Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Wander through Folsom sans motorized transportation

Folsom, Calif. – Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.

Intricately woven into the fabric of suburban Folsom, Humbug-Willow Creek Trail is part of this city’s marvel of master planning that enables residents to traverse and explore this community sans motorized transportation. Well designed trail systems are often cited by residents as a top reason for living in a community and a major contributor of what helps a city become a top place to live and raise a family.

Starting point

Arriving from Roseville, Econome Park (popular for Bocce Ball) seemed like a practical starting point for this day’s excursion. Be sure to explore the City’s of Folsom’s trail map (see below) beforehand to chart a course that best suits your location and inspiration. Admiring the beauty and daydreaming we veered off a bit before downloading the map on TrailLink and course correcting.

Folsom trails combine images and verbiage.

Interconnected Community

The Folsom trail system, a showcase in suburban planning provides an incredibly interconnected community which provides residents and visitors the opportunity to explore different parts of town for recreation, dining, entertainment and more!

Whether you are looking for a short stroll, a bike ride or a full day exploring the different regions of Folsom, the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail is a scenic gateway to soak it all in!

City of Folsom Trail Map

