Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Local Business and CommunityRoseville News
The Pantry in Roseville

Staff
By Staff

The Pantry

Open from 7:00AM until 3:00PM daily for breakfast and lunch.

1410 East Roseville Parkway ste 140
Roseville, Calif. 95661
(916) 222-1610
Breakfast and Lunch

Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Gas prices remain volatile higher this week as oil prices moved below the $60 a barrel mark as recession concerns mount due to tariffs.
Local Travel

Hiking Avery’s Pond Trail in Placer County among best spring hikes

Newcastle, Calif.-  On a Tuesday morning, with a balmy, sunny 70+ degrees in the forecast and a few hours of early morning work already completed, the outdoors beckoned. We decided to take the call.
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Local Business and Community

Final Gravity in Roseville

Final Gravity. We have 26 craft beers on tap and 300+ bottles to choose from (or purchase to go!)
Local Business and Community

Petco in Roseville on Douglas Blvd

Visit your local Petco at 1917 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA for all of your animal nutrition, grooming, and health needs

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Welcome to the brighter side!