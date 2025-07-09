Subscribe
Thursday, July 10, 2025
98.5 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Reno, Nevada crowd
Lake Tahoe & RenoRoseville News
1 min.Read

Reno’s Biggest Little City Wing Fest 2025 happens July 25-26

Staff
By Staff

Includes free concerts, a craft fair and family-friendly activities

Reno, Nev. – The 11th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest presented by THE ROW will take place on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26, in the heart of Reno. The festival will feature chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment.

The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards such as “best sauce” and “people’s choice.” Guests can enjoy an assortment of wings from participating vendors. Unique flavors from previous wing fests include strawberry cheesecake, salted caramel, spicy buffalo garlic, maple bacon bourbon, dragon sriracha, habanero and lemon parmesan. Additionally, vendors will offer a delicious side that will pair perfectly with their signature wings.

Fun for all!

Festival attendees can also experience free concerts, a craft fair, and family-friendly activities such as camel rides, face painting, and bungee jumping.

Biggest LIttle City Wing Fest in Reno, Nevada

The entertainment schedule is subject to change. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest will take place outside THE ROW on Virginia Street from Second Street to Sixth Street. Entry into the festival will be free, and the operation hours will be Friday, July 25, from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 26, from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/reno/events/wing-fest

Mendocino 2025

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Local Travel

7 spots for Roseville residents to keep cool this summer

Roseville, Calif- For a location, already known for incredible weather, 2025 has been stellar! However, triple digit temperatures are returning with the mercury rising and Roseville area residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down.
Local Business and Community

Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks in Roseville

Inside your 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartment home for lease are amenities that will keep you and your pets comfortable here. Join our Roseville, CA, community and decide for yourself!
Local Business and Community

Supercuts on Baseline Rd in Roseville

Supercuts on Baseline Rd in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Supercuts on Blue Oaks Blvd in Roseville

Supercuts on Blue Oaks Blvd in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Big O Tires in Roseville

Make your appointment at Big O Tires shop located at S Harding Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678. Discounts on tires for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Buy tires online and more.

Topics

Local Travel

7 spots for Roseville residents to keep cool this summer

Roseville, Calif- For a location, already known for incredible weather, 2025 has been stellar! However, triple digit temperatures are returning with the mercury rising and Roseville area residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down.
Local Business and Community

Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks in Roseville

Inside your 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartment home for lease are amenities that will keep you and your pets comfortable here. Join our Roseville, CA, community and decide for yourself!
Local Business and Community

Supercuts on Baseline Rd in Roseville

Supercuts on Baseline Rd in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Supercuts on Blue Oaks Blvd in Roseville

Supercuts on Blue Oaks Blvd in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Big O Tires in Roseville

Make your appointment at Big O Tires shop located at S Harding Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678. Discounts on tires for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Buy tires online and more.
Roseville News

Roseville Residents: Check out California’s Parks with your library card

Roseville, Calif.- Adventure is just a library card away! Roseville Public Libraries are now offering California State Library Parks Passes for checkout, giving you free daytime vehicle access to more than 200 state parks across California.
Concert Venues

Roseville Music in the Park Concert Schedule 2025 @ Royer Park

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.
Car Reviews

Range Rover a powerful Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Roseville, Calif.- It doesn't take long to discover the 2025 Range Rover plug-in hybrid is a highly sophisticated SUV that typifies a luxury brand.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!