New California Laws 2025: Part 27 includes school operations, communism, marriage, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 27
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 27 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school operations, communism, marriage, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|SB-1382
|Community and rural health clinics: building standards.
|SB-1384
|Powered wheelchairs: repair.
|SB-1385
|Medi-Cal: community health workers: supervising providers.
|SB-1386
|Evidence: sexual assault.
|SB-1394
|Access to connected vehicle service.
|SB-1395
|Shelter crisis: Low Barrier Navigation Center: use by right: building standards.
|SB-1399
|Transfer of real property: transfer fees.
|SB-1400
|Criminal procedure: competence to stand trial.
|SB-1405
|Community service districts: Lake Arrowhead Community Services District: covenants, conditions, and restrictions.
|SB-1406
|Residential care facilities for the elderly: resident services.
|SB-1407
|State Capitol: victims and survivors of communism monument.
|SB-1408
|Mobilehome parks: vehicle removal.
|SB-1410
|Pupil instruction: curriculum frameworks: mathematics: algebra.
|SB-1414
|Crimes: solicitation of a minor.
|SB-1415
|CalWORKs: permanent housing assistance.
|SB-1416
|Sentencing enhancements: sale, exchange, or return of stolen property.
|SB-1417
|Transit districts: prohibition orders.
|SB-1418
|Hydrogen-fueling stations: expedited review.
|SB-1420
|Hydrogen production facilities: certification and environmental review.
|SB-1425
|Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund.
|SB-1427
|Marriage: joint petition for dissolution of marriage.
|SB-1429
|Education finance: emergencies: snowstorms.
|SB-1440
|School operations: 4-day school week.
|SB-1441
|Examination of petitions: time limitations and reimbursement of costs.
|SB-1445
|Governing boards: pupil members: expulsion hearing recommendations.
|SB-1447
|Hospitals: seismic compliance: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
|SB-1448
|Farm to Community Food Hub Program: California Agricultural Land Equity Task Force.
|SB-1450
|Elections.
|SB-1451
|Professions and vocations.
|SB-1452
|Architecture and landscape architecture.
