Saturday, April 5, 2025
Pond along Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom
Folsom
Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Wander through Folsom sans motorized transportation

Folsom, Calif. – Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.

Bridge along trail

Intricately woven into the fabric of suburban Folsom, Humbug-Willow Creek Trail is part of this city’s marvel of master planning that enables residents to traverse and explore this community sans motorized transportation. Well designed trail systems are often cited by residents as a top reason for living in a community and a major contributor of what helps a city become a top place to live and raise a family.

cyclists in Folsom

Starting point

Arriving from Roseville, Econome Park (popular for Bocce Ball) seemed like a practical starting point for this day’s excursion. Be sure to explore the City’s of Folsom’s trail map (see below) beforehand to chart a course that best suits your location and inspiration. Admiring the beauty and daydreaming we veered off a bit before downloading the map on TrailLink and course correcting.

walk left, ride right
Folsom trails combine images and verbiage.

Interconnected Community

The Folsom trail system, a showcase in suburban planning provides an incredibly interconnected community which provides residents and visitors the opportunity to explore different parts of town for recreation, dining, entertainment and more!

connecting parks

Whether you are looking for a short stroll, a bike ride or a full day exploring the different regions of Folsom, the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail is a scenic gateway to soak it all in!

City of Folsom Trail Map

Folsom-Trails-MapDownload

Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather is approaching. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun with courses that vary in degree of difficulty.
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.

