Mayor Krista Bernasconi delivers Roseville State of the City Address 2025

August 27, 2025, Denios Farmers Market & Swap Meet

Roseville, Calif. – On August 27, 2025, Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi delivered Roseville’s annual State of the City Address at Denios Famers Market and Swap Meet. Watch or read below.

Prepared text of the State of the City speech:



Thank you, Eric, for that warm introduction and for hosting us here at Denio’s, one of Roseville’s cherished landmarks. Denio’s isn’t just where we shop, hunt for treasures, and run into old friends. It’s part of our city’s DNA.

I’ve been fortunate enough to know the Denio family for my whole life. Eric’s father is here with us—Ken Denio and Eric’s sister Tracie. Denio’s is still a family operated business, thanks to Tracie and Eric who are carrying on their grandparents’ vision.

Long before the Galleria drew shoppers from across the region, families would load up the station wagon to find this special place: Denio’s. And in doing so, they found Roseville. It’s fitting we gather at Denio’s today, returning to a place that shaped our city. As Denio’s nears its 80th anniversary, it still holds a special place in our community. So today, we celebrate where we’re going—and the legacy of businesses who helped get us here.

Tribute to Sgt. Nicole Gee

I’m also very moved by this morning’s tribute to Sgt. Nicole Gee. In addition to the vigil held days after her death in 2021, a scholarship in her honor has been created for graduating seniors who enlist in the military. To date, we have awarded nearly 20 scholarships. Our city now has Nicole Gee Drive and last week, thanks to Assemblyman Joe Patterson and Senator Roger Niello, signs were installed on I-80 in both directions here in Roseville, officially renaming a portion of the highway in Nicole’s honor. Assemblyman Patterson and Senator Niello, thank you.

Thank you all for being here this morning and welcome to Roseville’s 2025 State of the City. My name is Krista Bernasconi and I proudly serve as your mayor.

City council meetings

On the first and third Wednesday evenings, our City Council holds public meetings at City Hall to discuss priorities and make decisions that shape Roseville’s future. In addition to these meetings, councilmembers collectively serve on nearly 30 committees dedicated to advancing the city’s goals across a range of issues.

I’d like to introduce my fellow councilmembers who demonstrate their dedication, perseverance and servant leadership daily. Please stand: Vice Mayor Karen Alvord, Councilmember Pauline Roccucci, Councilmember Bruce Houdesheldt, and Councilmember Tracy Mendonsa. Thank you for your service to Roseville. I’d also like to recognize our city manager, Dom Casey, who guides our council and city staff to ensure our goals are achieved. I’d also like to recognize local elected leaders here today.

Progress

This morning, I will share how your city serves you, the progress we’ve made, and where we’re headed, and you’ll leave here even more proud to be a part of Roseville. Before we dive in, let me share a few key facts about our city. Our city was officially incorporated on April 10, 1909, which makes it 116 years old. At that time, we had a population of 2,000 people. Our city grew quickly due to the railroad making Roseville a major rail hub. Today, our population is about 160,000, and expands to over 200,000 during the day, reflecting Roseville’s role as a regional job center. Our median age is 39, slightly younger than California’s median age. We have over 100 miles of bike and pedestrian trails, our median home price is $575,000 and we own and operate our own electric and environmental utility, which helps keep rates among the lowest in California. We all know Roseville is extraordinary, and that’s more than hometown pride talking—this year, national recognition has made it clear Roseville is the place to be.

This summer, LinkedIn named Roseville one of the top 25 cities in the nation for job growth. Consumer Affairs ranked us the #1 city in California to move to, citing our strong sense of community, thriving economy, and affordable, reliable utilities. And last month, Retirement Living recognized Roseville as the best place to retire in the state. Just last week, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, which Roseville is deeply involved in and I serve on the board of, was named the number one economic development organization in the world by the International Economic Development Council.

And the awards keep stacking up.

Miner’s Ravine Trail was designated a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior—one of just five added nationwide this year, joining a prestigious network of more than 1,300 trails. For those who prefer two wheels, the League of American Bicyclists awarded Roseville a Bronze designation as a Bicycle Friendly Community.

Another clear reflection of determination is our prestigious Class 1 FEMA rating for our flood preparedness efforts in community safety. We were the first city in the country to be awarded that honor back in 2006, and it remains a rare distinction, still held by only two cities nationwide. Our meticulous planning, analyzing data and taking actions to reduce flood risk means Roseville property owners enjoy up to a 45% discount on flood insurance, a testament to our forward-thinking approach.

