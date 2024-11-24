Subscribe
Saturday, June 7, 2025
69.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Sacramento Christmas CanTree
Sacramento
1 min.Read

Sacramento Association of REALTORS & The Salvation Army team up for 41st Annual Christmas CanTree

Staff
By Staff
SourceThe Salvation Army

Distributed to those in need throughout the Sacramento area

Sacramento, Calif.- The Salvation Army will once again be the proud beneficiaries of the 41st annual Sacramento Association of REALTORS Christmas CanTree build.

Throughout the year, Sacramento Association of REALTORS hold fundraising events leading up to the build. Those funds raised go toward the purchase of dozens of pallets of canned food, which is then transformed into an incredible display of a can Christmas tree.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

After the holiday season, the tree will be disassembled and distributed to those in need throughout the Sacramento area.

In 2023, The Salvation Army provided 793,815 meals in Sacramento County alone, and 3,026,559 meals in Northern California. Community partnerships like this are crucial to the services The Salvation Army is able to provide.

41st Annual Christmas CanTree

WHO: Sacramento Association of REALTOR and The Salvation Army
WHAT: CanTree build to help feed those in need in Sacramento
WHEN: November 25, 2024, 7:00 AM until the tree is completed
WHERE: Capital City Honda, 3630 Fulton Ave, Sacramento CA 95821

Map & Directions

Salvation Army Sacramento Metro

The Salvation Army has actively served Northern California since 1885. The Sacramento Metro, the largest Corps in the Del Oro Division, provides services to the Sacramento County area. Our service programs are intended to meet the immediate needs of struggling people to help them attain sustainable living situations by providing food and shelter, affordable childcare, workforce development, and transitional housing. The Salvation Army Sacramento Metro prides itself on allocating 82 cents of each dollar raised directly back into the life-changing programs that bring hope to hurting souls. With those dollars in 2022, we were able to serve 42,444 individuals, providing 130,000 meals and 9,000 nights of shelter.

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....

Topics

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 2

Roseville, Calif. - Today in part two of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville's pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas covers three main goals/objectives. For those that missed it, you can catch part 1 of the series here.
Roseville News

CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident’s year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Roseville, Calif. - California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!