Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Sacramento
1 min.Read

Sacramento Christmas Tree recycling: SMUD and Cub Scouts partner up

Staff
By Staff

Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, 2025 at various locations

Sacramento, Calif.- Give your Christmas tree the proper holiday send-off. Instead of tossing it in the trash, recycle it. You’ll be doing our local landfills a big favor.

SMUD is once again partnering with local Cub Scout Pack 128 (email). Cub Scouts will pick up trees on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, 2025 from their local area and bring them to SMUD to be mulched for free, which will then be used for SMUD’s free wood chip program offered to residential customers.

Cub Scouts fundraiser

As one of the Cub Scouts’ main fundraisers of the year, they collect trees from residents in East Sacramento neighborhoods for a donation, and SMUD turns them into wood chips. This helps fund many of the Cub Scouts’ community service and learning projects throughout the year.

Community members are also welcome to bring their trees to the SMUD Corporation Yard, 6100 Folsom Blvd, on Jan. 4, 2025, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., or to the following designated tree recycling locations.

North Area Recovery Station*
4450 Roseville Road
Saturday, Jan. 4 & Sunday, Jan. 5
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kiefer Landfill*
12701 Kiefer Blvd.
Saturday, Jan. 4 & Sunday, Jan. 5
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Elder Creek Recovery & Transfer
8642 Elder Creek Road
Saturday, Jan. 4
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station
8491 Fruitridge Road
Monday – Saturday, Dec. 26 – Jan. 4
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Folsom – Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
Rodeo Park, end of Stafford St.
Saturday, Jan. 4
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guidance

Please remove all tinsel, lights, tree stands and nails. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

*If you have more than five trees, you need a voucher and must follow (PDF) Sacramento County’s Holiday Tree Recycling Program (PDF) rules for them to be accepted for free.

SMUD provides wood chips for free to its customers for use in landscape projects, gardens, playgrounds, and parks. To pick up wood chips, be sure to bring your own tools to load the chips and bags to carry them in, or a tarp to cover a pickup load. Wood chips can be picked up from 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

