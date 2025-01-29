Sacramento International Airport sets passenger record in 2024

Wanderlust and a growing population

Sacramento, Calif. – Sacramento International Airport (SMF) served a record 13,634,838 passengers in 2024. The 13.6 million passengers represent an increase of 5.1 percent from 2023 – a streak that saw SMF break monthly passenger records multiple times throughout the year.

“2024 was an incredible year for SMF,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports Director. “Not only did the Airport serve more travelers than ever before, but we also broke ground on several critical pieces of our SMForward program, including the 5,500-space parking garage and the Pedestrian Walkway, an elevated skyway between Terminal B and Concourse B.”

180 daily nonstop flights

SMF continues to grow and enhance its offerings. By July, Sacramento International will offer more than 180 daily nonstop flights on 12 domestic and international carriers, connecting travelers to more destinations than ever before.

For more information, visit www.sacramento.aero.

