Tuesday, September 23, 2025
DUI Convictions
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Placer County remains number 1 in DUI Conviction Rate in California

Staff
By Staff

Conviction rate tops 84 percent

Roseville, Calif.- If you’re caught drinking and driving in Placer County, be prepared to pay a heavy price. Motorists are more likely to be convicted of a DUI (84%) than any other county in the state. Sacramento ranks 4th at 80.9%. The statewide average is 68.9%.

According to the California DMV, Placer County remains the toughest county in the state when in comes to DUI conviction rates. For many years, the conviction rates in Placer County have consistently ranked tops in the state.

Accountability

An aggressive approach by prosecutors and local law enforcement help make sure that those who get caught drinking and driving are held to account. Back in 2009, Placer County boasted a conviction rate that topped a staggering 99 percent. Although that conviction rate has since dropped off to 84%, it remains the highest statewide. San Francisco County which has been plagued by lack of criminal accountability issues, shows a DUI conviction rate of just 28.9%.

The median adjudication (violation to conviction) of DUI cases is 106 days, slightly above the statewide average. Roseville recorded a median DUI adjudication of 58 days. Check out the the charts below to see where your county ranks.

California DUI conviction rates by county

COUNTYDUI Conviction Rate
PLACER84.80%
VENTURA83.80%
CALAVERAS81.00%
SACRAMENTO80.90%
INYO80.60%
SONOMA79.60%
NAPA79.10%
KINGS78.90%
MENDOCINO78.90%
PLUMAS78.10%
ORANGE78.00%
AMADOR77.70%
SHASTA77.60%
TUOLUMNE77.00%
SUTTER76.70%
SAN DIEGO75.80%
MONTEREY75.00%
RIVERSIDE75.00%
TULARE75.00%
SAN BENITO74.60%
BUTTE74.20%
SAN JOAQUIN74.00%
SANTA BARBARA74.00%
MARIN73.40%
STANISLAUS73.10%
EL DORADO72.90%
SAN LUIS OBISPO72.90%
YOLO72.90%
NEVADA72.60%
MODOC72.10%
COLUSA69.40%
KERN69.30%
SANTA CRUZ69.00%
LOS ANGELES67.20%
SAN MATEO64.70%
YUBA64.60%
MARIPOSA64.50%
SAN BERNARDINO64.50%
MERCED64.10%
FRESNO64.00%
SISKIYOU63.70%
SANTA CLARA63.40%
TEHAMA62.80%
GLENN62.40%
MONO62.40%
LAKE62.30%
DEL NORTE60.90%
SIERRA59.30%
HUMBOLDT59.10%
TRINITY58.90%
CONTRA COSTA55.00%
SOLANO53.70%
LASSEN47.00%
ALPINE45.50%
IMPERIAL45.30%
MADERA38.60%
ALAMEDA34.80%
SAN FRANCISCO28.90%
source: California DMV

Placer DUI convictions by age

AGE GROUPPercentage
18-203%
21-3021.80%
31-4029.30%
41-5021.10%
51-6014.30%
61-708.30%
71& above2.30%
source: California DMV

Simple solution

While much work remains to reduce drunk driving and its significant societal damage, the positive trend is that drunk driving deaths and crime have seen a dramatic decline over the past 40 years.

The simple and smart solution remains, if you’re drinking, don’t drive.

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
