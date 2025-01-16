Sacramento approves contract for City’s Interim Manager

National search underway for a permanent City Manager

Sacramento, Calif.- The Sacramento City Council this week unanimously approved a contract appointing Leyne Milstein as the City’s Interim City Manager. Milstein officially assumed the role on Jan. 14, stepping in to oversee Sacramento’s 6,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, manage an annual operating budget exceeding $1.6 billion, and implement policy direction from the Council.

“Thank you, Leyne, for agreeing to step up and serve in this position as we recruit over the next few months,” said Mayor Kevin McCarty at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Milstein, who has served as Sacramento’s Assistant City Manager since 2017, also made history with her appointment, becoming the first woman to hold the position of Interim City Manager.

“I am honored to serve as Interim City Manager and to continue working with our dedicated City staff, City Council, and community,” Milstein said. “As we head into 2025, my focus will be on working with the City Council to balance the budget while minimizing impacts to City services, including labor negotiations for the 11 contracts that are expiring.”

Experience & Education

Milstein brings 28 years of experience in government management, policy, and finance at both the state and local levels. She has been part of the City’s Executive Management Team since 2008 and served as Assistant City Manager since November 2017. In that role, she oversaw the Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology Departments, as well as citywide initiatives such as cannabis policy and enforcement and diversity and equity programs.

Milstein’s tenure with the City also includes serving as the Director of the Finance Department from 2008 to 2017, where she was responsible for the City’s financial management. Earlier in her career, she worked for the State of California, including roles at the Department of Finance and the State Public Works Board.

Milstein holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Davis, and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, East Bay (formerly Hayward). Her professional accomplishments include serving as President of the Fiscal Officers Department for the League of California Cities and as a member of the Government Finance Officers Association Committee on Governmental Budgeting and Fiscal Policy.

Her appointment follows the Council’s December decision not to renew the contract of former City Manager Howard Chan.

The Sacramento City Council is conducting a national search for a permanent City Manager, with Milstein serving in the interim.

