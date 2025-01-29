Subscribe
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Roseville
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience

Staff
By Staff

Unique mini-destinations worth a visit

Roseville, Calif. – There is much to love about Roseville libraries and three locations make them all mini-destinations worth a visit. Plan some additional time for exploring in and around each of the libraries.

Here’s a quick rundown of each Roseville library along with link with info and directions. Visit and explore all three to find your favorite!

Roseville Libraries

Downtown Roseville Library

A fun place to explore local history, this library houses the Veterans Resource Center, Local History Center, Roseville Genealogical Society collection and the Adult Literacy program.

Why We ♥ It
Spend an afternoon learning a little about Roseville’s history, then take to the streets to explore historical locations before diving into a modern day downtown eatery for a bite and brew.

Maidu Library

Maidu library

Diminutive in stature, the Maidu Library is conveniently tucked alongside Maidu Regional Park. Grab a book or two along and park your favorite travel chair under a tree.

Why We ♥ It
Low-key chill factor. Unwind with a book beneath the canopy of trees while the hustle and bustle surrounds you. At Maidu Library, you’ve got it made in the shade.

Martha Riley Library

Martha Riley Library

Martha Riley Library’s comfortably airy and open environment makes time disappear. Fun for all ages, the Exploration Center is a fun place to engage and learn. Head out back to explore the grounds and enjoy the universally accessible playground.

Why We ♥ It
What’s not to love! Contemporary, fun and engaging with a universally accessible playground helps Martha Riley Library cement its highly revered status in the community.

Local area libraries

Roseville top relocation choice in all of California
❤️ Roseville among best places to live in America
Roseville ranked among most livable mid-size cities in America
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees

Support local sports!

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

Local Business and Community

Nick’s Roasting Co. in Roseville

Nick's Roasting Co. in Roseville
Car Reviews

Mazda unveils 2025 CX-50 hybrid

Roseville, Calif.- Introduced by Mazda roughly three years ago, the slightly larger CX-50 was considered an upgrade to the existing CX-5 SUV.
Local Business and Community

Barrios Kitchen in Roseville

Enjoy great prices @ Barrios Kitchen, a local favorite Mexican food truck. Try their crispy tacos. Online ordering available. Open Monday through Saturday.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria La Nueva Vallarta in Roseville

All of our menu items are made from authentic Mexican recipes. Mexican fast food and market
Folsom

City of Folsom reminds residents with wildfire preparedness tips

May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, which means that now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home and your family. Starting today, you can take a series of important actions

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

