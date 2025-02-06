Subscribe
Thursday, August 21, 2025
96.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
ocean in Marin County
Auburn
1 min.Read

Placer County and Marin County share much in common despite differing political affinities

Staff
By Staff

Pragmatism, not politics deliver quality of life

Roseville, Calif. – There are many factors that determine those tangible and intangible things that make for “best places to live” lists. Be it geography, weather, education, or other amenities on your checklist, those marketing and PR compilations citing “best places” often make for a great read. However, while they gladly share the “what”, they seem to miss the “why.”

Exploring many of the amazing places to live throughout California and America and looking at way too much statistical data, we often stumble upon unexpected common threads that run counter to the non-stop political propaganda, social media, and cable news narratives. Case in point, the Northern California counties of Marin and Placer always bubble to the top across countless metrics despite being on opposite sides of the political fence. For starters, those metrics include education, health, vaccination rates, quality of life, and low crime rates.

Lake Tahoe in Placer County

Voter registration

Another vital component is voter registration and engagement. Guess which two counties have the highest percentage of registered voters for counties with a population over 1,500? yep, Marin County and Placer County. Here’s a look across the Golden State of which counties have the highest to lowest voter registrations.

California Unregistered Voters by county

CountyNot Registered% Unregistered Voters
Alpine525.24%
Marin11,2626.22%
Placer21,0446.95%
El Dorado12,4318.67%
Nevada7,3619.03%
Plumas1,4079.18%
Amador2,96910.31%
Contra Costa85,69710.77%
Ventura66,67411.56%
Calaveras4,24811.67%
Santa Cruz23,04112.01%
Napa12,00012.55%
Los Angeles901,85213.76%
Sonoma49,79814.13%
San Mateo75,19214.72%
Monterey37,21015.03%
Solano50,90916.20%
Mariposa2,21716.20%
Orange357,92116.45%
Alameda187,19916.61%
Tuolumne7,04316.83%
San Benito7,44217.09%
San Diego402,19817.24%
Shasta24,13217.62%
Santa Clara229,81418.32%
Sierra48118.34%
Mono1,69018.35%
San Luis Obispo41,61519.03%
Riverside314,95419.18%
Sutter12,76919.54%
Tehama8,99019.55%
Mendocino13,14119.81%
Siskiyou6,88919.84%
Santa Barbara59,54019.97%
Modoc1,33720.44%
Stanislaus73,90620.54%
Imperial22,70220.56%
San Bernardino302,83620.61%
Madera19,80820.95%
Fresno136,51821.23%
Kern119,87221.37%
Humboldt22,90021.64%
Colusa2,84821.66%
Sacramento241,20321.72%
Del Norte4,15322.01%
San Francisco147,74422.76%
Yolo38,84125.39%
Tulare74,13425.74%
Kings22,11225.97%
Yuba15,02026.34%
Merced45,79726.49%
Inyo3,89426.79%
Lassen5,56727.25%
Lake13,71627.26%
San Joaquin144,34828.17%
Glenn5,35928.66%
Butte48,99128.97%
Trinity5,89745.07%
data source: State of California, compiled by Roseville Today

Pragmatism over Politics

There are surprisingly many commonalities among these and other politically divergent counties around America. One of the most vital is engaged voters. It lays a groundwork for accountability and pragmatic community governance. Choosing pragmatism over blind political subservience always seems to deliver the best results almost wherever you look.

Placer County and Marin County remind us that there is much more that unites us than divides us. That’s something worth celebrating and a reminder to stay engaged in your community, wherever you live.

Welcome to the brighter side!

Roseville top relocation choice in all of California
❤️ Roseville among best places to live in America
Roseville ranked among most livable mid-size cities in America
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Auburn

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Auburn, Calif. - As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county's annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.

Topics

Auburn

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Auburn, Calif. - As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county's annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento
Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!