Friday, May 2, 2025
1 min.Read

Local nonprofits raise over $13.5 million during Big Day of Giving

Staff
By Staff
SourceSacramento Region Community Foundation
$117 million raised during the region’s giving day since 2013

Sacramento, Calif. – During yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, over 850 nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised over $13.5 million, bringing the total generated since the inception of this annual giving day in 2013 to more than $117 million, and exceeding last year’s total of $13.2 million.*

In all, over 30,500 donors made more than 61,000 gifts to support local causes.

“Once again, our region showed up with heart,” said Kerry Wood, chief executive of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which has organized this hyperlocal day-long giving challenge since its beginning. “Thousands of people took action to support the causes they care about, fueling the work of nonprofits that uplift our community every day. Big Day of Giving is proof that generosity is a powerful force for good – and that, together, we can build a more vibrant and resilient region for all.”

855 nonprofits

In all, 855 nonprofits throughout El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties generated $13,535,709 on May 1. The amount each nonprofit raised is available to view on the website.

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation’s Big Day of Giving was made possible with lead sponsorship from Western Health Advantage, in addition to the generosity of its other partners.

To learn more about Big Day of Giving, please visit www.bigdayofgiving.org. Additionally, nonprofits and their supporters in the Sacramento region should mark their calendars for next year’s Big Day of Giving on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Auburn

Placer appoints former Rocklin Police captain to Planning Commission

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rocklin resident Trent Jewell to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 3.
Concert Venues

Sphere Las Vegas: Surreal concert experience unlike any other

Las Vegas, Calif. - Expectations were running high during a recent desert trip from Palm Springs to Sin City. Dead and Company had settled in to another residency at the Sphere
Concert Venues

Roseville Concerts on the Square 2025 schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Another summer music season awaits at Downtown Roseville Town Square. Stay tuned for more great local events in Roseville and come back for more musical adventures
Concert Venues

Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - Goldfield Trading Post is working hard to energize the Downtown Roseville music and entertainment scene. Goldfield is conveniently located at 238 Vernon Street with easy access to plenty of nearby free parking, eateries and cold brews.
Local Business and Community

The Monk's Cellar

Monk's Cellar 240 Vernon StreetRoseville, Calif. 95678(916) 786-6665Craft Beers & Dining Map...

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

