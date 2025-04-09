Roseville top relocation choice in all of California with number 1 ranking

Winning combination for this diverse, family and business friendly city
Roseville, Calif. – With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we’d love to say we’re surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State. Lincoln and Folsom also cracked the top 20.
The accolades have been piling up for many years and include a pragmatic and efficiently operated city, a diverse & well educated population, and an ideal location for travel. Toss in a thriving business growth, entertainment & recreation along with safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and you’ve got a winning combination.
California population change
|CITY
|2020
|2023
|Change + –
|Roseville
|147,791
|159,135
|11,344
|Lathrop
|28,702
|39,857
|11,155
|Menifee
|102,528
|113,433
|10,905
|Bakersfield
|404,448
|413,381
|8,933
|Manteca
|83,501
|91,059
|7,558
|Merced
|86,369
|93,692
|7,323
|Ontario
|175,265
|182,457
|7,192
|Fontana
|208,402
|215,465
|7,063
|Irvine
|307,675
|314,621
|6,946
|Clovis
|120,154
|125,826
|5,672
|Beaumont
|53,046
|58,463
|5,417
|Tracy
|93,119
|98,010
|4,891
|Lincoln
|49,747
|54,538
|4,791
|Folsom
|80,462
|84,782
|4,320
|Victorville
|134,804
|138,869
|4,065
|Indio
|89,127
|93,057
|3,930
|Riverside
|315,015
|318,858
|3,843
|Moreno Valley
|208,640
|212,392
|3,752
|Paradise town
|4,763
|8,285
|3,522
|Fresno
|542,248
|545,716
|3,468
|Visalia
|141,570
|144,998
|3,428
|Rancho Cordova
|79,332
|82,605
|3,273
|Santa Clara
|127,862
|131,062
|3,200
|Corona
|157,155
|160,238
|3,083
|Los Banos
|45,533
|48,553
|3,020
|Hollister
|41,685
|44,658
|2,973
|Lake Elsinore
|70,246
|73,028
|2,782
|Hemet
|89,818
|92,368
|2,550
|Oakley
|43,353
|45,761
|2,408
|Elk Grove
|176,138
|178,444
|2,306
|Jurupa Valley
|105,052
|107,321
|2,269
|Tulare
|68,909
|71,092
|2,183
|Banning
|29,522
|31,680
|2,158
|San Luis Obispo
|47,106
|49,244
|2,138
|Shafter
|19,958
|21,915
|1,957
|West Sacramento
|53,919
|55,842
|1,923
|Perris
|78,702
|80,603
|1,901
|Rocklin
|71,601
|73,472
|1,871
|Madera
|66,281
|68,079
|1,798
|Antioch
|115,305
|117,096
|1,791
|Chino
|91,389
|93,114
|1,725
|Greenfield
|18,938
|20,634
|1,696
|San Bernardino
|222,073
|223,728
|1,655
|Coachella
|41,937
|43,590
|1,653
|San Jacinto
|53,894
|55,440
|1,546
|Sacramento
|524,925
|526,384
|1,459
|La Quinta
|37,653
|39,081
|1,428
|Duarte
|21,723
|23,131
|1,408
|San Diego
|1,386,972
|1,388,320
|1,348
|Lodi
|66,336
|67,679
|1,343
|Brawley
|26,520
|27,849
|1,329
|Patterson
|23,786
|25,063
|1,277
|Dinuba
|24,612
|25,863
|1,251
|Imperial
|20,348
|21,591
|1,243
|Kerman
|16,010
|17,238
|1,228
|Brea
|47,308
|48,479
|1,171
|Calimesa
|10,023
|11,165
|1,142
|Santa Paula
|30,674
|31,792
|1,118
