial feed: inspection tonnage tax: research and education.
|SB-1371
|Alcoholic beverage control: proof of age.
|SB-1379
|Public Employees’ Retirement Law: reinstatement: County of Solano.
|SB-1381
|Crimes: child pornography.
