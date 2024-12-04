Subscribe
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Local Business and CommunityRoseville News
EverBank announces newest West Coast financial center in Roseville

Staff
By Staff
SourceEverBank

Second West Coast location

Roseville, Calif. – EverBank, N.A., a national specialty bank serving clients across the United States, announces the opening of its Roseville financial center to provide consumer and commercial banking solutions to a growing base of clients in the Greater Sacramento area. This is EverBank’s second financial center on the West Coast and is home to the bank’s regional commercial banking team.

This financial center will serve Roseville and surrounding communities. The experienced team of bankers with longstanding relationships in the Greater Sacramento area is positioned to serve the needs of consumer and commercial clients in the region by offering personalized service coupled with high-performance financial solutions. The branch will be managed by Malali Ghafari.

Patrick Nygren, SVP and Head of Retail Banking and leader of EverBank’s financial center growth in California said: “We are thrilled to be part of the dynamic Roseville community and look forward to working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community members. As we continue our strategic expansion in California, we are focused on offering a distinct financial advantage and being the premium banking partner to help clients pursue and achieve their own definitions of success.”

Matt Peyret, SVP and Regional Commercial Banking Manager who leads the Northern California commercial banking team, said: “We are well-positioned to deliver the exceptional performance that businesses expect and deserve from their bank. Our team is committed to serving the diverse needs of customers here and across California.”

This opening builds on the success of EverBank’s first West Coast financial center in Encino, and the opening of its West Coast hub office in Irvine. In September, EverBank announced the acquisition of Sterling Bank & Trust, FSB, which will expand EverBank’s California branch network with 25 Sterling Bank branches in the Bay Area, metro Los Angeles and Orange County when the transaction closes next year.

EverBank

1504 Eureka Rd. STE 190
Roseville, Calif 95661
(916) 472-7990

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.

