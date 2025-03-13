Subscribe
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
94.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Sacramento
3 min.Read

Sacramento Navy Week takes place March 17-23

Staff
By Staff
SourceLt. j.g. Josh Keim, U.S. Navy

Nationwide outreach and recruitment tool

Sacramento, Calif. – The U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week back to Sacramento, California, from March 17-23, 2025. As part of a nationwide outreach effort, Sacramento Navy Week will connect Sailors with the community through a variety of performances, educational events, and service projects.

Since its inception in 2005, the Navy Week program has visited more than 95 markets across the United States, including four prior visits to Sacramento, most recently in 2018. This year’s Navy Week holds special significance as it coincides with the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, marking a quarter-millennium of maritime excellence, national security, and global leadership.

Navy’s essential role

“From securing shipping lanes to deterring threats across the globe, the U.S. Navy has safeguarded our freedoms for two-and-a-half centuries,” said Cmdr. Julie Holland, Navy Office of Community Outreach director. “Ninety percent of global trade moves by sea, and the Navy ensures goods, energy, and critical resources reach American businesses and families. Navy Weeks bring the fleet to communities that may not see or interact with the Navy every day, giving Americans the chance to meet the Sailors who stand watch 24/7-from the depths of the ocean to space, cyberspace, and beyond. We’re excited to bring this experience to Sacramento and connect the community with their Navy’s essential role in defending our way of life.”

Rear Adm. Bryon Smith, a fifth-generation Californian and UC Davis alumnus, will be among the Navy’s senior leaders attending Sacramento Navy Week. A former football player for the Aggies, Smith now serves as Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. His return to the area highlights the strong connections between the Navy and the Sacramento community.

Local projects

Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in community service projects with organizations such as ReBuilding Sacramento, the Sacramento Zoo, River City Food Bank, Loaves & Fishes, and the Sacramento SPCA. They will also engage with local students through STEM-focused sessions at UC Davis and West Campus High School, as well as presentations at Luther Burbank High School, Casa Roble High School, and Rosemont High School. The Navy Band will perform live at venues across the city, bringing Navy pride and energy to Sacramento residents. Sacramento Navy Week will also include a city proclamation with West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, officially recognizing the event and honoring the Navy’s contributions to the nation.

80+ Sailors

More than 80 Sailors will take part in Sacramento Navy Week, connecting with the community and sharing their experiences serving in the Fleet. One of those Sailors is Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Mason Montgomery, a native of Elk Grove and 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, who now serves aboard the USS Ramage (DDG 61). “I’ve never been in a Navy Week, so being able to be a part of one in my hometown is truly special,” Montgomery said. “Being able to give back to the community and the youth is very important to me, and to do it in Elk Grove just makes my journey come full circle.”

Sacramento Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2025, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people — about half the U.S. population.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.

Topics

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody
Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!