Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Renowned steakhouse to bring Prime & Wagyu steaks, eclectic wines, live music and impeccable service to Northern California

Roseville, Calif. – Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Fleming’s Roseville will open for both lunch and dinner at this location as well as host private dining events. Guests will experience an elevated suite of offerings such as Caviar Service, A5 Japanese Wagyu, seven different USDA prime and classic cuts as well as a curated selection of chef specialties by Fleming’s Chef Partner Jason Marshman for dinner. Most lunch salads, sandwiches and entrées are available for $30 or less.

Chef Marshman and Operating Partner Chris DeRise

Fleming’s Roseville will be led by Chef Marshman and Operating Partner Chris DeRise. Both bring extensive leadership experience in fine dining and previously held positions at other Fleming’s locations. This Roseville location is particularly special for Chef Marshman who grew up in the area and professionally trained at the California Culinary Academy.

“As a native of Northern California, being able to serve this community, where my roots run deep, means everything,” said Chef Marshman. “For me, it’s not just about what’s on the plate-it’s about combining everything I’ve learned to curate dishes that are creative, seasonal and rooted in the kind of quality I believe every guest deserves.”

The interior design of Fleming’s Roseville sets itself apart through its modern earth-toned palette, clean architectural lines, abundant natural light and luxe finishes like light herringbone wood, shimmering gold accents and textured walls for richness. A stunning glass wine vault showcases a diverse collection of wines from around the world, a testament to Fleming’s wine philosophy.

Additionally, Fleming’s will have a rotation of local musicians play live music nightly.

Those interested in private dining can also host social and corporate gatherings in one of the three distinct private event spaces inside the restaurant. Specialty event menus and custom décor packages will be available.

For more information about Fleming’s, please visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