Our city is here to be a resource for our business community, and it’s fitting while we are at Denio’s to acknowledge a handful of the long-standing businesses that have been a part of Roseville for generations, many of which are here today.

Consider the Roseville Press Tribune, in publication since 1923 — that’s 102 years of local news. (John Love is here today) Bud’s Dry Cleaning has been family-run since 1957 and is now in its second generation under Cindy Nichols. Better Foods Deli, originally Joe’s Market, has been in the Lucchesi family for three generations. (Scott and Deedee)

Roller King has kept Roseville rolling under flashing lights and disco balls since 1977, and today we’re joined by three generations of the Jacques family — Michael and Patricia, their children David and Kristina, and even David’s kids, Mason and Owen. Nubbins has served the community since 1955 and is now under the ownership of Sam Fadel. Round House Deli, originally Iwasaki Grocery built in 1936, has been serving Roseville since 1971. Owners Renee and Maria are with us today.

Union Pacific Railroad

Our city’s deep connection with Union Pacific Railroad dates back to 1864, when the tracks were first laid through what would become Roseville. Other notable long-standing businesses include JMC Homes, building here since 1978 under John Mourier; Cochrane and Wagemann Funeral Home, which traces its roots back more than 100 years; Roseville Meats, started in 1946 and still proudly displays its famous rust-colored steer under current owner Sukhi Khangura; and The WestHouse, started in 1907 as a tavern, hotel, and dining room, now run by third-generation owner Dino Frediani.

And this year, the Roseville Moose Lodge marks its 100th anniversary. Founded in 1925, it has grown from a men’s social club into an organization focused on families and community service. And Roseville Rotary, around since 1938, has been guided by its commitment to serve others and create meaningful connections that make a difference.

Thank you to our longstanding businesses for being here!

While we honor our history, we embrace the power of reinvention. Historic buildings are reimagined for modern use, and long-standing businesses experience new chapters of growth. At the same time, new businesses quickly become part of our daily lives.

Roseville Galleria turns 25

Take the Roseville Galleria, which opened 25 years ago this week. It opened with 120 stores, and a quaint promenade and is now home to more than 240 stores, with some of the most elite and hard-to-land luxury retailers in the world, like Gucci, LV, St Laurent, David Yurman, Tiffany, and two of my staples: Nespresso and Vuori. The Galleria remains a regional powerhouse and one of the highest performing for their ownership group.

And I’d be in trouble at home if I didn’t mention Roseville’s other mall——the one with 20 brands that sells 35,000 cars annually; The Roseville Automall. Honestly, it’s the only place I know where a Tesla and a truck can peacefully coexist in the same parking lot. We’re fortunate to have these economic drivers bolstering growth in our community.

These kinds of results are no coincidence. It’s the result of purposeful leadership and clear priorities. As we move through the second year of our four-year City Council Strategic Plan, our focus remains sharp and steady on…

Ensuring a safe, healthy community

Remaining fiscally responsible in a changing world

Enhancing economic vitality

Investing in well-planned infrastructure and growth

Supporting community engagement and advocacy

Delivering exceptional city services

We’re all-in on these goals—and every year, we take a fresh look to make sure they’re aligned with what Roseville needs most.

And it all starts with our commitment to a safe, healthy community

Public Safety

Public safety remains a top priority. The Roseville Police Department recently hosted its second annual Community Leaders Breakfast, an event that fosters open dialogue and transparency around public safety and new initiatives.

We’ve added two police officers and one detective to support an eighth patrol beat in west Roseville. We’re reclassifying two positions to strengthen the Real Time Crime Center, improving officer and community safety with as-it-happens information during incidents and enhancing the effectiveness of post-incident investigations.

Additionally, we’ve equipped every police vehicle with state-of-the-art Mobile Data Computers and traffic lights into, out of and all areas in between our city have license plate readers, enhancing security, response times and communication. And we continue to address retail theft – this past year, our Operation Grinch led to more than 60 arrests and $20,000 in recovered goods during the holidays.

With our fire department, we know last year’s fire season was devastating throughout California, and while the Roseville Fire responded to nearly 20,000 calls within the city during a one year period – it dispatched crews throughout the state as well. Our mutual aid systems ensure our City gets reimbursed for the emergency assistance we provide, including the crews that were on scene at the fires in Los Angeles. Thankfully our temperate weather this summer has allowed our fire fighters to stay in our city for most of the season.

