Wednesday, April 9, 2025
60 F
Roseville
Downtown Roseville arch
Roseville News
5 min.Read

Roseville top relocation choice in all of California with number 1 ranking

Staff
By Staff

Winning combination for this diverse, family and business friendly city

Roseville, Calif. – With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we’d love to say we’re surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State. Lincoln and Folsom also cracked the top 20.

The accolades have been piling up for many years and include a pragmatic and efficiently operated city, a diverse & well educated population, and an ideal location for travel. Toss in a thriving business growth, entertainment & recreation along with safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and you’ve got a winning combination.

California population change

CITY20202023Change + –
Roseville147,791159,13511,344
Lathrop28,70239,85711,155
Menifee102,528113,43310,905
Bakersfield404,448413,3818,933
Manteca83,50191,0597,558
Merced86,36993,6927,323
Ontario175,265182,4577,192
Fontana208,402215,4657,063
Irvine307,675314,6216,946
Clovis120,154125,8265,672
Beaumont53,04658,4635,417
Tracy93,11998,0104,891
Lincoln49,74754,5384,791
Folsom80,46284,7824,320
Victorville134,804138,8694,065
Indio89,12793,0573,930
Riverside315,015318,8583,843
Moreno Valley208,640212,3923,752
Paradise town4,7638,2853,522
Fresno542,248545,7163,468
Visalia141,570144,9983,428
Rancho Cordova79,33282,6053,273
Santa Clara127,862131,0623,200
Corona157,155160,2383,083
Los Banos45,53348,5533,020
Hollister41,68544,6582,973
Lake Elsinore70,24673,0282,782
Hemet89,81892,3682,550
Oakley43,35345,7612,408
Elk Grove176,138178,4442,306
Jurupa Valley105,052107,3212,269
Tulare68,90971,0922,183
Banning29,52231,6802,158
San Luis Obispo47,10649,2442,138
Shafter19,95821,9151,957
West Sacramento53,91955,8421,923
Perris78,70280,6031,901
Rocklin71,60173,4721,871
Madera66,28168,0791,798
Antioch115,305117,0961,791
Chino91,38993,1141,725
Greenfield18,93820,6341,696
San Bernardino222,073223,7281,655
Coachella41,93743,5901,653
San Jacinto53,89455,4401,546
Sacramento524,925526,3841,459
La Quinta37,65339,0811,428
Duarte21,72323,1311,408
San Diego1,386,9721,388,3201,348
Lodi66,33667,6791,343
Brawley26,52027,8491,329
Patterson23,78625,0631,277
Dinuba24,61225,8631,251
Imperial20,34821,5911,243
Kerman16,01017,2381,228
Brea47,30848,4791,171
Calimesa10,02311,1651,142
Santa Paula30,67431,7921,118
Santa Fe Springs19,21120,174963
Hanford58,99759,938941
Desert Hot Springs32,50033,438938
Murrieta110,954111,878924
Fairfield119,874120,768894
Cathedral51,50052,356856
Stanton37,96438,815851
Brentwood64,29365,126833
Rancho Mirage16,98717,795808
Hesperia99,838100,633795
Palm Desert51,16451,951787
Fillmore16,42317,190767
Eastvale69,75070,510760
Reedley25,22525,958733
Temecula109,994110,682688
Twentynine Palms28,06728,734667
Palm Springs44,58645,218632
Kingsburg12,38213,013631
King13,33313,917584
Winters7,1117,694583
Guadalupe8,0608,622562
Hercules26,02026,582562
Fowler6,7137,274561
Marina22,35022,833483
Livingston14,17814,643465
Firebaugh8,0968,547451
Modesto218,487218,915428
Woodlake7,4417,846405
Avenal13,69514,075380
Live Oak9,1109,443333
Loma Linda24,78625,111325
Dixon18,98819,309321
Truckee town16,72217,039317
Wheatland3,7104,022312
Santa Maria109,697109,987290
Ione5,1445,431287
Chowchilla19,05219,328276
Hughson7,4837,683200
Wildomar36,89037,087197
Waterford9,1279,323196
Arcata18,84719,012165
Adelanto38,04238,187145
