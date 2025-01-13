Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
The new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. The luxury division of Hyundai, Genesis officially categorizes the vehicle as a mid-size luxury SUV. Yet there's no denying the sloping roofline is reminiscent of a coupe
Folsom, Calif.- Faced with the rapid spread of golden mussels across California waterways, state and federal officials are imposing new measures at Folsom Lake to prevent the invasive species from taking hold. New state-mandated rules go into effect Monday, April 14
Plymouth, Calf. - Where open-fire cooking meets world-class winemaking, the Amador Four Fires Festival returns for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the legendary wine regions of France's Rhône Valley, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California.
Roseville, Calif. - With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we'd love to say we're surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State.
Located between Main Street and Circuit Drive, Weber Park is quaint park that has been serving the local neighborhood since 1937. Located a short distance from Historic and Downtown Roseville, the park is currently receiving a modern-day makeover.
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville & Auburn are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. Personal faves include Mahany Park and Old Town Auburn.
West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Auburn, Calif. - A new independent survey of conditions in Placer County Water Agency's American River watershed has found that water quality remains excellent overall, despite some initial concern following recent forest fires and erosion of ash and sediment that followed.
Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Rocklin, Calif.- Some parks deliver that easy, peaceful feeling. Boulder Ridge Park in Rocklin is one such park. The nearly 12 acre suburban oasis is differentiated from other local parks by at least one incredibly noteworthy fact
Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
The new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. The luxury division of Hyundai, Genesis officially categorizes the vehicle as a mid-size luxury SUV. Yet there's no denying the sloping roofline is reminiscent of a coupe
Folsom, Calif.- Faced with the rapid spread of golden mussels across California waterways, state and federal officials are imposing new measures at Folsom Lake to prevent the invasive species from taking hold. New state-mandated rules go into effect Monday, April 14
Plymouth, Calf. - Where open-fire cooking meets world-class winemaking, the Amador Four Fires Festival returns for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the legendary wine regions of France's Rhône Valley, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California.
Roseville, Calif. - With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we'd love to say we're surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State.
Located between Main Street and Circuit Drive, Weber Park is quaint park that has been serving the local neighborhood since 1937. Located a short distance from Historic and Downtown Roseville, the park is currently receiving a modern-day makeover.
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville & Auburn are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. Personal faves include Mahany Park and Old Town Auburn.
West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Auburn, Calif. - A new independent survey of conditions in Placer County Water Agency's American River watershed has found that water quality remains excellent overall, despite some initial concern following recent forest fires and erosion of ash and sediment that followed.
Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Rocklin, Calif.- Some parks deliver that easy, peaceful feeling. Boulder Ridge Park in Rocklin is one such park. The nearly 12 acre suburban oasis is differentiated from other local parks by at least one incredibly noteworthy fact
Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville & Auburn are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. Personal faves include Mahany Park and Old Town Auburn.
West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Auburn, Calif. - A new independent survey of conditions in Placer County Water Agency's American River watershed has found that water quality remains excellent overall, despite some initial concern following recent forest fires and erosion of ash and sediment that followed.
Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Rocklin, Calif.- Some parks deliver that easy, peaceful feeling. Boulder Ridge Park in Rocklin is one such park. The nearly 12 acre suburban oasis is differentiated from other local parks by at least one incredibly noteworthy fact
Located between Main Street and Circuit Drive, Weber Park is quaint park that has been serving the local neighborhood since 1937. Located a short distance from Historic and Downtown Roseville, the park is currently receiving a modern-day makeover.
Roseville, Calif. - With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we'd love to say we're surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State.
Palo Alto, Calif. - Featuring a stellar roster of the world's greatest jazz artists, the Stanford Jazz Festival 2025 celebrates the depth and diversity of the contemporary jazz scene, building on a half-century legacy of jazz preservation and innovation in the heart of Northern California.
Plymouth, Calf. - Where open-fire cooking meets world-class winemaking, the Amador Four Fires Festival returns for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the legendary wine regions of France's Rhône Valley, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California.
Sacramento, Calif. - Twenty-one local nonprofit organizations will benefit from more than $532,000 in funding from SMUD's annual Shine program. The Shine program, now in its 8th year, is supporting nonprofit programs that engage communities
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.