New California Laws 2025: Part 27 includes school operations, communism, marriage, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 27

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 27 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school operations, communism, marriage, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 27)

SB-1382 Community and rural health clinics: building standards. SB-1384 Powered wheelchairs: repair. SB-1385 Medi-Cal: community health workers: supervising providers. SB-1386 Evidence: sexual assault. SB-1394 Access to connected vehicle service. SB-1395 Shelter crisis: Low Barrier Navigation Center: use by right: building standards. SB-1399 Transfer of real property: transfer fees. SB-1400 Criminal procedure: competence to stand trial. SB-1405 Community service districts: Lake Arrowhead Community Services District: covenants, conditions, and restrictions. SB-1406 Residential care facilities for the elderly: resident services. SB-1407 State Capitol: victims and survivors of communism monument. SB-1408 Mobilehome parks: vehicle removal. SB-1410 Pupil instruction: curriculum frameworks: mathematics: algebra. SB-1414 Crimes: solicitation of a minor. SB-1415 CalWORKs: permanent housing assistance. SB-1416 Sentencing enhancements: sale, exchange, or return of stolen property. SB-1417 Transit districts: prohibition orders. SB-1418 Hydrogen-fueling stations: expedited review. SB-1420 Hydrogen production facilities: certification and environmental review. SB-1425 Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund. SB-1427 Marriage: joint petition for dissolution of marriage. SB-1429 Education finance: emergencies: snowstorms. SB-1440 School operations: 4-day school week. SB-1441 Examination of petitions: time limitations and reimbursement of costs. SB-1445 Governing boards: pupil members: expulsion hearing recommendations. SB-1447 Hospitals: seismic compliance: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. SB-1448 Farm to Community Food Hub Program: California Agricultural Land Equity Task Force. SB-1450 Elections. SB-1451 Professions and vocations. SB-1452 Architecture and landscape architecture.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

