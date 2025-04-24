Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Sacramento
Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Staff
By Staff
SourceCamellia Koi Club

Rio Linda, Calif. – Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House (6852 Dry Creek Road, Rio Linda, CA 95673).

Hosted by the Camellia Koi Club, this exciting event celebrates the art and passion of koi keeping, offering a unique opportunity to appreciate these magnificent fish, learn from experts, and connect with fellow hobbyists.

Map & Directions

Behind the Scenes – Setup Day on Friday, May 30

Before the show officially begins, an incredible transformation takes place on Friday, May 30 as exhibitors and volunteers set up the event. Koi display tanks will be assembled, creating a temporary home for some of the most stunning koi in the region. Soon after, koi entries will begin arriving-some transported from ponds hundreds of miles away in carefully packed bags and boxes.

For many, watching the setup is as fascinating as the show itself. Each koi must go through a meticulous process of measurement and classification before the official judging on Saturday. This ensures fair competition and proper category placement. Some of these koi are world-class show-quality fish, valued at thousands of dollars, making this a rare opportunity to see them up close.

Event Schedule

Saturday, May 31, 2025 (9 AM – 5 PM)

11:30 AM – 11:45 AM: Opening Ceremonies
12:00 PM – 4:30 PM: Judging of Exhibitor Koi
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Raffle

What to Expect at the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular:

  • 30 Exhibitor Tanks filled with breathtaking koi in various sizes and colors
  • Koi & Long Fin Competition, featuring prized fish judged by industry experts
  • Vendors & Koi Dealers offering high-quality koi, pond supplies, and unique merchandise
  • Expert Talks & Workshops on koi care, breeding, and pond maintenance
  • Food Trucks & Picnic Areas for a relaxed, family-friendly experience

FREE ADMISSION!

The public is encouraged to attend, with free parking, picnic areas, and food trucks available. Whether you’re a seasoned koi keeper or just discovering the hobby, this event is a must-see!

Join the Community – Exhibitors, Sponsors & Vendors Wanted!

The Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular is actively seeking exhibitors, sponsors, and vendors to be part of this exciting event. Interested parties can contact Bob Haugland at [email protected] or call 916-224-8233.

For more details, visit www.camelliakoi.org

Folsom

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.