Vacaville102,386102,526140
Rohnert Park44,40744,546139
Riverbank24,86625,001135
Galt25,63725,767130
Ridgecrest27,95928,088129
Rio Vista10,01610,145129
Colusa6,4006,527127
Jackson5,0105,132122
Los Alamitos11,78011,901121
Lakeport5,0295,135106
Indian Wells4,7694,86293
Angels3,6613,75291
Atwater31,96632,05286
Delano51,41651,50084
Williams5,5385,61779
Nevada3,1493,22475
Woodland61,05061,12373
Sutter Creek2,6512,71867
Porterville62,81062,87666
Colfax1,9872,05063
Plymouth1,0771,13154
Ripon16,01816,06850
Portola2,0962,12428
San Juan Bautista2,0862,10620
Canyon Lake11,07911,09617
Sand3223286
Amador2002044
Yreka7,8087,8080
Huron6,3866,377-9
Industry266257-9
Loyalton738728-10
Tehama434424-10
Trinidad337325-12
Vernon221209-12
Ferndale1,4021,389-13
Point Arena464451-13
Mammoth Lakes town7,2017,187-14
Maricopa1,0241,009-15
Grass Valley14,09014,074-16
Santa Ana310,557310,539-18
Isleton798777-21
Monte Sereno3,4813,459-22
Etna677653-24
Fort Jones698673-25
Lake Forest85,86885,840-28
Goleta32,69532,665-30
Dorris863832-31
Bradbury925892-33
Tulelake902867-35
Big Bear Lake5,0435,007-36
Irwindale1,4661,426-40
Westmorland2,0211,981-40
Montague1,2231,182-41
Blue Lake1,2141,172-42
Del Rey Oaks1,5921,550-42
Mount Shasta3,2243,179-45
Biggs1,9681,921-47
Gustine6,1496,099-50
Hidden Hills1,7381,685-53
Loomis town6,8326,779-53
Ross town2,3432,290-53
Alturas2,7152,657-58
Holtville5,6155,555-60
Lemon Grove27,63127,569-62
Dunsmuir1,7061,642-64
Mendota12,59512,530-65
Fort Bragg6,9866,919-67
Vista98,41198,344-67
Rio Dell3,3773,308-69
San Joaquin3,7513,679-72
Yountville3,4293,356-73
Atascadero29,77629,700-76
Yucca Valley town21,74021,664-76
Bishop3,8213,742-79
Belvedere2,1322,050-82
Del Mar3,9503,867-83
Placerville10,74310,656-87
Dos Palos5,7995,708-91
Sonora5,0094,917-92
Colma town1,5031,407-96
Rolling Hills1,7401,644-96
Needles4,9294,824-105
Shasta Lake10,36810,262-106
Carmel-by-the-Sea3,2133,104-109
Sonoma10,73010,619-111
Escalon7,4707,355-115
Auburn13,77713,658-119
Anderson11,33011,210-120
Exeter10,32710,206-121
Arvin19,48919,364-125
Pismo Beach8,0747,948-126
Wasco27,05026,917-133
Willows6,2936,160-133
Oakdale23,18623,045-141
Orinda19,50519,364-141
Sebastopol7,5217,380-141
Willits4,9864,843-143
Gridley7,4197,269-150
Lindsay12,64912,496-153
Orange Cove9,6519,497-154
Solvang6,1245,970-154
Parlier14,58214,426-156
St. Helena5,4285,272-156
Grover Beach12,70612,547-159
Ojai7,6287,466-162
Cotati7,5957,430-165
Farmersville10,40810,243-165
Marysville12,83912,674-165
Buellton5,1604,990-170
Calistoga5,2285,058-170
Emeryville12,90212,732-170
Morro Bay10,75910,589-170
Corning8,2438,069-174
Villa Park5,8385,664-174
Orland8,3088,132-176
Fairfax town7,5987,417-181
Newman12,38812,207-181
Cloverdale9,0088,825-183
McFarland14,23614,049-187
Arroyo Grande18,43618,243-193
Avalon3,4543,261-193
Clearlake16,68716,481-206
Grand Terrace13,14612,939-207
Selma24,67624,467-209
Healdsburg11,35011,137-213
Rancho Cucamonga174,625174,405-220
Coalinga17,60017,369-231
Fortuna12,51812,285-233
Rolling Hills Estates8,2758,033-242
Sausalito7,2667,021-245
Lemoore27,06226,809-253
Portola Valley town4,4584,204-254
South Lake Tahoe21,33621,079-257
Blythe18,30418,045-259
Solana Beach12,94012,675-265
Woodside town5,3055,037-268
Brisbane4,8534,577-276
Sanger26,62226,343-279
Corte Madera town10,2289,947-281
Weed2,8622,574-288
Red Bluff14,71514,413-302
Corcoran22,35522,044-311
Tiburon town9,1588,846-312
La Habra Heights5,6815,368-313
Clayton11,07110,754-317
Gonzales8,6498,327-322