|Santa Fe Springs
|19,211
|20,174
|963
|Hanford
|58,997
|59,938
|941
|Desert Hot Springs
|32,500
|33,438
|938
|Murrieta
|110,954
|111,878
|924
|Fairfield
|119,874
|120,768
|894
|Cathedral
|51,500
|52,356
|856
|Stanton
|37,964
|38,815
|851
|Brentwood
|64,293
|65,126
|833
|Rancho Mirage
|16,987
|17,795
|808
|Hesperia
|99,838
|100,633
|795
|Palm Desert
|51,164
|51,951
|787
|Fillmore
|16,423
|17,190
|767
|Eastvale
|69,750
|70,510
|760
|Reedley
|25,225
|25,958
|733
|Temecula
|109,994
|110,682
|688
|Twentynine Palms
|28,067
|28,734
|667
|Palm Springs
|44,586
|45,218
|632
|Kingsburg
|12,382
|13,013
|631
|King
|13,333
|13,917
|584
|Winters
|7,111
|7,694
|583
|Guadalupe
|8,060
|8,622
|562
|Hercules
|26,020
|26,582
|562
|Fowler
|6,713
|7,274
|561
|Marina
|22,350
|22,833
|483
|Livingston
|14,178
|14,643
|465
|Firebaugh
|8,096
|8,547
|451
|Modesto
|218,487
|218,915
|428
|Woodlake
|7,441
|7,846
|405
|Avenal
|13,695
|14,075
|380
|Live Oak
|9,110
|9,443
|333
|Loma Linda
|24,786
|25,111
|325
|Dixon
|18,988
|19,309
|321
|Truckee town
|16,722
|17,039
|317
|Wheatland
|3,710
|4,022
|312
|Santa Maria
|109,697
|109,987
|290
|Ione
|5,144
|5,431
|287
|Chowchilla
|19,052
|19,328
|276
|Hughson
|7,483
|7,683
|200
|Wildomar
|36,890
|37,087
|197
|Waterford
|9,127
|9,323
|196
|Arcata
|18,847
|19,012
|165
|Adelanto
|38,042
|38,187
|145
|Vacaville
|102,386
|102,526
|140
|Rohnert Park
|44,407
|44,546
|139
|Riverbank
|24,866
|25,001
|135
|Galt
|25,637
|25,767
|130
|Ridgecrest
|27,959
|28,088
|129
|Rio Vista
|10,016
|10,145
|129
|Colusa
|6,400
|6,527
|127
|Jackson
|5,010
|5,132
|122
|Los Alamitos
|11,780
|11,901
|121
|Lakeport
|5,029
|5,135
|106
|Indian Wells
|4,769
|4,862
|93
|Angels
|3,661
|3,752
|91
|Atwater
|31,966
|32,052
|86
|Delano
|51,416
|51,500
|84
|Williams
|5,538
|5,617
|79
|Nevada
|3,149
|3,224
|75
|Woodland
|61,050
|61,123
|73
|Sutter Creek
|2,651
|2,718
|67
|Porterville
|62,810
|62,876
|66
|Colfax
|1,987
|2,050
|63
|Plymouth
|1,077
|1,131
|54
|Ripon
|16,018
|16,068
|50
|Portola
|2,096
|2,124
|28
|San Juan Bautista
|2,086
|2,106
|20
|Canyon Lake
|11,079
|11,096
|17
|Sand
|322
|328
|6
|Amador
|200
|204
|4
|Yreka
|7,808
|7,808
|0
|Huron
|6,386
|6,377
|-9
|Industry
|266
|257
|-9
|Loyalton
|738
|728
|-10
|Tehama
|434
|424
|-10
|Trinidad
|337
|325
|-12
|Vernon
|221
|209
|-12
|Ferndale
|1,402
|1,389
|-13
|Point Arena
|464
|451
|-13
|Mammoth Lakes town
|7,201
|7,187
|-14
|Maricopa
|1,024
|1,009
|-15
|Grass Valley
|14,090
|14,074
|-16
|Santa Ana
|310,557
|310,539
|-18
|Isleton
|798
|777
|-21
|Monte Sereno
|3,481
|3,459
|-22
|Etna
|677
|653
|-24
|Fort Jones
|698
|673
|-25
|Lake Forest
|85,868
|85,840
|-28
|Goleta
|32,695
|32,665
|-30
|Dorris
|863
|832
|-31
|Bradbury
|925
|892
|-33
|Tulelake
|902
|867
|-35
|Big Bear Lake
|5,043
|5,007
|-36
|Irwindale
|1,466
|1,426
|-40
|Westmorland
|2,021
|1,981
|-40
|Montague
|1,223
|1,182
