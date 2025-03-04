Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
93.4 F
Roseville
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mikayla Cook, a native of Sacramento, California
Sacramento
1 min.Read

From Sacramento to Service: The Journey of Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mikayla Cook

Staff
By Staff
SourceSeaman David Keenan, Navy Reserve

Sacramento native builds distinguished career in the U.S. Navy Reserve

Sacramento, Calif.- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mikayla Cook, a native of Sacramento, California, has built a distinguished career in the U.S. Navy Reserve as full-time support since enlisting in 2016.

Now serving at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Houston, Cook has embraced the challenges of military service, rising to the role of lead petty officer (LPO) in her department.

“I was looking for a fresh challenge and was curious to see what the Navy had in store,” said Cook, reflecting on her decision to enlist.

As a personnel specialist, Cook plays a vital role in pay administration, record management, and personnel support for Sailors.

“My responsibilities include assisting Sailors with pay and benefits, coordinating transfers and retirements, and ensuring that both Sailors and their families receive the support they need,” Cook explained. “It’s crucial because it allows service members to focus on their mission without unnecessary stress.”

Cook credits her strong work ethic, discipline, and adaptability, traits she feels were instilled during her upbringing in Sacramento, as the keys to her success in the Navy.

“The Navy is a dynamic environment that requires flexibility and resilience,” Cook said. “The lessons I learned early in life have helped me navigate my career and adjust to new challenges.”

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

