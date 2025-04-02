Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
61.6 F
Roseville
Plumas County snow capped mountains
Lake Tahoe & RenoSierra Nevada
1 min.Read

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Rejuvenation in a treasured wilderness

Plumas County, Calif. – Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover’s paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list, finding a bit of solitude and peace among California’s treasured outdoors is a bit easier in the Lakes Basin Area.

Located in Plumas County which spans over 2,600 square miles and is home to just 20,000 or so human inhabitants, this Gold Country region doesn’t draw the attention of the tourist-laden destinations. The locals and sportsmen who enjoy this sparsely populated wilderness region consider it a blessing.

A Place of Discovery

Pack a tent, cooler and your fishing pole along with a few other essentials (insect repellent) and begin your own epic discovery. Prepare to disconnect as cell service is virtually non-existent outside of the few small communities that dot the region. Just a few snaps of our journey.

Eureka Lake
Eureka Lake and 360 degree views that don’t quit.

Eureka Lake Loop Trail
Lichen illuminates the forest in phosphorus green as you ascend 7,152 ft. Eureka Peak.
Eureka Peak
View from Eureka Peak. Cool down in the several feet deep snowfields along the crest.
Salmon Lake
Pristine alpine lakes offer refreshing swimming and recreation.
Fishing and sightseeing
Celebrating the first catch and release!

Whether you’re just looking to kick back and relax or are ready for energized wilderness trek, a rich, abundant experience awaits in the Lake Basin Area Recreation. Happy travels!

Learn more at https://plumascounty.org/