|-41
|Blue Lake
|1,214
|1,172
|-42
|Del Rey Oaks
|1,592
|1,550
|-42
|Mount Shasta
|3,224
|3,179
|-45
|Biggs
|1,968
|1,921
|-47
|Gustine
|6,149
|6,099
|-50
|Hidden Hills
|1,738
|1,685
|-53
|Loomis town
|6,832
|6,779
|-53
|Ross town
|2,343
|2,290
|-53
|Alturas
|2,715
|2,657
|-58
|Holtville
|5,615
|5,555
|-60
|Lemon Grove
|27,631
|27,569
|-62
|Dunsmuir
|1,706
|1,642
|-64
|Mendota
|12,595
|12,530
|-65
|Fort Bragg
|6,986
|6,919
|-67
|Vista
|98,411
|98,344
|-67
|Rio Dell
|3,377
|3,308
|-69
|San Joaquin
|3,751
|3,679
|-72
|Yountville
|3,429
|3,356
|-73
|Atascadero
|29,776
|29,700
|-76
|Yucca Valley town
|21,740
|21,664
|-76
|Bishop
|3,821
|3,742
|-79
|Belvedere
|2,132
|2,050
|-82
|Del Mar
|3,950
|3,867
|-83
|Placerville
|10,743
|10,656
|-87
|Dos Palos
|5,799
|5,708
|-91
|Sonora
|5,009
|4,917
|-92
|Colma town
|1,503
|1,407
|-96
|Rolling Hills
|1,740
|1,644
|-96
|Needles
|4,929
|4,824
|-105
|Shasta Lake
|10,368
|10,262
|-106
|Carmel-by-the-Sea
|3,213
|3,104
|-109
|Sonoma
|10,730
|10,619
|-111
|Escalon
|7,470
|7,355
|-115
|Auburn
|13,777
|13,658
|-119
|Anderson
|11,330
|11,210
|-120
|Exeter
|10,327
|10,206
|-121
|Arvin
|19,489
|19,364
|-125
|Pismo Beach
|8,074
|7,948
|-126
|Wasco
|27,050
|26,917
|-133
|Willows
|6,293
|6,160
|-133
|Oakdale
|23,186
|23,045
|-141
|Orinda
|19,505
|19,364
|-141
|Sebastopol
|7,521
|7,380
|-141
|Willits
|4,986
|4,843
|-143
|Gridley
|7,419
|7,269
|-150
|Lindsay
|12,649
|12,496
|-153
|Orange Cove
|9,651
|9,497
|-154
|Solvang
|6,124
|5,970
|-154
|Parlier
|14,582
|14,426
|-156
|St. Helena
|5,428
|5,272
|-156
|Grover Beach
|12,706
|12,547
|-159
|Ojai
|7,628
|7,466
|-162
|Cotati
|7,595
|7,430
|-165
|Farmersville
|10,408
|10,243
|-165
|Marysville
|12,839
|12,674
|-165
|Buellton
|5,160
|4,990
|-170
|Calistoga
|5,228
|5,058
|-170
|Emeryville
|12,902
|12,732
|-170
|Morro Bay
|10,759
|10,589
|-170
|Corning
|8,243
|8,069
|-174
|Villa Park
|5,838
|5,664
|-174
|Orland
|8,308
|8,132
|-176
|Fairfax town
|7,598
|7,417
|-181
|Newman
|12,388
|12,207
|-181
|Cloverdale
|9,008
|8,825
|-183
|McFarland
|14,236
|14,049
|-187
|Arroyo Grande
|18,436
|18,243
|-193
|Avalon
|3,454
|3,261
|-193
|Clearlake
|16,687
|16,481
|-206
|Grand Terrace
|13,146
|12,939
|-207
|Selma
|24,676
|24,467
|-209
|Healdsburg
|11,350
|11,137
|-213
|Rancho Cucamonga
|174,625
|174,405
|-220
|Coalinga
|17,600
|17,369
|-231
|Fortuna
|12,518
|12,285
|-233
|Rolling Hills Estates
|8,275
|8,033
|-242
|Sausalito
|7,266
|7,021
|-245
|Lemoore
|27,062
|26,809
|-253
|Portola Valley town
|4,458
|4,204
|-254
|South Lake Tahoe
|21,336
|21,079
|-257
|Blythe
|18,304
|18,045
|-259
|Solana Beach
|12,940
|12,675
|-265
|Woodside town
|5,305
|5,037
|-268
|Brisbane
|4,853
|4,577
|-276
|Sanger
|26,622
|26,343
|-279
|Corte Madera town
|10,228
|9,947
|-281
|Weed
|2,862
|2,574
|-288
|Red Bluff
|14,715
|14,413
|-302
|Corcoran
|22,355
|22,044
|-311