Los Altos Hills town8,5138,189-324
Moraga town16,87916,547-332
San Anselmo town12,83112,498-333
Montclair37,88637,545-341
Upland79,04078,699-341
Pacific Grove15,10114,757-344
Scotts Valley12,22611,879-347
Lafayette25,39925,048-351
El Paso de Robles (Paso Robles)31,49331,134-359
Atherton town7,1866,823-363
Capitola9,9409,572-368
Malibu10,65010,277-373
Calexico38,61638,224-392
El Cerrito25,95525,552-403
Carpinteria13,26312,828-435
Mill Valley14,22913,792-437
Barstow25,40924,964-445
San Juan Capistrano35,19934,754-445
Westlake Village8,0267,573-453
Larkspur13,05312,589-464
Calipatria6,6626,188-474
American Canyon21,84121,347-494
Hillsborough town11,38310,883-500
South El Monte19,56119,032-529
San Marino12,50811,977-531
Windsor town26,35925,828-531
Colton53,89153,357-534
Dana Point33,10332,567-536
Placentia52,73252,192-540
Pinole19,02518,481-544
Ukiah16,62716,072-555
La Palma15,58815,029-559
Sierra Madre11,27410,713-561
Santee60,04759,478-569
Danville town43,57342,999-574
La Mesa61,11860,537-581
Turlock72,69772,100-597
Newark47,52846,929-599
San Fernando23,96323,364-599
Signal Hill11,85111,249-602
Yucaipa54,55053,947-603
Pittsburg76,40975,803-606
Redlands73,17072,556-614
Piedmont11,27710,635-642
Laguna Woods17,65116,998-653
Rialto104,047103,391-656
Oroville20,10619,449-657
Imperial Beach26,13125,458-673
San Marcos94,86194,188-673
Commerce12,36211,672-690
Half Moon Bay11,80311,105-698
Laguna Beach23,03122,332-699
Benicia27,13526,429-706
Palos Verdes Estates13,35412,646-708
Port Hueneme21,95821,217-741
Hawaiian Gardens14,14213,396-746
Moorpark36,29035,543-747
Mountain View82,53381,785-748
Apple Valley town75,78675,036-750
El Centro44,53843,772-766
Suisun29,51728,743-774
Poway48,83648,051-785
Highland56,99456,202-792
Artesia16,39315,597-796
Agoura Hills20,29519,474-821
El Segundo17,26916,445-824
Pleasant Hill34,62833,802-826
Eureka26,56325,734-829
San Pablo32,12031,249-871
Redding93,60392,727-876
Martinez37,27336,395-878
Seal Beach25,23224,352-880
Norco26,29825,398-900
Ceres49,29848,397-901
National56,16355,236-927
Walnut Creek70,11269,152-960
Petaluma59,78558,800-985
Soledad24,93223,947-985
Morgan Hill45,47944,478-1,001
Calabasas23,23922,227-1,012
Davis66,85965,832-1,027
La Cañada Flintridge20,57119,538-1,033
Crescent6,6745,611-1,063
Seaside32,38431,317-1,067
Cudahy22,80421,723-1,081
Hermosa Beach19,73618,641-1,095
Monterey30,22829,116-1,112
Laguna Hills31,36930,243-1,126
Millbrae23,21322,087-1,126
Encinitas62,00160,841-1,160
Lomita20,94519,782-1,163
Chula Vista275,499274,333-1,166
 14,97113,802-1,169
Monrovia37,93836,768-1,170
Albany20,27119,097-1,174
Chino Hills78,42977,212-1,217
Camarillo70,73869,514-1,224
Carlsbad114,737113,495-1,242
Simi Valley126,367125,113-1,254
Stockton320,806319,543-1,263
Gilroy59,53458,250-1,284
Maywood25,12323,824-1,299
South Pasadena26,94125,623-1,318
Los Gatos town33,54032,216-1,324
Walnut28,43727,104-1,333
Citrus Heights87,57886,239-1,339
Cypress50,14548,782-1,363
San Ramon86,33184,929-1,402
Lompoc44,44943,045-1,404
West Hollywood35,76134,349-1,412
Saratoga31,04129,607-1,434
Laguna Niguel64,34762,899-1,448
Santa Cruz62,96961,501-1,468
Burlingame31,38629,910-1,476
Los Altos31,46729,990-1,477
Novato53,20851,722-1,486
La Puente38,05636,516-1,540
Yuba70,22368,666-1,557
Orange139,904138,337-1,567
Fountain Valley57,05255,468-1,584
Taft8,5536,961-1,592
Claremont37,26335,640-1,623
Foster33,80632,180-1,626
Temple36,48034,854-1,626
Lawndale31,82630,155-1,671
