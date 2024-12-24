Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
62.8 F
Roseville
Old Sacramento Theatre of Lights
Sacramento
Old Sacramento Theatre of Lights up Christmas Eve

Staff
By Staff
Downtown Sacramento Partnership

Celebrations and Christmas Tree Lighting by St. Nick

Sacramento, Calif. – The community is invited to experience another exciting season of “Theatre of Lights,” an electrifying and family-friendly annual holiday tradition in Old Sacramento.

Theatre of Lights is a free holiday lighting extravaganza at the Old Sacramento Waterfront produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. The nightly performances Thursday through Sunday from Thanksgiving Eve – Christmas Eve (no show on Thanksgiving) features a live-action retelling of Moore’s 1823 poem – “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” more popularly known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Highlight

The highlight of the 20-minute production is a live dramatization on the balconies above K Street, complete with a special appearance by Jack Frost, and the lighting of the towering Christmas tree by St. Nick himself. Discover how early pioneers experienced the calamities – and revelry – that befell the new city in the 1850s, the sounds of the fires, floods and parties will surround the audience as the 150-year-old building facades light up with color.

Old Sacramento holiday crowd for Theatre of Lights

2024 Theatre of Lights schedule

  • See ya next year!

Parking

  • Tower Garage Parking: 1289 Front Street, at Capitol Mall
  • Old Sacramento Garage: 274 I Street, between 2nd & 3rd streets

