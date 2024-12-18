Subscribe
Thursday, July 3, 2025
71.8 F
Roseville
Roseville Mayor and city council members for 2025
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Roseville Mayor, Vice Mayor, and City Councilmembers recently sworn in

Staff
By Staff
City of Roseville

Mayors and vice mayors determined on a rotational basis

Roseville, Calif.- Krista Bernasconi’s title changed from vice mayor to mayor when she was sworn in as Roseville’s 59th mayor for a second two-year mayoral term at a special City Council meeting held on December 11. She has also served two two-year terms as Roseville’s vice mayor.

Krista is a Roseville native and a veteran of the United States Navy. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Sacramento State. Her work led to being named as Sacramento region’s “40 Under 40,” and she is a recipient of the Athena Award and Sacramento State’s Distinguished Service Award, both presented for demonstrating professional excellence, community service and leadership skills.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve the City of Roseville,” said Bernasconi. “This community holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to serve alongside my outstanding colleagues to ensure Roseville remains a remarkable place to live and thrive.”

Krista Bernasconi

Karen Alvord

Karen Alvord, who won the District 5 seat in the November election, was sworn in as vice mayor, and will become Mayor in 2026. She replaces Councilmember Scott Alvord, who termed out after being elected to two consecutive four-year terms.

Bruce Houdesheldt

Incumbents Bruce Houdesheldt (District 3), finished a two-year term as Mayor on December 11 and previously served as vice mayor.

Bruce has more than 25 years of experience representing small business and national companies on transportation, housing, water resource, land use and air quality policy and regulatory issues both in California and Maryland. He has been active with organizations such as the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Placer County Association of Realtors Sacramento Area Council of Governments, Sacramento Water Forum, Cleaner Air Partnership and Valley Vision.

Tracy Mendonsa

Tracy Mendonsa (District 1) wwas sworn in for additional four-year terms as Councilmembers after being unopposed in their districts.

As a local business owner, Tracy truly understands how to serve his community. From his commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations, such as RCSD Foundation, Tommy Apostolos Foundation, Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, Kids First, Boy Scouts, the Chamber of Commerce, and others, to his volunteer service on city boards and commissions. Serving on the Planning Commission for 4 years & previously on the Transportation Commission for 4 years, the Design Review Committee, and CPAC, Tracy has demonstrated his commitment for over a decade. Tracy currently sits on the board of the Roseville City School District Foundation (RCSD) and is a graduate of the Leadership Roseville program.

A 2020 voter-approved amendment to the City Charter resulted in Roseville’s mayors and vice mayors being determined on a rotational basis starting in 2020 with the vice mayor in District 3.

Roseville News

No One Should Have to Choose Between Food and Health Care

Roseville, Calif.- I remember meeting Carlos* at a PantryToGo distribution in Roseville. He's a veteran who served his country with honor-but on that day, he told me he'd skipped his own meals for a week
Auburn

Auburn Family 4th of July Parade & Festival

Auburn, Calif. - Auburn is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in 2025 with its annual 4th of July Parade on High Street downtown. The parade begins at 10:00 AM!
Lincoln

Lincoln 4th of July parade, fireworks and family fun

Lincoln, Calif.- Residents of Lincoln take their Independence Day celebrations seriously and this year's 4th of July will be no exception. Parade, Fireworks and Family fun at McBean Park.
Roseville News

Roseville: What’s in Your Drinking Water?

Roseville, Calif- The City of Roseville has released its annual report on local water quality. According to the report, water quality in Roseville meets state and federal standards. The latest report concludes that, "our water continues to meet or exceed
Roseville News

Roseville 4th of July Parade, Fireworks and Local Events

Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July! It's time for the Roseville 4th of July Parade. The parade begins it's annual procession at intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas at at 9:00 am