|Tiburon town
|9,158
|8,846
|-312
|La Habra Heights
|5,681
|5,368
|-313
|Clayton
|11,071
|10,754
|-317
|Gonzales
|8,649
|8,327
|-322
|Los Altos Hills town
|8,513
|8,189
|-324
|Moraga town
|16,879
|16,547
|-332
|San Anselmo town
|12,831
|12,498
|-333
|Montclair
|37,886
|37,545
|-341
|Upland
|79,040
|78,699
|-341
|Pacific Grove
|15,101
|14,757
|-344
|Scotts Valley
|12,226
|11,879
|-347
|Lafayette
|25,399
|25,048
|-351
|El Paso de Robles (Paso Robles)
|31,493
|31,134
|-359
|Atherton town
|7,186
|6,823
|-363
|Capitola
|9,940
|9,572
|-368
|Malibu
|10,650
|10,277
|-373
|Calexico
|38,616
|38,224
|-392
|El Cerrito
|25,955
|25,552
|-403
|Carpinteria
|13,263
|12,828
|-435
|Mill Valley
|14,229
|13,792
|-437
|Barstow
|25,409
|24,964
|-445
|San Juan Capistrano
|35,199
|34,754
|-445
|Westlake Village
|8,026
|7,573
|-453
|Larkspur
|13,053
|12,589
|-464
|Calipatria
|6,662
|6,188
|-474
|American Canyon
|21,841
|21,347
|-494
|Hillsborough town
|11,383
|10,883
|-500
|South El Monte
|19,561
|19,032
|-529
|San Marino
|12,508
|11,977
|-531
|Windsor town
|26,359
|25,828
|-531
|Colton
|53,891
|53,357
|-534
|Dana Point
|33,103
|32,567
|-536
|Placentia
|52,732
|52,192
|-540
|Pinole
|19,025
|18,481
|-544
|Ukiah
|16,627
|16,072
|-555
|La Palma
|15,588
|15,029
|-559
|Sierra Madre
|11,274
|10,713
|-561
|Santee
|60,047
|59,478
|-569
|Danville town
|43,573
|42,999
|-574
|La Mesa
|61,118
|60,537
|-581
|Turlock
|72,697
|72,100
|-597
|Newark
|47,528
|46,929
|-599
|San Fernando
|23,963
|23,364
|-599
|Signal Hill
|11,851
|11,249
|-602
|Yucaipa
|54,550
|53,947
|-603
|Pittsburg
|76,409
|75,803
|-606
|Redlands
|73,170
|72,556
|-614
|Piedmont
|11,277
|10,635
|-642
|Laguna Woods
|17,651
|16,998
|-653
|Rialto
|104,047
|103,391
|-656
|Oroville
|20,106
|19,449
|-657
|Imperial Beach
|26,131
|25,458
|-673
|San Marcos
|94,861
|94,188
|-673
|Commerce
|12,362
|11,672
|-690
|Half Moon Bay
|11,803
|11,105
|-698
|Laguna Beach
|23,031
|22,332
|-699
|Benicia
|27,135
|26,429
|-706
|Palos Verdes Estates
|13,354
|12,646
|-708
|Port Hueneme
|21,958
|21,217
|-741
|Hawaiian Gardens
|14,142
|13,396
|-746
|Moorpark
|36,290
|35,543
|-747
|Mountain View
|82,533
|81,785
|-748
|Apple Valley town
|75,786
|75,036
|-750
|El Centro
|44,538
|43,772
|-766
|Suisun
|29,517
|28,743
|-774
|Poway
|48,836
|48,051
|-785
|Highland
|56,994
|56,202
|-792
|Artesia
|16,393
|15,597
|-796
|Agoura Hills
|20,295
|19,474
|-821
|El Segundo
|17,269
|16,445
|-824
|Pleasant Hill
|34,628
|33,802
|-826
|Eureka
|26,563
|25,734
|-829
|San Pablo
|32,120
|31,249
|-871
|Redding
|93,603
|92,727
|-876
|Martinez
|37,273
|36,395
|-878
|Seal Beach
|25,232
|24,352
|-880
|Norco
|26,298
|25,398
|-900
|Ceres
|49,298
|48,397
|-901
|National
|56,163
|55,236
|-927
|Walnut Creek
|70,112
|69,152
|-960
|Petaluma
|59,785
|58,800
|-985
|Soledad
|24,932
|23,947
|-985
|Morgan Hill
|45,479
|44,478
|-1,001
|Calabasas
