Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Local Business and CommunityRocklin News
3 min.Read

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Staff
By Staff

Local Profiles in Business

Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Conveniently located on 5800 Stanford Ranch Rd in Rocklin, they provide the community with easy access to wide array of services from general dentistry to restorative and cosmetic. Check out Roseville Today’s local profile in business below for Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in their own words…

As trusted dentists in Rocklin with an established reputation for exemplary service, our top priorities are the care and comfort of our patients and the provision of successful treatment outcomes. Skilled and experienced in all facets of care, we are well equipped to address the dental needs of patients of all ages. Known for providing compassionate and precise care, you can rest assured that we can help you and every member of your family maintain optimal oral health.

At Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry our dedicated professional team offers a full range of the latest and most advanced dental procedures designed to meet the needs of every member of your family. Moreover, our friendly and compassionate staff is dedicated to making every visit to our office a positive and stress-free experience.

Our state-of-the-art office is designed with your comfort in mind, and we enjoy getting to know each patient and providing the personalized attention that you and your loved ones deserve. As your family dentist in Rocklin, it’s simple and convenient to keep your family’s smiles healthy and beautiful. To learn more about our services or to schedule an appointment, call our office today.

Jason A. Scorza, DDS

With over 20 years of experience in the Rocklin/Roseville area, Dr. Scorza is a compassionate dentist who offers comprehensive, high quality gentle dental care in his state-of-the-art practice.

Dr. Scorza completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree at the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco. He has participated in advanced dental technology training that benefits his patients. He is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and Sacramento District Dental Society.

Dr. Scorza and his staff are proud of the warm patient-friendly environment they have created and of the lifelong relationships they have built with multi-generational families in the area. Dr. Scorza welcomes patients of all ages and looks forward to meeting you and offering you the professional, caring and pain free oral health care that you deserve.

Heather R. Macfarlane, DDS

With over 20 years of experience in the Rocklin/Roseville area, Dr. Macfarlane is a compassionate dentist who offers comprehensive, high quality gentle dental care in her state-of-the-art practice.

Dr. Macfarlane completed her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree at the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco. She has participated in advanced dental technology training that benefits her patients. She is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association and Sacramento District Dental Society.

Dr. Macfarlane and her staff are proud of the warm patient-friendly environment they have created and of the lifelong relationships they have built with multi-generational families in the area. Dr. Macfarlane welcomes patients of all ages and looks forward to meeting you and offering you the professional, caring and pain free oral health care that you deserve.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry

5800 Stanford Ranch Rd. Suite 110
Rocklin, Calif. 95765
New Patients: (916) 760-7976
Existing Patients: (916) 435-4222
Visit https://scorzadds.com/

