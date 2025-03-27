Hiking Folsom: Black Miners Bar to Nimbus Fish Hatchery

Scenic and popular route for cyclists and joggers

Folsom, Calif.- With spring in the air and warm sunshine finally returning, a day trip to Folsom with my son during his spring break was in order. Black Miners Bar would offer a starting point for our Monday morning.

Black Miners Bar is a modern, day use facility ($10 entrance fee) resting along a stretch of the American River which connects Folsom Lake to Lake Natoma. A boat launch facility, abundant parking and picnic facilities along the river with views of Rainbow Bridge await.

With terrific scenery and easy access to miles of trails, this heavily traveled stretch’s popularity is evidenced by the significant numbers of cyclists, joggers, and casual day trippers you’ll encounter most days.

Black Miners Bar to Nimbus Fish Hatchery

The roundtrip from Black Miners Bar to Nimbus Fish Hatchery clocks in at around 8 miles of mostly flat, easy accessible paved paths. There are also several navigable trails for those who enjoy some more tranquil, forest exploration. As part of the American River Bike Trail, this is very popular with cyclists traveling at a high rate of speed, so stay alert and remember to walk on the left!

Whether you are a fitness legend or just looking to spend a little time enjoying our region’s great outdoors, Black Miners Bar offers a wonderful opportunity for all abilities to soak it up at this convenient location. Craft your own expedition and start exploring!

