Thursday, April 3, 2025
Sacramento
1 min.Read

Annual SMUD Trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area this weekend

Staff
By Staff
SourceSMUD

Attention anglers, hook a trophy trout at Rancho Seco

Sacramento, Calif.- SMUD’s annual trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area begins Saturday, April 5. Thousands of pounds of trout and prizes are up for grabs.

Anglers reeling in the heaviest catches will win cash and prizes, including an adult and youth grand prize for the heaviest trout caught awarded each day.

Grand prizes are provided by Mixed Bag Sportsman, Angler’s Press Outdoors and Folsom Lake Dodge. The fishing event has become a tradition for many and has attracted thousands of local participants since it began in 1993.

WHEN?

Event: Saturday & Sunday, April 5 & 6, 2025
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (rain or shine)

WHERE?

Rancho Seco Recreational Area,
14960 Twin Cities Road, Herald, CA 95638

The rules

Anglers can cast a line into the 160-acre lake from the shoreline or one of six fishing piers. Small boats with electric motors are also allowed (no gas motors). In addition to trout, the freshwater lake is home to bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and crappie. In preparation for the derby, Rancho Seco Lake was recently stocked with thousands of pounds of catchable trout.

Registration

Registration takes place on both days of the derby between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., rain or shine. Derby tickets are $5 per person for the two-day event and $12 parking fee at the park gate. A valid California state fishing license is required for those 16 years of age or older. Anglers hoping to win a prize must weigh their fish at the official weigh station between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the day of the catch.

The 400-acre Rancho Seco Recreational Area offers more than just fishing. The full-service facility offers picnic areas, RV and tent camping sites, a beach and swimming spots. Kayaks, rowboats, paddleboards and fishing boats are available to rent.

Rancho Seco Recreational Area is 25 miles south of Sacramento, approximately 15 minutes east of Highway 99 on Twin Cities Road. For more information about the derby, camping and safety at the park, visit smud.org/RanchoSeco or call (800) 416-6992.

Roseville News

▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.
Roseville News

Science wizard David Hagerman in Roseville April 22 at Diamond Creek Elementary

Roseville, Calif. - Renowned science wizard David Hagerman will be returning to bring his unique blend of science and magic at Diamond Creek Elementary School, 3151 Hopscotch Way, Roseville, CA 95747 on April 22nd at 9:55 am.
Local Business and Community

FREE: Happy’s Drive-Thru Car Wash in Roseville grand opening

Roseville, Calif. - Happy's Drive-Thru Car Wash is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Roseville, CA, at 525 Cirby Way.
Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.

