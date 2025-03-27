Subscribe
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Students prepare to compete at KidWind event
Sacramento
1 min.Read

SMUD’s KidWind JR. Wind Turbine Competition in Sacramento

Staff
By Staff
SourceSMUD

Students across the region compete for trophies

Sacramento, Calif. – On Friday, Mar. 28, SMUD, in partnership with KidWind, will present its inaugural wind turbine competition. The KidWind Challenge JR. is a hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) design competition where student teams have the opportunity to build and test a small wind turbine.

Over 70 middle school students from across the region will be given the tools they need to design, create and build a one-of-a-kind wind turbine and test it in a wind tunnel.

Most importantly, this wind turbine competition teaches students the importance of renewable energy and opportunities in the clean energy sector. Students will get to learn about the role wind energy plays and learn about SMUD’s 2030 Zero Carbon Goal.

KidWind Challenge JR. Wind Turbine Competition

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 28, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: SMUD Customer Service Center, 6301 S Street, Sacramento
WHO: Dozens of middle school students gather to compete in SMUD’s inaugural wind turbine competition

About SMUD

As the nation’s sixth-largest, community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity to Sacramento County for more than 75 years. SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment.

Disabilities

Autism Tips for a Sensory Friendly July 4th

The Fourth of July holiday often includes fireworks and parades, backyard barbecues and neighborhood festivals - all of which can be overstimulating for some individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism.
Roseville News

Placer DA: 4th of July and celebrating responsibly

Roseville, Calif. - Heading into the 4th of July holiday, the Placer County District Attorney's Office is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly and not become another referral to their office's DUI unit.
Sacramento

Summer food safety tips for 4th of July and all summer long

Many people will be firing up their grills and cooking food to eat outdoors this July 4th. The Sacramento County Environmental Management Department encourages you to follow safe food handling steps to prevent
Roseville News

Roseville Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips

Roseville, Calif.- As 4th of July fun returns, CalFire reminds of the dangers of fireworks and offers some some safety tips. It is important to understand the dangers of fireworks.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Pooches are in Paradise in Mendocino County

Mendocino, Calif.- Mendocino County is famous for being one of the best places on earth to take a vacation with a furry friend. Not only is the weather at the coast delightfully temperate in summer, but there are hundreds

July 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer has arrived and California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into July. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands
Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.

