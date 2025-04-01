Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Mobley Pest Services
Local Business and CommunityRoseville News
1 min.Read

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Staff
By Staff
SourceClient Profile

Roseville pest control, termite inspection & treatment

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Providing fast and friendly service, with 24 hour response times, Mobley Pest Services provides both one-time services in addition to regular pest control service. Service hours are from 7:00am – 4:00 pm Monday to Friday and by appointments on Saturday and Sunday.

Mobley Pest Services Logo

Roseville Pest Control

Rats, Mice, Spiders, Ants, Earwigs, Mosquitoes, Wasps, Fleas, Roaches, just to name a few…

Insects and rodents can be more than a nuisance. They often carry diseases posing health hazards, and can make your home dangerous and undesirable to reside in. Mobley Pest Services can take care of existing threats and take steps to prevent future infestations.

Termite Inspection and Treatment

Termites are insects that feed on various types of cellulose – found in wood, carpet, paper, cloth, and other materials around your home. Termites can travel great distances underground and in tunnels to reach their food source, and often go undetected until a good deal of damage is done. Termite Inspections may be ordered online here.

Schedule Online

To inquire about service or to schedule, simply click here to contact or call (916) 781-9890.

Serving Roseville, Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado, Placer and surrounding communities

Mobley Pest Services (Lic. No. OPR- 10241)

