Rocklin’s new Assistant City Manager: Andrew Keys

Background in city management and financial leadership

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Keys as the new Assistant City Manager.

With a wealth of experience and expertise, Andrew most recently served as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Lodi from 2017 to 2024. During his tenure, he led several impactful initiatives that improved customer service, modernized infrastructure, and encouraged decision-making at the lowest levels. His efforts resulted in significant financial savings, including more than $3 million annually through debt refinancing.

Additionally, Andrew played a pivotal role in negotiating the first-ever 40/60 (City/County) split of property tax revenue for new annexations in San Joaquin County. He also improved financial forecasting, strengthened reserve accounts, and reduced long-term liabilities. Andrew further enhanced transparency during labor negotiations by securing two multi-year agreements, the first in decades, and improved transparency for City permitting operations by enhancing communication with the Chamber and local businesses.

“Andrew’s proven track record of success in local government management and his deep understanding of financial leadership will be invaluable to Rocklin’s continued growth and progress,” said City Manager Aly Zimmermann. “We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the positive impact he will make on our community.”

Before his time in Lodi, Andrew spent 10 years with the City of Elk Grove, where he progressed from Finance Analyst to Revenue Manager, Accounting Manager, and Budget Manager. He also served as Interim Deputy City Manager for one year. In addition to his local government experience, Andrew worked as a Municipal Advisor in the private sector, bringing over 20 years of expertise to his new role.

Andrew holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations, both from the University of California, Davis. With his strong background in city management and financial leadership, Andrew is well-positioned to make a positive impact on the City of Rocklin. We are excited to see the contributions he will bring to our community.