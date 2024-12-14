Subscribe
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Auburn Old Town Christmas
Auburn
Old Town Auburn Christmas 2024 cheer-filled celebration returns for 2 days this December

Staff
By Staff

Classic Christmas celebrations on December 14th & 21st

Auburn, Calif. – Old Town Auburn Christmas happens this year on two consecutive Saturdays in December. Come out and celebrate along the cheer-filled streets of Old Town as the holiday spirit transforms Auburn for a classic Christmas celebration.

The holiday tradition happen from 5:00 – 9:00 pm as the entire community is invited to share in the holiday fun. Local shops will be participate in an open house, while craft vendors and artists will display their unique holiday Christmas gifts for sale.

“Meet Santa, enjoy live music and performances, sip local craft brews & wine, indulge in delectable food, shop local and craft vendors, and warm yourself with mugs of cocoa, coffee or spirits.”

Enjoy the entertainment, tasty food and have your picture taken with Santa. Shops and restaurants will be open for the festivities.

Old Town Auburn Christmas 2024

December 14 & 21, 2024
Streets of Old Town Auburn
5:00 – 9:00 pm

Activities

Music & Dancing
Food & Drink
Vendor Fair
Meet Santa!

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

