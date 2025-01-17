Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 27 includes school operations, communism, marriage, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 27

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 27 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school operations, communism, marriage, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 27)

SB-1382Community and rural health clinics: building standards.
SB-1384Powered wheelchairs: repair.
SB-1385Medi-Cal: community health workers: supervising providers.
SB-1386Evidence: sexual assault.
SB-1394Access to connected vehicle service.
SB-1395Shelter crisis: Low Barrier Navigation Center: use by right: building standards.
SB-1399Transfer of real property: transfer fees.
SB-1400Criminal procedure: competence to stand trial.
SB-1405Community service districts: Lake Arrowhead Community Services District: covenants, conditions, and restrictions.
SB-1406Residential care facilities for the elderly: resident services.
SB-1407State Capitol: victims and survivors of communism monument.
SB-1408Mobilehome parks: vehicle removal.
SB-1410Pupil instruction: curriculum frameworks: mathematics: algebra.
SB-1414Crimes: solicitation of a minor.
SB-1415CalWORKs: permanent housing assistance.
SB-1416Sentencing enhancements: sale, exchange, or return of stolen property.
SB-1417Transit districts: prohibition orders.
SB-1418Hydrogen-fueling stations: expedited review.
SB-1420Hydrogen production facilities: certification and environmental review.
SB-1425Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund.
SB-1427Marriage: joint petition for dissolution of marriage.
SB-1429Education finance: emergencies: snowstorms.
SB-1440School operations: 4-day school week.
SB-1441Examination of petitions: time limitations and reimbursement of costs.
SB-1445Governing boards: pupil members: expulsion hearing recommendations.
SB-1447Hospitals: seismic compliance: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
SB-1448Farm to Community Food Hub Program: California Agricultural Land Equity Task Force.
SB-1450Elections.
SB-1451Professions and vocations.
SB-1452Architecture and landscape architecture.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Folsom

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House