San Buenaventura (Ventura)110,738109,058-1,680
La Verne31,58229,898-1,684
Bell33,56231,864-1,698
Belmont28,32926,622-1,707
Beverly Hills32,69930,974-1,725
Culver40,76739,041-1,726
San Rafael61,28159,555-1,726
Watsonville52,59650,867-1,729
Coronado20,19618,437-1,759
Rancho Santa Margarita47,96346,182-1,781
San Dimas34,91233,105-1,807
Napa79,30277,492-1,810
East Palo Alto30,04028,216-1,824
San Gabriel39,57437,732-1,842
San Carlos30,72528,862-1,863
Rosemead51,18749,305-1,882
Aliso Viejo52,17250,263-1,909
San Clemente64,28362,313-1,970
Chico103,277101,301-1,976
Bell Gardens39,51437,467-2,047
Tehachapi12,93410,881-2,053
Buena Park84,01681,958-2,058
Azusa50,35048,272-2,078
Menlo Park33,78431,690-2,094
La Habra63,11860,991-2,127
Manhattan Beach35,50333,369-2,134
Yorba Linda68,31666,147-2,169
Westminster90,91988,729-2,190
Pacifica38,63636,426-2,210
Richmond116,324114,106-2,218
Campbell43,95641,700-2,256
Tustin79,96777,704-2,263
Santa Rosa178,123175,845-2,278
Rancho Palos Verdes42,27739,980-2,297
Santa Barbara88,80186,499-2,302
La Mirada47,98345,505-2,478
Arcadia56,66554,157-2,508
Covina51,27448,728-2,546
San Bruno43,88941,327-2,562
Newport Beach85,23482,637-2,597
Montebello62,62960,015-2,614
Gardena61,02158,377-2,644
Glendora52,58149,934-2,647
South Gate92,72790,070-2,657
Paramount53,74851,072-2,676
Palo Alto68,58765,882-2,705
Cerritos49,57346,797-2,776
Pico Rivera62,07759,189-2,888
Alameda78,28275,353-2,929
Huntington Park54,88651,942-2,944
Milpitas80,27277,321-2,951
Escondido151,077148,122-2,955
South San Francisco66,09663,123-2,973
Mission Viejo93,63690,624-3,012
Diamond Bar55,06852,041-3,027
Cupertino60,36557,285-3,080
Alhambra82,86879,776-3,092
Concord125,416122,315-3,101
Santa Monica93,07489,922-3,152
Whittier87,29984,143-3,156
El Cajon106,187102,991-3,196
Monterey Park61,11057,877-3,233
Vallejo126,085122,807-3,278
Redwood84,30680,996-3,310
Baldwin Park72,17368,806-3,367
Dublin72,58669,128-3,458
Thousand Oaks126,967123,463-3,504
Costa Mesa111,923108,354-3,569
Oxnard202,071198,488-3,583
Sunnyvale155,627151,967-3,660
Garden Grove171,980168,234-3,746
Redondo Beach71,56967,749-3,820
West Covina109,503105,617-3,886
Lynwood67,25363,234-4,019
Salinas163,540159,506-4,034
Oceanside174,059170,020-4,039
Susanville16,73512,689-4,046
Bellflower79,21275,122-4,090
Oakland440,669436,504-4,165
Fremont230,494226,208-4,286
San Mateo105,665101,327-4,338
Lakewood82,49878,135-4,363
Fullerton143,639139,250-4,389
Carson95,54891,139-4,409
Burbank107,332102,755-4,577
Norwalk102,76398,078-4,685
Hawthorne88,07783,364-4,713
Union70,14365,414-4,729
Compton95,72090,986-4,734
Inglewood107,765102,865-4,900
Livermore87,97082,908-5,062
Daly104,97399,833-5,140
Pasadena138,723133,560-5,163
Pleasanton79,85674,653-5,203
San Leandro90,99985,784-5,215
Berkeley124,326118,962-5,364
Downey114,354108,816-5,538
El Monte109,445103,794-5,651
Pomona151,470145,502-5,968
Anaheim346,816340,512-6,304
Huntington Beach198,721192,129-6,592
Hayward162,947155,675-7,272
Lancaster173,508166,236-7,272
Torrance146,955139,224-7,731
Palmdale169,413161,404-8,009
Santa Clarita232,804224,028-8,776
Glendale196,523187,050-9,473
Long Beach466,772449,468-17,304
San Jose1,013,241969,655-43,586
San Francisco873,950808,988-64,962
Los Angeles3,898,8413,820,914-77,927
Roseville top relocation choice in all of California
❤️ Roseville among best places to live in America
Roseville ranked among most livable mid-size cities in America
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees

