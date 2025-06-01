Subscribe
Saturday, June 7, 2025
79.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Folsom Lake
FolsomRoseville News
1 min.Read

June 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Staff
By Staff

Above average heading into summer

Folsom, Calif.- Summer weather has returned following solid winter and spring precipitation and the outlook at California’s major reservoirs is positive. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.

Here’s how California’s 10 largest reservoirs stand as the dry season is upon us.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Fun Facts

  • Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States.
  • An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.
  • In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation

Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.

California reservoir levels over time

Hell Hole Reservoir
Placer County’s Hell Hole Reservoir

June 2025

RESERVOIR% Capacity% Average
Shasta Lake91109
New Melones80128
Don Pedro77104
Lake Oroville100121
Trinity Lake93117
San Luis Res6493
New Bullards Bar99112
Lake McClure92138
Pine Flat Res85122
FOLSOM LAKE94115

Nov 1, 2023

RESERVOIR% Capacity% Average
Shasta Lake69129
New Melones79147
Don Pedro81123
Lake Oroville68134
Trinity Lake5086
San Luis Res65145
New Bullards Bar69115
Lake McClure65152
Pine Flat Res56202
FOLSOM LAKE57131

November 1, 2022

RESERVOIR% Capacity% Average
Shasta Lake3158
New Melones2445
Don Pedro4975
Lake Oroville3161
Trinity Lake2238
San Luis Res2555
New Bullards Bar62 103
Lake McClure1842
Pine Flat Res1656
FOLSOM LAKE3069

Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4, 2021

RESERVOIR% Capacity% Average
Shasta Lake3848
New Melones5079
Don Pedro6177
Lake Oroville3139
Trinity Lake4755
San Luis Res3251
New Bullards Bar5362
Lake McClure3753
Pine Flat Res2841
Folsom Lake2935

data source: California Dept of Water Resources

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....

Topics

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 2

Roseville, Calif. - Today in part two of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville's pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas covers three main goals/objectives. For those that missed it, you can catch part 1 of the series here.
Roseville News

CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident’s year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Roseville, Calif. - California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!