Reno’s Biggest Little City Wing Fest 2025 happens July 25-26

Includes free concerts, a craft fair and family-friendly activities

Reno, Nev. – The 11th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest presented by THE ROW will take place on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26, in the heart of Reno. The festival will feature chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment.

The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards such as “best sauce” and “people’s choice.” Guests can enjoy an assortment of wings from participating vendors. Unique flavors from previous wing fests include strawberry cheesecake, salted caramel, spicy buffalo garlic, maple bacon bourbon, dragon sriracha, habanero and lemon parmesan. Additionally, vendors will offer a delicious side that will pair perfectly with their signature wings.

Fun for all!

Festival attendees can also experience free concerts, a craft fair, and family-friendly activities such as camel rides, face painting, and bungee jumping.

The entertainment schedule is subject to change. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest will take place outside THE ROW on Virginia Street from Second Street to Sixth Street. Entry into the festival will be free, and the operation hours will be Friday, July 25, from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 26, from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/reno/events/wing-fest