Roseville Fire also officially opened Fire Station 8 near Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oaks with a flag-raising and “push in” of the fire engines. This station provides support to the Northwest Roseville community and lessens the impact on other stations, enabling quicker emergency response times. Thanks to the overhaul of the dispatch system, response times are down 12 percent.

Housing

Let’s talk housing.

This year, Roseville’s Housing Authority celebrated 51 years. Back in 1974, the program started with just 83 vouchers. Today, that number has grown to 852—helping nearly 900 households with stable, sustainable housing.

Here’s how it works: vouchers cover a portion of rent directly to property owners, and tenants pay the balance, based on their income. It’s a smart, effective way to prevent homelessness, expand affordable housing, and support our most vulnerable neighbors.

In the past year alone, 34 new property owners joined the program. The City also provided $115,000 in incentives—helping an additional 109 households secure homes.

Altogether, Roseville’s Housing Division managed $17 million in state and federal funds to keep people housed, prevent homelessness, and build more affordable housing in our community.

And these efforts are being recognized. In 2025, Roseville Housing Authority received HUD’s Excellent Veteran Affairs Medical Center Partnership Award for its work supporting homeless veterans.

Even as our city grows, homelessness levels have not and that’s intentional. Roseville is proactive, invests in services that make a difference, and is dedicated to meeting the housing needs of our residents.

To sustain the services that keep Roseville safe and healthy, we must also remain disciplined and responsible with our finances.

Solid financial ground

Despite challenges such as rising costs and economic uncertainty, Roseville stands on solid financial ground. For example, in June, this city council adopted a balanced budget close to $1B. It adds 20 new positions in our police, Parks, traffic, signal maintenance, utility services and IT, and funds key projects such as improvements to our fire stations, water systems, roads, and public safety technology. These efforts reflect our council’s priorities and our mission to provide excellent, fiscally responsible services.

We wrapped up the last fiscal year with a surplus of more than $15 million. That came from careful spending, some vacant positions, and tax revenues coming in stronger than we expected.

What does that mean for Roseville? It means we can set aside funds for the future and also cover some important one-time needs—such as new police equipment and body cameras, repairs for our parks and facilities, and replacing aging City vehicles.

We’re also thinking long-term. We made a one-time $6 million payment to CalPERS to lower our pension liability. That move not only strengthens our financial position, it also saves us money on future interest costs.

Now—we know families are feeling the pinch as prices rise. And we’re seeing that reflected in our own budget, with sales tax revenues staying flat over the past couple of years.

But here’s the good news: property tax revenues are on the rise, and hotel tax revenues are growing too—thanks to more visitors and the voter-approved increase back in 2022.

New Soccer Complex

We secured sponsorship agreements at the new soccer complex with Placer Valley Tourism. A key revenue generator for our city, The Roseville Automall secured naming rights for the plazas at the soccer complex. Our focus on Roseville’s financial future remains top-of-mind; we continue to be responsible, and seek alternative revenue sources to ensure we can continue to increase our services and support our growing community.

By remaining fiscally responsible, we can grow our local economy.

A strong, diversified economy fuels growth. And Roseville continues to attract people, businesses, and opportunity. With our quality of life—Roseville is the place to be.

Later this year, the Placer Valley Soccer Complex will open with 10 lighted fields and a universally accessible playground. A facility that will draw teams from across California and beyond. The interest is already here—we’re hiring staff now to meet demand. And I’ll bet some of those families will be checking out Roseville real estate while they’re here.

And of course, @theGrounds continues to shine. It’s home to tournaments, large-scale events, the Placer County Fair—and earlier this year—the national Lineworkers Rodeo.

Sports tourism is a win for Roseville. Families stay in our hotels. Dine in our restaurants. Shop at the Galleria, the Fountains, Old Town, and Downtown. And they’ll discover the small businesses that make our city unique.

And here’s the best part: those visits generate hotel and sales tax revenue. Dollars that come right back to our community. Dollars that fund public safety, maintain our streets, and keep our recreation programs strong.

New semiconductor facility

Bosch choosing Roseville is a game-changer for our economy.

Their new semiconductor facility leveraged $225 million in federal CHIPS and Science Act funding—and represents a $1.9 billion investment right here in our city.

Today, Bosch employs about 250 people. But as the facility grows, that number could reach 1,700 jobs. That’s transformative.