|23,239
|22,227
|-1,012
|Davis
|66,859
|65,832
|-1,027
|La Cañada Flintridge
|20,571
|19,538
|-1,033
|Crescent
|6,674
|5,611
|-1,063
|Seaside
|32,384
|31,317
|-1,067
|Cudahy
|22,804
|21,723
|-1,081
|Hermosa Beach
|19,736
|18,641
|-1,095
|Monterey
|30,228
|29,116
|-1,112
|Laguna Hills
|31,369
|30,243
|-1,126
|Millbrae
|23,213
|22,087
|-1,126
|Encinitas
|62,001
|60,841
|-1,160
|Lomita
|20,945
|19,782
|-1,163
|Chula Vista
|275,499
|274,333
|-1,166
|14,971
|13,802
|-1,169
|Monrovia
|37,938
|36,768
|-1,170
|Albany
|20,271
|19,097
|-1,174
|Chino Hills
|78,429
|77,212
|-1,217
|Camarillo
|70,738
|69,514
|-1,224
|Carlsbad
|114,737
|113,495
|-1,242
|Simi Valley
|126,367
|125,113
|-1,254
|Stockton
|320,806
|319,543
|-1,263
|Gilroy
|59,534
|58,250
|-1,284
|Maywood
|25,123
|23,824
|-1,299
|South Pasadena
|26,941
|25,623
|-1,318
|Los Gatos town
|33,540
|32,216
|-1,324
|Walnut
|28,437
|27,104
|-1,333
|Citrus Heights
|87,578
|86,239
|-1,339
|Cypress
|50,145
|48,782
|-1,363
|San Ramon
|86,331
|84,929
|-1,402
|Lompoc
|44,449
|43,045
|-1,404
|West Hollywood
|35,761
|34,349
|-1,412
|Saratoga
|31,041
|29,607
|-1,434
|Laguna Niguel
|64,347
|62,899
|-1,448
|Santa Cruz
|62,969
|61,501
|-1,468
|Burlingame
|31,386
|29,910
|-1,476
|Los Altos
|31,467
|29,990
|-1,477
|Novato
|53,208
|51,722
|-1,486
|La Puente
|38,056
|36,516
|-1,540
|Yuba
|70,223
|68,666
|-1,557
|Orange
|139,904
|138,337
|-1,567
|Fountain Valley
|57,052
|55,468
|-1,584
|Taft
|8,553
|6,961
|-1,592
|Claremont
|37,263
|35,640
|-1,623
|Foster
|33,806
|32,180
|-1,626
|Temple
|36,480
|34,854
|-1,626
|Lawndale
|31,826
|30,155
|-1,671
|San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|110,738
|109,058
|-1,680
|La Verne
|31,582
|29,898
|-1,684
|Bell
|33,562
|31,864
|-1,698
|Belmont
|28,329
|26,622
|-1,707
|Beverly Hills
|32,699
|30,974
|-1,725
|Culver
|40,767
|39,041
|-1,726
|San Rafael
|61,281
|59,555
|-1,726
|Watsonville
|52,596
|50,867
|-1,729
|Coronado
|20,196
|18,437
|-1,759
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|47,963
|46,182
|-1,781
|San Dimas
|34,912
|33,105
|-1,807
|Napa
|79,302
|77,492
|-1,810
|East Palo Alto
|30,040
|28,216
|-1,824
|San Gabriel
|39,574
|37,732
|-1,842
|San Carlos
|30,725
|28,862
|-1,863
|Rosemead
|51,187
|49,305
|-1,882
|Aliso Viejo
|52,172
|50,263
|-1,909
|San Clemente
|64,283
|62,313
|-1,970
|Chico
|103,277
|101,301
|-1,976
|Bell Gardens
|39,514
|37,467
|-2,047
|Tehachapi
|12,934
|10,881
|-2,053
|Buena Park
|84,016
|81,958
|-2,058
|Azusa
|50,350
|48,272
|-2,078
|Menlo Park
|33,784
|31,690
|-2,094
|La Habra
|63,118
|60,991
|-2,127
|Manhattan Beach
|35,503
|33,369
|-2,134
|Yorba Linda
|68,316
|66,147
|-2,169
|Westminster
|90,919
|88,729
|-2,190
|Pacifica
|38,636
|36,426
|-2,210
|Richmond
|116,324
|114,106
|-2,218
|Campbell
|43,956
|41,700
|-2,256
|Tustin
|79,967
|77,704
|-2,263
|Santa Rosa
|178,123
|175,845
