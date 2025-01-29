Subscribe
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
86.5 F
Roseville
airplane departing Sacramento International Airport
Roseville NewsSacramento
Sacramento International Airport sets passenger record in 2024

Staff
By Staff
SourceSacramento International Airport

Wanderlust and a growing population

Sacramento, Calif. – Sacramento International Airport (SMF) served a record 13,634,838 passengers in 2024. The 13.6 million passengers represent an increase of 5.1 percent from 2023 – a streak that saw SMF break monthly passenger records multiple times throughout the year.

“2024 was an incredible year for SMF,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports Director. “Not only did the Airport serve more travelers than ever before, but we also broke ground on several critical pieces of our SMForward program, including the 5,500-space parking garage and the Pedestrian Walkway, an elevated skyway between Terminal B and Concourse B.”

180 daily nonstop flights

SMF continues to grow and enhance its offerings. By July, Sacramento International will offer more than 180 daily nonstop flights on 12 domestic and international carriers, connecting travelers to more destinations than ever before.

For more information, visit www.sacramento.aero.

Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Gas prices remain volatile higher this week as oil prices moved below the $60 a barrel mark as recession concerns mount due to tariffs.
Local Travel

Hiking Avery’s Pond Trail in Placer County among best spring hikes

Newcastle, Calif.-  On a Tuesday morning, with a balmy, sunny 70+ degrees in the forecast and a few hours of early morning work already completed, the outdoors beckoned. We decided to take the call.
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Local Business and Community

Final Gravity in Roseville

Final Gravity. We have 26 craft beers on tap and 300+ bottles to choose from (or purchase to go!)
Local Business and Community

Petco in Roseville on Douglas Blvd

Visit your local Petco at 1917 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA for all of your animal nutrition, grooming, and health needs

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

