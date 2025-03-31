Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
75.6 F
Roseville
Sacramento
Sacramento
2 min.Read

Sacramento weekly gas update: Prices dip

Staff
By Staff
SourceGas Buddy

Economic volatility continues

Sacramento, Calif. -Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. Prices in Sacramento are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 64.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.499 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sacramento was priced at $4.14/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.59/g, a difference of $1.45/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.50/g while the highest was $8.29/g, a difference of $4.79/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today. The national average is down 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gasoline prices in the U.S. have been volatile over the past week, with roughly half of the 50 states seeing prices decline while the other half experienced increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices, which had fallen into the $50 per barrel range at the height of Trump’s trade war, have since rallied and are now holding in the low $60s, leading to rising gas prices in some states. For now, I expect the national average to bounce around in the $3.10 to $3.20 per gallon range over the coming week, with a continued mixed bag for consumers-about half of the states may see prices inch lower, while the other half could experience increases. We’ll be watching for any market developments, but for now, the market appears to be in a holding pattern.”

Cheapest Gas – April 2025

  • $4.11 Fastrip on Florin Rd.

Historical gasoline prices in Sacramento

April 28, 2024: $5.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
April 28, 2023: $4.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)
April 28, 2022: $5.53/g (U.S. Average: $4.15/g)
April 28, 2021: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
April 28, 2020: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
April 28, 2019: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
April 28, 2018: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
April 28, 2017: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
April 28, 2016: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
April 28, 2015: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

GasBuddy’s averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at https://prices.GasBuddy.com.