|-2,278
|Rancho Palos Verdes
|42,277
|39,980
|-2,297
|Santa Barbara
|88,801
|86,499
|-2,302
|La Mirada
|47,983
|45,505
|-2,478
|Arcadia
|56,665
|54,157
|-2,508
|Covina
|51,274
|48,728
|-2,546
|San Bruno
|43,889
|41,327
|-2,562
|Newport Beach
|85,234
|82,637
|-2,597
|Montebello
|62,629
|60,015
|-2,614
|Gardena
|61,021
|58,377
|-2,644
|Glendora
|52,581
|49,934
|-2,647
|South Gate
|92,727
|90,070
|-2,657
|Paramount
|53,748
|51,072
|-2,676
|Palo Alto
|68,587
|65,882
|-2,705
|Cerritos
|49,573
|46,797
|-2,776
|Pico Rivera
|62,077
|59,189
|-2,888
|Alameda
|78,282
|75,353
|-2,929
|Huntington Park
|54,886
|51,942
|-2,944
|Milpitas
|80,272
|77,321
|-2,951
|Escondido
|151,077
|148,122
|-2,955
|South San Francisco
|66,096
|63,123
|-2,973
|Mission Viejo
|93,636
|90,624
|-3,012
|Diamond Bar
|55,068
|52,041
|-3,027
|Cupertino
|60,365
|57,285
|-3,080
|Alhambra
|82,868
|79,776
|-3,092
|Concord
|125,416
|122,315
|-3,101
|Santa Monica
|93,074
|89,922
|-3,152
|Whittier
|87,299
|84,143
|-3,156
|El Cajon
|106,187
|102,991
|-3,196
|Monterey Park
|61,110
|57,877
|-3,233
|Vallejo
|126,085
|122,807
|-3,278
|Redwood
|84,306
|80,996
|-3,310
|Baldwin Park
|72,173
|68,806
|-3,367
|Dublin
|72,586
|69,128
|-3,458
|Thousand Oaks
|126,967
|123,463
|-3,504
|Costa Mesa
|111,923
|108,354
|-3,569
|Oxnard
|202,071
|198,488
|-3,583
|Sunnyvale
|155,627
|151,967
|-3,660
|Garden Grove
|171,980
|168,234
|-3,746
|Redondo Beach
|71,569
|67,749
|-3,820
|West Covina
|109,503
|105,617
|-3,886
|Lynwood
|67,253
|63,234
|-4,019
|Salinas
|163,540
|159,506
|-4,034
|Oceanside
|174,059
|170,020
|-4,039
|Susanville
|16,735
|12,689
|-4,046
|Bellflower
|79,212
|75,122
|-4,090
|Oakland
|440,669
|436,504
|-4,165
|Fremont
|230,494
|226,208
|-4,286
|San Mateo
|105,665
|101,327
|-4,338
|Lakewood
|82,498
|78,135
|-4,363
|Fullerton
|143,639
|139,250
|-4,389
|Carson
|95,548
|91,139
|-4,409
|Burbank
|107,332
|102,755
|-4,577
|Norwalk
|102,763
|98,078
|-4,685
|Hawthorne
|88,077
|83,364
|-4,713
|Union
|70,143
|65,414
|-4,729
|Compton
|95,720
|90,986
|-4,734
|Inglewood
|107,765
|102,865
|-4,900
|Livermore
|87,970
|82,908
|-5,062
|Daly
|104,973
|99,833
|-5,140
|Pasadena
|138,723
|133,560
|-5,163
|Pleasanton
|79,856
|74,653
|-5,203
|San Leandro
|90,999
|85,784
|-5,215
|Berkeley
|124,326
|118,962
|-5,364
|Downey
|114,354
|108,816
|-5,538
|El Monte
|109,445
|103,794
|-5,651
|Pomona
|151,470
|145,502
|-5,968
|Anaheim
|346,816
|340,512
|-6,304
|Huntington Beach
|198,721
|192,129
|-6,592
|Hayward
|162,947
|155,675
|-7,272
|Lancaster
|173,508
|166,236
|-7,272
|Torrance
|146,955
|139,224
|-7,731
|Palmdale
|169,413
|161,404
|-8,009
|Santa Clarita
|232,804
|224,028
|-8,776
|Glendale
|196,523
|187,050
|-9,473
|Long Beach
|466,772
|449,468
|-17,304
|San Jose
|1,013,241
|969,655
|-43,586
|San Francisco
|873,950
|808,988
|-64,962
|Los Angeles
|3,898,841
|3,820,914
|-77,927