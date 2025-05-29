City of Roseville proposes $827 million budget

Safety, Recreation, & Infrastructure among priorities

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is pleased to present the Fiscal Year 2025-26 proposed budget for public review.

This expenditure budget totals $827 million, with $236 million allocated to the General Fund operating budget and $591 million dedicated to utilities (electric, water, wastewater, and waste services) and special districts. Revenues citywide total $810 million.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

General Fund

The General Fund budget encompasses essential services including Police, Fire, Parks, Recreation & Libraries, and other City government functions. The FY2025-26 General Fund operating budget includes $243 million in revenues and $236 million in expenditures

Budget Priorities

The FY2025-26 budget accounts for rising labor costs and other unavoidable expenses. It prioritizes maintaining current service levels, addressing City Council priorities, and ensuring adherence to state and federal regulations. The budget includes funding for:

Expanding public safety services: Establishing a new Police patrol unit (Beat 8) in west Roseville by adding two police officers and one detective with additional positions planned for next year

Investing in regional recreation: Adding three new positions to oversee and maintain the Placer Valley Soccer Complex, slated to open late in 2025

Sustaining Fire Department Operations: Conducting a fire academy to maintain staffing levels

Ensuring utility operations compliance: Increasing Environmental Utilities staffing for state regulations and to improve the span of control over major functions and facilities

Investing in infrastructure: Funding capital and rehabilitation projects including electric substations, water and wastewater treatment plant improvements, park amenities, and roadway resurfacing and adding positions to maintain the City’s facilities and vehicle fleet

Securing Financial Reserves: Fully funding General Fund reserves for stability

Strategic Plan Alignment

The budget aligns with the City Council’s Strategic Plan goals, which are:

Ensure a safe and healthy community

Remain fiscally responsible in a changing world

Enhance economic vitality

Invest in well-planned infrastructure and growth

Support community engagement and advocacy

Deliver exceptional City services

Examples of initiatives and accomplishments tied to each goal can be found within the budget document.

Budget Information

City of Roseville Proposed Budget



How can I participate in the budget process?

The next upcoming budget hearing will be during the City Council’s consideration for budget adoption on Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the City Council Chambers, 311 Vernon St. in Downtown Roseville. If unable to attend, you can view the meetings live at roseville.ca.us/watch or youtube.com/CityofRosevilleCA.

related