Coming Up!

Trending

Local Business and Community

Weber Park in Roseville grand reopening this weekend

Located between Main Street and Circuit Drive, Weber Park is quaint park that has been serving the local neighborhood since 1937. Located a short distance from Historic and Downtown Roseville, the park is currently receiving a modern-day makeover.
Rocklin News

Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.
Rocklin News

Rocklin welcomes return of Evenings in the Park this Friday

Rocklin, Calif. - Step into the rhythm of community spirit at Evenings in the Park - where the parks come alive with music, laughter, and boundless joy! Get ready for an unforgettable evening under the open sky, filled with
Folsom

Folsom and Carmichael DMV opening early for REAL ID Appointments

Folsom, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the Folsom (323 E. Bidwell St., Suite A) and Carmichael (5209 North Ave.) offices will open an hour early by appointment only
Roseville News

Kittens: Placer SPCA seeks fosters and donations

Roseville, Calif. - Kitten Season has arrived, and Placer SPCA is preparing to care for an influx of vulnerable kittens in need of lifesaving support. Last year alone, the organization took in more than 800 kittens

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning in Roseville: Keeping Your Home Safe and Efficient

Local Business and Community
Roseville, Calif. - NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning, founded in 2019 by Brian Rykhlyuk shortly after graduating from Roseville High School, has quickly become a trusted name in the community for gutter cleaning and solar panel maintenance services.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

