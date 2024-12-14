Old Town Auburn Christmas 2024 cheer-filled celebration returns for 2 days this December

Classic Christmas celebrations on December 14th & 21st

Auburn, Calif. – Old Town Auburn Christmas happens this year on two consecutive Saturdays in December. Come out and celebrate along the cheer-filled streets of Old Town as the holiday spirit transforms Auburn for a classic Christmas celebration.

The holiday tradition happen from 5:00 – 9:00 pm as the entire community is invited to share in the holiday fun. Local shops will be participate in an open house, while craft vendors and artists will display their unique holiday Christmas gifts for sale.

“Meet Santa, enjoy live music and performances, sip local craft brews & wine, indulge in delectable food, shop local and craft vendors, and warm yourself with mugs of cocoa, coffee or spirits.”

Enjoy the entertainment, tasty food and have your picture taken with Santa. Shops and restaurants will be open for the festivities.

Old Town Auburn Christmas 2024

December 14 & 21, 2024

Streets of Old Town Auburn

5:00 – 9:00 pm

Activities

Music & Dancing

Food & Drink

Vendor Fair

Meet Santa!

