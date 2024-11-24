PBS KVIE in Sacramento to host public media celebrities & distinguished individuals in lecture series

Rick Steves, Jack Gallagher, Kristi Yamaguchi and Pati Jinich featured

Sacramento, Calif. PBS KVIE will host four renowned public media celebrities and distinguished individuals from California in its new Studio Series, a year-long lineup of live conversations and lectures that will be held at its Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation Studio in 2025.

The series will bring iconic television host Rick Steves, Emmy Award-winning comedian Jack Gallagher, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and James Beard Award-winning television host and chef Pati Jinich to the Sacramento region, shining a light on their careers and successes in an intimate studio setting.

Inaugural Studio Series

“We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible speakers to our region for our inaugural Studio Series,” said Kathleen Richards, Director of Development and Marketing at PBS KVIE. “The Studio Series offers a rare opportunity for our audience to engage with these celebrated figures in an intimate and dynamic setting.”

Each speaker in the Studio Series has a strong connection to not only public television but also to California, and attendees will gain insight into each speakers’ life and work through conversational interviews, lectures and Q&A sessions.

Rick Steves , Jan. 27 at 7PM: In “The Joys and Value of European Travel,” the popular travel show host and guidebook author will share his latest tips and wisdom about European travel in a live lecture format.

, Jan. 27 at 7PM: In “The Joys and Value of European Travel,” the popular travel show host and guidebook author will share his latest tips and wisdom about European travel in a live lecture format. Jack Gallagher , May 18 at 3PM: In “Stories from a Career in Comedy,” Emmy Award-winning PBS host, comedian and writer Jack Gallagher will talk about his experiences in standup comedy, film and television – including PBS’ “Money Moves,” NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

, May 18 at 3PM: In “Stories from a Career in Comedy,” Emmy Award-winning PBS host, comedian and writer Jack Gallagher will talk about his experiences in standup comedy, film and television – including PBS’ “Money Moves,” NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Kristi Yamaguchi , Aug. 14 at 7PM: In “Pursuing Dreams,” the figure skater, bestselling author and philanthropist will discuss her incredible career, from winning an Olympic Gold Medal in the 1992 Olympics to founding Always Dream, an organization committed to fostering early childhood literacy.

, Aug. 14 at 7PM: In “Pursuing Dreams,” the figure skater, bestselling author and philanthropist will discuss her incredible career, from winning an Olympic Gold Medal in the 1992 Olympics to founding Always Dream, an organization committed to fostering early childhood literacy. Pati Jinich, date to be announced: In “A Restless Cook,” the four times James Beard award-winning television host and chef will share her experiences hosting “Pati’s Mexican Table” and “La Frontera” on PBS and working as a culinary ambassador in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for each Studio Series event are available individually and can be ordered by phone at 1-800-648-1292 or online at kvie.org/tickets.

