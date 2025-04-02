Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Rejuvenation in a treasured wilderness

Plumas County, Calif. – Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover’s paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list, finding a bit of solitude and peace among California’s treasured outdoors is a bit easier in the Lakes Basin Area.

Located in Plumas County which spans over 2,600 square miles and is home to just 20,000 or so human inhabitants, this Gold Country region doesn’t draw the attention of the tourist-laden destinations. The locals and sportsmen who enjoy this sparsely populated wilderness region consider it a blessing.

A Place of Discovery

Pack a tent, cooler and your fishing pole along with a few other essentials (insect repellent) and begin your own epic discovery. Prepare to disconnect as cell service is virtually non-existent outside of the few small communities that dot the region. Just a few snaps of our journey.

Eureka Lake and 360 degree views that don’t quit.

Lichen illuminates the forest in phosphorus green as you ascend 7,152 ft. Eureka Peak.

View from Eureka Peak. Cool down in the several feet deep snowfields along the crest.

Pristine alpine lakes offer refreshing swimming and recreation.

Celebrating the first catch and release!

Whether you’re just looking to kick back and relax or are ready for energized wilderness trek, a rich, abundant experience awaits in the Lake Basin Area Recreation. Happy travels!

Learn more at https://plumascounty.org/