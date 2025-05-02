Local nonprofits raise over $13.5 million during Big Day of Giving

- Sponsor Event -

$117 million raised during the region’s giving day since 2013

Sacramento, Calif. – During yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, over 850 nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised over $13.5 million, bringing the total generated since the inception of this annual giving day in 2013 to more than $117 million, and exceeding last year’s total of $13.2 million.*

In all, over 30,500 donors made more than 61,000 gifts to support local causes.

“Once again, our region showed up with heart,” said Kerry Wood, chief executive of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which has organized this hyperlocal day-long giving challenge since its beginning. “Thousands of people took action to support the causes they care about, fueling the work of nonprofits that uplift our community every day. Big Day of Giving is proof that generosity is a powerful force for good – and that, together, we can build a more vibrant and resilient region for all.”

855 nonprofits

In all, 855 nonprofits throughout El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties generated $13,535,709 on May 1. The amount each nonprofit raised is available to view on the website.

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation’s Big Day of Giving was made possible with lead sponsorship from Western Health Advantage, in addition to the generosity of its other partners.

To learn more about Big Day of Giving, please visit www.bigdayofgiving.org. Additionally, nonprofits and their supporters in the Sacramento region should mark their calendars for next year’s Big Day of Giving on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

related