SMUD’s KidWind JR. Wind Turbine Competition in Sacramento

Students across the region compete for trophies

Sacramento, Calif. – On Friday, Mar. 28, SMUD, in partnership with KidWind, will present its inaugural wind turbine competition. The KidWind Challenge JR. is a hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) design competition where student teams have the opportunity to build and test a small wind turbine.

Over 70 middle school students from across the region will be given the tools they need to design, create and build a one-of-a-kind wind turbine and test it in a wind tunnel.

Most importantly, this wind turbine competition teaches students the importance of renewable energy and opportunities in the clean energy sector. Students will get to learn about the role wind energy plays and learn about SMUD’s 2030 Zero Carbon Goal.

KidWind Challenge JR. Wind Turbine Competition

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 28, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: SMUD Customer Service Center, 6301 S Street, Sacramento

WHO: Dozens of middle school students gather to compete in SMUD’s inaugural wind turbine competition



About SMUD

As the nation’s sixth-largest, community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity to Sacramento County for more than 75 years. SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment.

