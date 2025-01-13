Subscribe
Monday, April 21, 2025
55 F
Roseville
Sierra College Foundation to establish Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund

Rocklin News Staff -
Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,

Auburn

Roseville & Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule

Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville & Auburn are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. Personal faves include Mahany Park and Old Town Auburn.
Local Business and Community

West Coast Sourdough in Roseville on Blue Oaks

West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Auburn

American River Watershed drinking water supply remains among the best in the United States

Auburn, Calif. - A new independent survey of conditions in Placer County Water Agency's American River watershed has found that water quality remains excellent overall, despite some initial concern following recent forest fires and erosion of ash and sediment that followed.
Rocklin News

Auburn

New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. - At a special meeting on Friday, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant
Auburn

Placer County Youth Commission accepting applications for 2025-26 term

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 21 formally appointed members for the 2025-26 term.
Local Travel

Rocklin’s Boulder Ridge Park epic sunsets and popular place to chill

Rocklin, Calif.- Some parks deliver that easy, peaceful feeling. Boulder Ridge Park in Rocklin is one such park. The nearly 12 acre suburban oasis is differentiated from other local parks by at least one incredibly noteworthy fact
Rocklin News

Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Weber Park in Roseville grand reopening

Located between Main Street and Circuit Drive, Weber Park is quaint park that has been serving the local neighborhood since 1937. Located a short distance from Historic and Downtown Roseville, the park is currently receiving a modern-day makeover.
Roseville News

Roseville top relocation choice in all of California with number 1 ranking

Roseville, Calif. - With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we'd love to say we're surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State.
Music Festivals

Stanford Jazz Festival summer 2025 lineup schedule

Palo Alto, Calif. - Featuring a stellar roster of the world's greatest jazz artists, the Stanford Jazz Festival 2025 celebrates the depth and diversity of the contemporary jazz scene, building on a half-century legacy of jazz preservation and innovation in the heart of Northern California.
Foothills

Amador Four Fires Festival returns May 3, 2025

Plymouth, Calf. - Where open-fire cooking meets world-class winemaking, the Amador Four Fires Festival returns for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the legendary wine regions of France's Rhône Valley, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California.
Sacramento

SMUD’s Shine program invests $532,000 in local nonprofit projects

Sacramento, Calif. - Twenty-one local nonprofit organizations will benefit from more than $532,000 in funding from SMUD's annual Shine program. The Shine program, now in its 8th year, is supporting nonprofit programs that engage communities

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

