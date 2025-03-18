Type 2 Diabetes: A National Epidemic

American lifestyle out of harmony with human biology

Sacramento, Calif. – Tragically, type 2 diabetes (T2D) has become an epidemic in the United States; one in three Americans is expected to develop diabetes in the coming decades.

I view this as tragic because almost all cases of T2D (over 90%) could be prevented with fairly simple lifestyle changes. Virtually all healthcare providers (i.e., MDs, Naturopathic Doctors, etc.) agree that type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle-driven condition.

500% Increase in diabetes

Over the last 50 years, there has been a 500% increase in diabetes overall, with a staggering 1,000% increase in diabetes among adolescents in just the past decade. However, the good news is that you can reduce your risk of diabetes, halt its progression, or even reverse type 2 diabetes by following some of the guidelines below. This applies even to individuals with type 1 diabetes (insulin-dependent). While the standard American lifestyle—characterized by stress, lack of movement, overeating, and poor nutrition—is contributing to this crisis, we can overcome it by making healthy choices and opting to live and thrive.

Preventing, halting the progression of, and/or reversing T2D begins with “natural medicine,” which includes making daily lifestyle choices in alignment with human biology. This includes: movement (both aerobic and resistance exercise, such as muscle-building); whole food nutrition; abdominal fat reduction; stress management; enjoying and simplifying life; sleeping soundly for seven to nine hours each night; and maintaining a supportive emotional life. Testing for and daily monitoring of diabetes is essential for preventing and/or reversing T2D.

Lifestyle changes may help prevent

To highlight how significant lifestyle changes are in preventing obesity/T2D, a research study was conducted with 98 Amish men and women, who do not use modern conveniences and wore pedometers to measure their daily steps. Only 4% of Amish in this community were obese or overweight, while a staggering 73% of Americans were obese or overweight. Interestingly, Amish men and women walked an average of 18,000 and 14,000 steps per day, respectively, while non-Amish Americans average just 2,000 steps. Despite eating a traditional farming diet of “meat and potatoes,” the Amish community experiences almost no issues with obesity because they average 7-9 times more exercise per day than the average American.

Diabetes is referred to as an “epidemic” not because it is contagious, like an infection, but because the American lifestyle is out of harmony with human biology.

“Researchers say we have an exercise biology, meaning our bodies have a genetic blueprint that requires huge amounts of physical activity to be healthy. The discrepancy between our genes and our modern lifestyle has led to an epidemic of inactivity-related diseases. When we are inactive, these genes misfire, and in some people, it may lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, or cancer. Movement is essential for good health.” – Laurie Tarkan

Exercise and Resistance Training

Exercise, both aerobic (walking, bicycling, etc.) and resistance (muscle-building), is critical not only for preventing and reversing diabetes but for attaining optimal health and maximum vitality.

As an avid runner, walker, and physician who treats diabetes patients daily, I have found that smart watches, cell phones and pedometers are extremely helpful for starting a walking program or inspiring a deeper commitment if you’re already walking for exercise. Before starting any walking program, be sure to get clearance from your physician to ensure that your cardiovascular system is ready for exercise.

Getting a Baseline

Start by getting a baseline of how many steps you normally take from the time you wake up until you go to sleep, over the course of three days. Once you have this number, aim to add 100 steps per day. In one month, you will have increased your steps by 3,000—this is a safe way to gradually increase your aerobic exercise. I recommend recording your steps in a notebook by your bedside for inspiration and accountability.

Most people find pedometers to be a fun and motivating tool to increase their walking, as it helps us be honest about how much exercise we’re doing. A long-term goal should be to reach 10,000 steps or more per day.

Remember that “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step!”

