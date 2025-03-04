From Sacramento to Service: The Journey of Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mikayla Cook

Sacramento native builds distinguished career in the U.S. Navy Reserve

Sacramento, Calif.- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mikayla Cook, a native of Sacramento, California, has built a distinguished career in the U.S. Navy Reserve as full-time support since enlisting in 2016.

Now serving at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Houston, Cook has embraced the challenges of military service, rising to the role of lead petty officer (LPO) in her department.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

“I was looking for a fresh challenge and was curious to see what the Navy had in store,” said Cook, reflecting on her decision to enlist.

As a personnel specialist, Cook plays a vital role in pay administration, record management, and personnel support for Sailors.

“My responsibilities include assisting Sailors with pay and benefits, coordinating transfers and retirements, and ensuring that both Sailors and their families receive the support they need,” Cook explained. “It’s crucial because it allows service members to focus on their mission without unnecessary stress.”

Cook credits her strong work ethic, discipline, and adaptability, traits she feels were instilled during her upbringing in Sacramento, as the keys to her success in the Navy.

“The Navy is a dynamic environment that requires flexibility and resilience,” Cook said. “The lessons I learned early in life have helped me navigate my career and adjust to new challenges.”

related