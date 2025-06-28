Subscribe
Saturday, June 28, 2025
101 F
Roseville
Diner enjoying the new Fleming's Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Staff
By Staff
Renowned steakhouse to bring Prime & Wagyu steaks, eclectic wines, live music and impeccable service to Northern California

Roseville, Calif. – Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Fleming’s Roseville will open for both lunch and dinner at this location as well as host private dining events. Guests will experience an elevated suite of offerings such as Caviar Service, A5 Japanese Wagyu, seven different USDA prime and classic cuts as well as a curated selection of chef specialties by Fleming’s Chef Partner Jason Marshman for dinner. Most lunch salads, sandwiches and entrées are available for $30 or less.

Chef Marshman and Operating Partner Chris DeRise

Fleming’s Roseville will be led by Chef Marshman and Operating Partner Chris DeRise. Both bring extensive leadership experience in fine dining and previously held positions at other Fleming’s locations. This Roseville location is particularly special for Chef Marshman who grew up in the area and professionally trained at the California Culinary Academy.

“As a native of Northern California, being able to serve this community, where my roots run deep, means everything,” said Chef Marshman. “For me, it’s not just about what’s on the plate-it’s about combining everything I’ve learned to curate dishes that are creative, seasonal and rooted in the kind of quality I believe every guest deserves.”

Location & Directions

dessert

The interior design of Fleming’s Roseville sets itself apart through its modern earth-toned palette, clean architectural lines, abundant natural light and luxe finishes like light herringbone wood, shimmering gold accents and textured walls for richness. A stunning glass wine vault showcases a diverse collection of wines from around the world, a testament to Fleming’s wine philosophy.

Additionally, Fleming’s will have a rotation of local musicians play live music nightly.

Those interested in private dining can also host social and corporate gatherings in one of the three distinct private event spaces inside the restaurant. Specialty event menus and custom décor packages will be available.

For more information about Fleming’s, please visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

Trending

Roseville News

Saturday at the Placer County Fair: Day 3 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - The weekend is here! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers as the Placer County Fair kicks into high gear with full days and fun on tap! (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

