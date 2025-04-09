Roseville top relocation choice in all of California with number 1 ranking

Winning combination for this diverse, family and business friendly city

Roseville, Calif. – With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we’d love to say we’re surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State. Lincoln and Folsom also cracked the top 20.

The accolades have been piling up for many years and include a pragmatic and efficiently operated city, a diverse & well educated population, and an ideal location for travel. Toss in a thriving business growth, entertainment & recreation along with safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and you’ve got a winning combination.

California population change