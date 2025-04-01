Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
46.3 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Local Business and CommunityRoseville News
1 min.Read

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Staff
By Staff

Roseville Window Cleaning & Solar Panel Cleaning

Quality, Affordable Window Cleaning in Auburn, Granite Bay, Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, CA

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

From the beginning, I built my business on the concept of giving an exceptional level of service at a reasonable price. Even though the company has grown through the years with several employees, I am still intimately involved in the day to day workings. I am extremely accessible to all my customers. I learned the window cleaning trade from my father and started working with him in the mid-80’s, giving me well over 20 years experience.

Through the years I have continued to stay current with industry changes. Such changes take place with new efficient methods of cleaning, products that are better and environmentally safe, and safety standards that protect both your property and my business.

I am a fully insured and bonded to cover commercial standards ($1,000,000 liability and $2,000,000 aggregate). How much does safety matter to me? I am proud to say that there has never been an accident claim against my insurance in all my years in business.

Service Areas

Auburn, Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln and Granite Bay
We also service Colfax, Loomis, Newcastle and sometimes Truckee.

Call (916) 300-5464 anytime for an estimate or to schedule a service call.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning
PO Box 1482
Rocklin, Calif. 95677

(916) 300-5464
Window Cleaners, Solar Panel Cleaning
http://www.paulblacks.com

Brighter Side

Trending

Local Business and Community

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville apartments,
California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
California News Updates

California snowpack levels updated April 2025

The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville apartments,
California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
California News Updates

California snowpack levels updated April 2025

The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.
Folsom

Explore Folsom: Trails and Bikeways Map

Folsom, Calif. - The City of Folsom has an extensive system of Class I bike/pedestrian trails, with more than 50 miles developed and ready to enjoy. Grant funding totaling more than $20 million has covered
Disabilities

Sacramento launches Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan

Sacramento, Calif. -More than 300 community members gathered to celebrate the launch of Sacramento County's Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan (LADAP). During the launch event
Concert Venues

Wheatland 2025 Toyota Amphitheatre Concert Series

The Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, formerly known as Sleep Train Amphitheatre presents their summer concert series.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!