June 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer weather has returned following solid winter and spring precipitation and the outlook at California’s major reservoirs is positive. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.

Here’s how California’s 10 largest reservoirs stand as the dry season is upon us.

Fun Facts

Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States.

An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.

In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation

Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.

California reservoir levels over time

Placer County’s Hell Hole Reservoir

June 2025

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 91 109 New Melones 80 128 Don Pedro 77 104 Lake Oroville 100 121 Trinity Lake 93 117 San Luis Res 64 93 New Bullards Bar 99 112 Lake McClure 92 138 Pine Flat Res 85 122 FOLSOM LAKE 94 115

Nov 1, 2023

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 69 129 New Melones 79 147 Don Pedro 81 123 Lake Oroville 68 134 Trinity Lake 50 86 San Luis Res 65 145 New Bullards Bar 69 115 Lake McClure 65 152 Pine Flat Res 56 202 FOLSOM LAKE 57 131

November 1, 2022

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 31 58 New Melones 24 45 Don Pedro 49 75 Lake Oroville 31 61 Trinity Lake 22 38 San Luis Res 25 55 New Bullards Bar 62 103 Lake McClure 18 42 Pine Flat Res 16 56 FOLSOM LAKE 30 69

Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4, 2021

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 38 48 New Melones 50 79 Don Pedro 61 77 Lake Oroville 31 39 Trinity Lake 47 55 San Luis Res 32 51 New Bullards Bar 53 62 Lake McClure 37 53 Pine Flat Res 28 41 Folsom Lake 29 35

data source: California Dept of Water Resources