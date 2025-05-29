SMUD to issue $300 million in revenue bonds

Various purposes including to finance and refinance

Sacramento, Calif. – SMUD proudly announces that it plans to issue approximately $300 million of Electric Revenue Bonds and Subordinated Electric Revenue Bonds during the month of June 2025. These bonds will be spread across several separate series, including approximately $200 million of Green Bonds with a second party opinion provided by Kestrel.

The preliminary official statements and/or official statements for the bonds are or will be available at smud.org/investors and at munios.com.

SMUD currently anticipates that the bonds will be priced and sold on June 10, 2025, with priority given to California individual retail investors. Pricing and sale, however, could occur earlier or later depending upon market conditions.

SMUD anticipates that the proceeds of the bonds will be used for various purposes including to finance and refinance certain additions and improvements to its electric system, to pay the outstanding principal of its commercial paper notes, and to refund certain outstanding obligations of SMUD.

The sale of the bonds will be managed by Barclays Capital Inc. For more information, please contact Kristina Huhn at (415) 274-5395, [email protected].

This news release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any bonds. Any such offer or solicitation will only be made pursuant to the applicable preliminary official statement and/or official statement that prospective investors should review in entirety before making any investment decision.

