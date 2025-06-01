June 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Above average heading into summer
Folsom, Calif.- Summer weather has returned following solid winter and spring precipitation and the outlook at California’s major reservoirs is positive. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Here’s how California’s 10 largest reservoirs stand as the dry season is upon us.
Fun Facts
- Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States.
- An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.
- In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation
Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.
California reservoir levels over time
June 2025
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|91
|109
|New Melones
|80
|128
|Don Pedro
|77
|104
|Lake Oroville
|100
|121
|Trinity Lake
|93
|117
|San Luis Res
|64
|93
|New Bullards Bar
|99
|112
|Lake McClure
|92
|138
|Pine Flat Res
|85
|122
|FOLSOM LAKE
|94
|115
Nov 1, 2023
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|69
|129
|New Melones
|79
|147
|Don Pedro
|81
|123
|Lake Oroville
|68
|134
|Trinity Lake
|50
|86
|San Luis Res
|65
|145
|New Bullards Bar
|69
|115
|Lake McClure
|65
|152
|Pine Flat Res
|56
|202
|FOLSOM LAKE
|57
|131
November 1, 2022
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|31
|58
|New Melones
|24
|45
|Don Pedro
|49
|75
|Lake Oroville
|31
|61
|Trinity Lake
|22
|38
|San Luis Res
|25
|55
|New Bullards Bar
|62
|103
|Lake McClure
|18
|42
|Pine Flat Res
|16
|56
|FOLSOM LAKE
|30
|69
Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4, 2021
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|38
|48
|New Melones
|50
|79
|Don Pedro
|61
|77
|Lake Oroville
|31
|39
|Trinity Lake
|47
|55
|San Luis Res
|32
|51
|New Bullards Bar
|53
|62
|Lake McClure
|37
|53
|Pine Flat Res
|28
|41
|Folsom Lake
|29
|35
data source: California Dept of Water Resources