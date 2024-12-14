Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
61.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Bosch semiconductor facility in Roseville
Roseville News
3 min.Read

Roseville Bosch facility could see up to $1.9 billion investment in semiconductor transformation

Staff
By Staff
SourceBosch

CHIPS and Science Act local impact

Roseville, California – Bosch has signed a preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) under the CHIPS and Science Act with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC). It includes up to $225 million in proposed direct funding to support the transformation of the Bosch production facility in Roseville, California.

The proposed investment would support the development of semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. Bosch plans to invest up to $1.9 billion to transform the Roseville site into a facility that produces and tests silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. The Roseville site currently employs around 250 associates with potential to grow in the future.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

Acquisition

In April 2023, Bosch announced its intention to acquire the assets of an existing wafer fab in Roseville. The acquisition was closed in August 2023 and since that time Bosch has begun the process to transform the site. Starting in 2026, the first chips will be produced on 200-millimeter wafers based on the pioneering SiC Bosch technology.

“Production of SiC chips in the United States is a key part of our strategic plan to reinforce our semiconductor portfolio and support our local customers,” said Michael Budde, president of Mobility Electronics for Bosch. “Silicon carbide chips help to enable greater range and more efficient recharging in battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles to provide affordable electromobility options for consumers.”

Bosch brings associates along during transformation

The Roseville location has nearly 40 years of extensive experience in the design and production of semiconductors for automotive and industrial applications.

“We took the unique approach to transform an existing wafer fab rather than build a new facility,” said Thorsten Scheer, plant manager in Roseville and regional president of the Bosch Mobility Electronics division in North America. “A major reason was the talented workforce in place at Roseville. Already they have shown their skill and resolve as we transform the site for future production of silicon carbide chips.”

Since the acquisition of the site, Bosch has retained nearly all of the 250 associates during the transformation process as it prepares for the 2026 launch of SiC production. The company has provided advanced training where the Roseville team learns from other sites within the Bosch global manufacturing network.

Local investment

In addition to training its current workforce, Bosch is also investing locally to help build up semiconductor expertise for the future. The Bosch Community Fund provided a $100,000 grant to the Sierra College Foundation in Rocklin, California for its Career Technical Education Support Fund. The grant has helped to support associated costs with certification fees, microcontroller kits, development material, software, protective gear, tools, entry and travel fees for STEM competitions, project supplies for STEM Clubs and more.

Systematic investments in pivotal semiconductor technology

The Roseville site represents the first semiconductor production site in the United States for Bosch. Over the next years, the company intends to invest around $1.9 billion USD in the Roseville site and upgrade the manufacturing facilities to state-of-the-art processes.

Proposed investment from the CHIPS and Science Act would help support the transformation of the site. Already the site has received a $25 million California Competes Tax Credit incentive from the Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development (GO-Biz) to support redevelopment and investment in Roseville.

Bosch has indicated it plans to claim the Department of the Treasury’s Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (CHIPS ITC), which is 25% of qualified capital expenditures. Click here to learn more about the tax credit. In addition to the proposed direct funding of up to $225 million, the CHIPS Program Office would make approximately $350 million in proposed loans – which is a part of the $75 billion in loan authority provided by the CHIPS and Science Act – available to Bosch under the PMT.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Topics

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover
Natural Wellness

Diabetes is not destiny: Take control today

Sacramento, Calif. - Type 2 diabetes (T2D), now epidemic in the United States, is a national tragedy. One in three Americans born in the 21st century is expected to develop diabetes-including young children.
Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair this weekend in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.
Sacramento

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Sacramento, Calif. - DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District today announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!