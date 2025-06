Roseville video series looks at long-range planning and development

Roseville, Calif.- “It’s no secret that Roseville is in demand, attracting residents and businesses to our city. Thoughtful planning plays a significant role in the city’s desirability.” City of Roseville

The City of Roseville video series offers up brief, digestible video snippets to help residents understand some of the 101 basics of ongoing planning and development.

Land Use, Zoning, and Property Rights

related