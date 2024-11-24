Subscribe
Saturday, June 7, 2025
69.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Rick Steves, Jack Gallagher, Kristi Yamaguchi and Pati Jinich
Sacramento
2 min.Read

PBS KVIE in Sacramento to host public media celebrities & distinguished individuals in lecture series

Staff
By Staff
SourcePBS KVIE

Sacramento, Calif. PBS KVIE will host four renowned public media celebrities and distinguished individuals from California in its new Studio Series, a year-long lineup of live conversations and lectures that will be held at its Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation Studio in 2025.

The series will bring iconic television host Rick Steves, Emmy Award-winning comedian Jack Gallagher, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and James Beard Award-winning television host and chef Pati Jinich to the Sacramento region, shining a light on their careers and successes in an intimate studio setting.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Inaugural Studio Series

“We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible speakers to our region for our inaugural Studio Series,” said Kathleen Richards, Director of Development and Marketing at PBS KVIE. “The Studio Series offers a rare opportunity for our audience to engage with these celebrated figures in an intimate and dynamic setting.”

Each speaker in the Studio Series has a strong connection to not only public television but also to California, and attendees will gain insight into each speakers’ life and work through conversational interviews, lectures and Q&A sessions.

Dates & topics of each Studio Series

  • Rick Steves, Jan. 27 at 7PM: In “The Joys and Value of European Travel,” the popular travel show host and guidebook author will share his latest tips and wisdom about European travel in a live lecture format.
  • Jack Gallagher, May 18 at 3PM: In “Stories from a Career in Comedy,” Emmy Award-winning PBS host, comedian and writer Jack Gallagher will talk about his experiences in standup comedy, film and television – including PBS’ “Money Moves,” NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
  • Kristi Yamaguchi, Aug. 14 at 7PM: In “Pursuing Dreams,” the figure skater, bestselling author and philanthropist will discuss her incredible career, from winning an Olympic Gold Medal in the 1992 Olympics to founding Always Dream, an organization committed to fostering early childhood literacy.
  • Pati Jinich, date to be announced: In “A Restless Cook,” the four times James Beard award-winning television host and chef will share her experiences hosting “Pati’s Mexican Table” and “La Frontera” on PBS and working as a culinary ambassador in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for each Studio Series event are available individually and can be ordered by phone at 1-800-648-1292 or online at kvie.org/tickets.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....

Topics

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 2

Roseville, Calif. - Today in part two of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville's pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas covers three main goals/objectives. For those that missed it, you can catch part 1 of the series here.
Roseville News

CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident’s year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Roseville, Calif. - California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!