And Bosch isn’t just building a facility. They’re building a future workforce. They’ve committed $100,000 to Sierra College for STEM programs—an investment in education, innovation, and opportunity for our students.

Production on their first chips is about to begin. And with that momentum, we’re ready to welcome even more businesses that support key industries—defense, aerospace, agriculture, pharmaceutical research, and automotive manufacturing.

One of those companies is Incora, which recently relocated its specialized chemical supply chain warehouse to Roseville—for improved facilities, lower utility costs, and stronger customer service.

Bosch. Incora. And many more to come. Roseville is open for innovation. Roseville is open for business.

We’re proud to have two Roseville companies – MISI Community Solutions and Bright Lake Wealth Management – on this year’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the country. And I mentioned the Roseville Automall earlier – on any given day, the Roseville Automall is filled with 5,000 new, pre-owned, and EV/hybrid vehicles. Last year, Steve Pleau of Future Ford Roseville was announced as a TIME Dealer of the Year nominee, an impressive recognition in the auto-dealer world. Lithia & Driveway, parent company of Roseville Lexus and Roseville Toyota, ranks No. 124 on the Fortune 500 and is the nation’s top auto retailer. Roseville Toyota is one of the highest performing for their ownership group.

I underscore this because the success of our city, particularly the success of our highest sales tax revenue generators is crucial because of what they fund for Roseville: public safety, parks, libraries and unique programs that enhance our community’s well-being.

Downtown Roseville still tops lists for businesses looking to locate and expand and recently, we’ve welcomed Pedal Car Pizza now serving delicious pizza—and gelato! On the corner of Lincoln and Vernon in downtown, Lucy’s Salon has expanded and relocated, the Zivar Apartments opened a 15-unit market-rate project bringing urban living to our downtown and we’ve received permits to repurpose the former Consolidated Building at Lincoln and Vernon, adding a mix of retail, restaurant, and office space.

This momentum is sparking interest from housing developers and furthering the kind of investment and development we’ve envisioned for our downtown.

Attracting new business

We’re committed to attracting new businesses that meet the needs of our community—and many of them appeal to neighboring cities, too.

This year, several new businesses came to Roseville or expanded their presence: Sharif, Gorjana, Jo Malone, and, of course, Q1227 Restaurant’s move to the Galleria. That corridor has also welcomed Fogo de Chao, Fleming’s, and Super Duper Burgers. And we’re all looking forward to the new Costco at Baseline, which is set to open… very soon.

A top priority for this Council is reimagining and potentially offering incentives for three aging commercial corridors—Atlantic Street, Douglas-Harding, and Douglas-Sunrise—to encourage strategic commercial and residential reinvestment.

Healthcare leadership in Roseville is also thriving. Kaiser continues to be one of our area’s largest employers, with more than 7,000 employees—800 of them physicians—serving 367,000 health plan members. Last month, I toured their under-construction expansion. The new hospital will feature a six-story tower with 138 beds, 30 new ICU beds, a 36-bed emergency department expansion, six new operating rooms, and an 800-space parking garage.

Sutter Health

Sutter Health is expanding as well, with a new four-story, 85,000-square-foot medical office building for its residency program and a parking lot that nearly doubles its previous size. They’re also planning a $10 million advanced operating room at the Roseville campus.

And just a few weeks ago, Adventist Health announced plans to bring hundreds of employees back to their headquarters building in the Stone Point area of our city—originally opened just before the pandemic.

These investments aren’t just about jobs—they drive economic growth and ensure our residents have access to top-tier healthcare right here at home, without having to leave our community. New businesses. Expanded hospitals. More jobs. Better services.

To support a thriving economy, we must also invest in well-planned infrastructure.

Roseville continues to grow thoughtfully. With all of these new businesses and development on the horizon, our infrastructure has to keep up.

We remain committed to supporting and prioritizing public infrastructure improvements. If you drive Highway 65 regularly, you know the frustration of increased traffic. Thanks to support from Congressman Kiley, Placer County was just awarded federal funding to expand Highway 65 from Blue Oaks to Galleria Blvd through a BUILD grant. This means real relief is on the way.

Here in Roseville, we rely on gas tax revenues and other funding for local roadway resurfacing. These investments are part of the City’s broader capital improvement program. Last year alone, we invested $90 million across Roseville Electric, Public Works, Wastewater, Parks and Recreation, Libraries, Waste Services, and Water programs.

