Monday, April 28, 2025
72.6 F
Roseville
Gut bacteria
Natural WellnessSacramento
2 min.Read

The Untold Story of Antibiotics: What Everyone Should Know

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Improve levels of friendly bacteria in your gut

Sacramento, Calif. – Americans fill 300 million antibiotic prescriptions every year—one for every man, woman, and child.

Antibiotics have undoubtedly saved countless lives, including that of my son at the age of six, and have significantly reduced suffering for millions of others.

However, this article addresses the other, critically important side of the antibiotic story—one that doesn’t seem to be reaching the public, and which may be quietly jeopardizing the health of Americans, perhaps even your own or that of a loved one.

The Hidden Cost of Antibiotics

The very word “antibiotic” means “against life.” These powerful drugs do not discriminate—they kill both harmful and beneficial bacteria. Yet, how often do you hear people casually discussing, say, around the kitchen table, the good, life-essential bacteria living in our gut?

There are more than 100 trillion microbes in the human digestive tract—more than the number of cells in our entire body—comprising anywhere from 100 to 500 bacterial species. These bacteria aren’t just passengers; they play essential roles in digestion, immune function, and even mental health.

When Balance Is Broken: Dysbiosis

Normally, about 85% of the bacteria in your gut are beneficial, while 10–15% are potentially harmful. When antibiotics disturb this balance, a condition called dysbiosis can develop. This imbalance is often the result of frequent or heavy antibiotic use.

If left untreated, dysbiosis can lead to serious—and in some cases, tragic—health outcomes.

How to Support Gut Health

Thankfully, there are several steps you can take to help restore and support healthy gut flora:

  • Improve nutrition. Diet significantly affects the gut microbiome. Adding soluble fiber to your diet helps grow friendly bacteria.
  • Reduce sugar and simple carbohydrates. These feed harmful bacteria and yeast.
  • Eat probiotic-rich foods, such as:
    • Tempeh (fermented soy)
    • Sauerkraut
    • Organic, unsweetened yogurt or kefir with live cultures like Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium bifidum

Consider Probiotics

To further support gut health—especially after antibiotic use—many turn to probiotic supplements. These contain live, beneficial bacteria that help replenish the gut.

Important tips when choosing a probiotic:

  • Look for brands tested for high counts of live organisms.
  • Ensure they are free of contaminants.
  • The minimum effective dose is 2.5 billion organisms/day.
  • For more serious conditions, up to 20 billion per day may be required.

A Surprising Fact

Studies have shown that it can take up to 18 months of high-quality probiotic supplementation to fully restore gut flora after just one 7-day course of antibiotics.

Proven Benefits of Probiotics

Research and clinical use show that probiotics can:

  • Improve digestion
  • Increase tolerance to lactose
  • Reduce blood cholesterol
  • Enhance the immune system
  • Deactivate potential carcinogens
  • Support estrogen balance
  • Protect against foodborne illness

…and much more.

Final Thoughts

Antibiotics are a medical miracle—but they come with a cost that’s often invisible. By understanding and addressing the effects on gut health, you can take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones in the long term.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Roseville News

7 tips to consider for changing your landscaping

Cash incentives are being used in some areas to get homeowners to voluntarily give up their lawns. Before making drastic changes to your lawn and landscape, the National Association of Landscape Professionals offers the following tips
Auburn

Fall Prevention class May 7th in Roseville

Auburn, Calif. - Placer County is rolling out a new fall prevention campaign aimed at protecting older adults who face the highest risk of deadly falls. With 369 fall-related deaths over the past five years,
Roseville News

Roseville PD: How landscaping can enhance home security

Roseville, Calif. - During summer months many homeowners prepare for yard clean-up and landscaping projects. However, amidst the excitement of transforming outdoor spaces, it's crucial to consider how our landscaping choices can impact the safety of our homes.
Roseville News

Drought survival guide for landscaping recommendations

The California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) is pleased to offer some recommendations to help you make smart choices and protect the environment using your area's mandated water reductions.
Roseville News

Roseville Cash for Grass rebate June deadline approaches

Roseville, Calif.- For a limited time, the City of Roseville residential Cash for Grass rebate. Roseville water customers may apply for this popular rebate that reimburses $1.50 per square foot for turf grass removed and replaced with

California News Updates

Where does Placer County rank? California Unemployment Rate by County 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment has dropped in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept.
Local Business and Community

Roseville Golfland SunSplash

Welcome to Northern California’s #1 destination for family fun! We offer tons of adventure, from thrilling waterslides to award-winning mini golf.
Local Business and Community

Noah’s Bagels in Roseville on Douglas Blvd.

Visit Noah's NY Bagels Roseville for fresh-baked bagels, signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and delicious drinks.

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

