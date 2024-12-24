Old Sacramento Theatre of Lights up Christmas Eve

Celebrations and Christmas Tree Lighting by St. Nick

Sacramento, Calif. – The community is invited to experience another exciting season of “Theatre of Lights,” an electrifying and family-friendly annual holiday tradition in Old Sacramento.

Theatre of Lights is a free holiday lighting extravaganza at the Old Sacramento Waterfront produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. The nightly performances Thursday through Sunday from Thanksgiving Eve – Christmas Eve (no show on Thanksgiving) features a live-action retelling of Moore’s 1823 poem – “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” more popularly known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The highlight of the 20-minute production is a live dramatization on the balconies above K Street, complete with a special appearance by Jack Frost, and the lighting of the towering Christmas tree by St. Nick himself. Discover how early pioneers experienced the calamities – and revelry – that befell the new city in the 1850s, the sounds of the fires, floods and parties will surround the audience as the 150-year-old building facades light up with color.

2024 Theatre of Lights schedule

Parking

Tower Garage Parking: 1289 Front Street, at Capitol Mall

Old Sacramento Garage: 274 I Street, between 2nd & 3rd streets