To support our well-traveled streets and corridors, City staff oversaw projects that included roadway extensions and widening, roundabout completions, and traffic signal installations. These efforts to keep our community moving safely and efficiently include:

Widening of Pleasant Grove Boulevard, to accommodate three travel lanes in each direction

Dry Creek Greenway East trail project, to provide a safe, connected bike and pedestrian route to schools and businesses

Completion of the Roseville Parkway Extension, including a bridge to close a gap in the roadway, two lanes in both directions, a sidewalk and a wider bike lane

These are just a few examples of the many transportation projects the City is undertaking—projects designed to meet today’s needs while planning for future growth in and around our neighborhoods. And through it all, public safety and connectivity remain top priorities.

We’ve also completed the deployment of our Advanced Metering Infrastructure, or AMI, system. These upgraded meters can now send readings and service information directly to our water and electric teams. What does that mean? Faster resolution of service issues and more efficient utility operations for our community.

Roseville Electric was also awarded a $1.4 million grant from the state to upgrade power generators, increase output, and lower emissions.

Safe streets. Efficient utilities. Exceptional parks and libraries. Roseville is building a city that works—for everyone, today and for the future.

Parks, Recreation, and Library

Moving to our Parks

Roseville’s Parks, Recreation, and Library Department manages 90 parks, over 4,000 acres of natural areas, three libraries, three pools, two golf courses, a Native American museum, and 21 before- and after-school childcare sites. And once again, Roseville is a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award for excellence in park and recreation management. We’ll all keep our fingers crossed when the winners are announced next month—hopefully we can claim this title once more!

This year, we added two more jewels to our PRL crown. First, the overhaul and re-dedication of Weber Park on Main Street, originally built in 1937. The community voiced concerns about safety and visibility, and the improvements delivered. The most visible changes include lowering the park to street level, adding a central entrance for better visibility, and partnering with the Sacramento Kings Foundation and Kaiser Permanente to build a Kings Court, offering a top-quality basketball experience that brings energy and pride to the neighborhood.

The second jewel was the grand reopening of Johnson Pool, which has provided families with over a century of summer heat relief. Upgrades include a beach-entry pool, expanded deck, and additional shade. And soon, a waterslide and a mural will be added.

Park improvements continue across the city. We opened Denio Family Park, featuring a disc-golf course, next to Fargo Dog Park.

Final touches are being completed at Riego Creek Park, adding turf to more than 12 acres, and it will open this fall. Campus Oaks Park Phase 2, with a skate track and ninja-style challenge course, is expected to open by the end of the year—perfect for anyone aspiring to be the next American Ninja Warrior!

And we’re not stopping there. New parks in the western part of the city are already in design and planning phases.

From upgraded pools to dog parks, fitness trails, and basketball courts—Roseville continues to grow green, active, and vibrant. Our parks aren’t just spaces—they’re the heart of our community.

Support community engagement and advocacy

While physical infrastructure is critical, so is human connection. Strengthening our city’s advocacy, partnerships, and neighborhoods depends on the relationships we build.

We meet regularly with Congressional representatives, regulators, and federal agencies to discuss our city’s needs around utility infrastructure, housing, transportation, and cybersecurity.

At the state, we continue to make our presence known in Sacramento. We participate in industry advocacy and champion issues that matter specifically to Roseville. We’re grateful for strong connections with our state representatives—leaders who understand our priorities and take a stand on our behalf.

Our partnership with the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations remains strong. They help lead efforts like Neighborhood Clean-Up events, holiday festivities, National Night Out, and maintain a supportive channel of two-way communication that keeps our neighborhoods thriving.

Earlier this month, with guidance from the Grants Advisory Commission, the City Council awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits. Over the past 30 years, the Citizens Benefit Trust has distributed $17 million to nonprofits across Roseville—funding made possible by the sale of the old Roseville Hospital decades ago.

Advocacy, partnerships, and neighborhood connections—these are the relationships that make Roseville strong. Together, we keep our community growing, vibrant, and connected.

Everything we do ultimately comes back to serving our community.

When I reflect on all we’ve accomplished, one truth stands out: Roseville’s story is, above all, a story of people. Our community’s strength and resilience were built by visionaries who saw what Roseville could be. Together, we have the responsibility—and the privilege—to carry that legacy forward.

Ours is a city that honors its past, shines in the present, and boldly shapes the future. So I’ll sum up the state of our city this way: Roseville is ready—bold in our vision, strong in our spirit, and unstoppable in our future. Thank you for joining me today.

Thank you for joining me today. We are Roseville.