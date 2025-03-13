Sacramento Navy Week takes place March 17-23

Nationwide outreach and recruitment tool

Sacramento, Calif. – The U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week back to Sacramento, California, from March 17-23, 2025. As part of a nationwide outreach effort, Sacramento Navy Week will connect Sailors with the community through a variety of performances, educational events, and service projects.

Since its inception in 2005, the Navy Week program has visited more than 95 markets across the United States, including four prior visits to Sacramento, most recently in 2018. This year’s Navy Week holds special significance as it coincides with the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, marking a quarter-millennium of maritime excellence, national security, and global leadership.

Navy’s essential role

“From securing shipping lanes to deterring threats across the globe, the U.S. Navy has safeguarded our freedoms for two-and-a-half centuries,” said Cmdr. Julie Holland, Navy Office of Community Outreach director. “Ninety percent of global trade moves by sea, and the Navy ensures goods, energy, and critical resources reach American businesses and families. Navy Weeks bring the fleet to communities that may not see or interact with the Navy every day, giving Americans the chance to meet the Sailors who stand watch 24/7-from the depths of the ocean to space, cyberspace, and beyond. We’re excited to bring this experience to Sacramento and connect the community with their Navy’s essential role in defending our way of life.”

Rear Adm. Bryon Smith, a fifth-generation Californian and UC Davis alumnus, will be among the Navy’s senior leaders attending Sacramento Navy Week. A former football player for the Aggies, Smith now serves as Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. His return to the area highlights the strong connections between the Navy and the Sacramento community.

Local projects

Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in community service projects with organizations such as ReBuilding Sacramento, the Sacramento Zoo, River City Food Bank, Loaves & Fishes, and the Sacramento SPCA. They will also engage with local students through STEM-focused sessions at UC Davis and West Campus High School, as well as presentations at Luther Burbank High School, Casa Roble High School, and Rosemont High School. The Navy Band will perform live at venues across the city, bringing Navy pride and energy to Sacramento residents. Sacramento Navy Week will also include a city proclamation with West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, officially recognizing the event and honoring the Navy’s contributions to the nation.

80+ Sailors

More than 80 Sailors will take part in Sacramento Navy Week, connecting with the community and sharing their experiences serving in the Fleet. One of those Sailors is Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Mason Montgomery, a native of Elk Grove and 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, who now serves aboard the USS Ramage (DDG 61). “I’ve never been in a Navy Week, so being able to be a part of one in my hometown is truly special,” Montgomery said. “Being able to give back to the community and the youth is very important to me, and to do it in Elk Grove just makes my journey come full circle.”

Sacramento Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2025, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people — about half the U.S. population.

