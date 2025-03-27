Subscribe
Monday, June 30, 2025
85.3 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Hiking at Black Miners Bar along the American River
FolsomSacramento
1 min.Read

Hiking Folsom: Black Miners Bar to Nimbus Fish Hatchery

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Folsom, Calif.- With spring in the air and warm sunshine finally returning, a day trip to Folsom with my son during his spring break was in order. Black Miners Bar would offer a starting point for our Monday morning.

Black Miners Bar is a modern, day use facility ($10 entrance fee) resting along a stretch of the American River which connects Folsom Lake to Lake Natoma. A boat launch facility, abundant parking and picnic facilities along the river with views of Rainbow Bridge await.

Rainbow Bridge in Folsom

With terrific scenery and easy access to miles of trails, this heavily traveled stretch’s popularity is evidenced by the significant numbers of cyclists, joggers, and casual day trippers you’ll encounter most days.

Nimbus Fish Hatchery on Lake Natoma

Black Miners Bar to Nimbus Fish Hatchery

The roundtrip from Black Miners Bar to Nimbus Fish Hatchery clocks in at around 8 miles of mostly flat, easy accessible paved paths. There are also several navigable trails for those who enjoy some more tranquil, forest exploration. As part of the American River Bike Trail, this is very popular with cyclists traveling at a high rate of speed, so stay alert and remember to walk on the left!

Tree dotted hill covered in green grass

Whether you are a fitness legend or just looking to spend a little time enjoying our region’s great outdoors, Black Miners Bar offers a wonderful opportunity for all abilities to soak it up at this convenient location. Craft your own expedition and start exploring!

Mendocino 2025

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.
Local Business and Community

Porottas South Indian Cuisine in Roseville

Family owned restaurant chain with a goal to provide authentic and delicious south Indian food at an affordable price
Car Reviews

New Subaru WRX includes a sporty version

Roseville, Calif.- Nicknamed the "pocket rocket" when first introduced in 1992, the Subaru WRX has not lived up to that reputation over the years, although it's still regarded as a spirited small sedan.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. - Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.
Local Business and Community

Porottas South Indian Cuisine in Roseville

Family owned restaurant chain with a goal to provide authentic and delicious south Indian food at an affordable price
Car Reviews

New Subaru WRX includes a sporty version

Roseville, Calif.- Nicknamed the "pocket rocket" when first introduced in 1992, the Subaru WRX has not lived up to that reputation over the years, although it's still regarded as a spirited small sedan.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. - Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.
Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!