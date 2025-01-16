Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
63.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Leyne Milstein, Sacramento
Sacramento
2 min.Read

Sacramento approves contract for City’s Interim Manager

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Sacramento

National search underway for a permanent City Manager

Sacramento, Calif.- The Sacramento City Council this week unanimously approved a contract appointing Leyne Milstein as the City’s Interim City Manager. Milstein officially assumed the role on Jan. 14, stepping in to oversee Sacramento’s 6,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, manage an annual operating budget exceeding $1.6 billion, and implement policy direction from the Council.

“Thank you, Leyne, for agreeing to step up and serve in this position as we recruit over the next few months,” said Mayor Kevin McCarty at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Milstein, who has served as Sacramento’s Assistant City Manager since 2017, also made history with her appointment, becoming the first woman to hold the position of Interim City Manager.

“I am honored to serve as Interim City Manager and to continue working with our dedicated City staff, City Council, and community,” Milstein said. “As we head into 2025, my focus will be on working with the City Council to balance the budget while minimizing impacts to City services, including labor negotiations for the 11 contracts that are expiring.”

Experience & Education

Milstein brings 28 years of experience in government management, policy, and finance at both the state and local levels. She has been part of the City’s Executive Management Team since 2008 and served as Assistant City Manager since November 2017. In that role, she oversaw the Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology Departments, as well as citywide initiatives such as cannabis policy and enforcement and diversity and equity programs.

Milstein’s tenure with the City also includes serving as the Director of the Finance Department from 2008 to 2017, where she was responsible for the City’s financial management. Earlier in her career, she worked for the State of California, including roles at the Department of Finance and the State Public Works Board.
Milstein holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Davis, and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, East Bay (formerly Hayward). Her professional accomplishments include serving as President of the Fiscal Officers Department for the League of California Cities and as a member of the Government Finance Officers Association Committee on Governmental Budgeting and Fiscal Policy.

Her appointment follows the Council’s December decision not to renew the contract of former City Manager Howard Chan.

The Sacramento City Council is conducting a national search for a permanent City Manager, with Milstein serving in the interim.

Join the local fun!

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Folsom

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Folsom

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House
Roseville News

Sutter Roseville receives accreditation for Neurology Residency Program

Roseville, Calif. - Sutter Health recently received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for a new neurology residency program to be based at its teaching hospital in Placer County.
Roseville News

Open house at Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association

Roseville, Calif. - In celebration of driving the "Golden Spike" on the club’s HO layout, The Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association (RRMRA) will be hosting an Open House
Local Business and Community

Nick the Greek Fountains at Roseville

Nick the Greek restaurant at Fountains at Roseville.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!