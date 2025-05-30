Subscribe
Friday, May 30, 2025
86.5 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Fleming's Steakhouse and Wine Bar Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville to open June 30

Staff
By Staff

Renowned steakhouse to bring Prime & Wagyu steaks, eclectic wines, live music and impeccable service to Northern California

Roseville, Calif. – Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Fleming’s Roseville will open for both lunch and dinner at this location as well as host private dining events. Guests will experience an elevated suite of offerings such as Caviar Service, A5 Japanese Wagyu, seven different USDA prime and classic cuts as well as a curated selection of chef specialties by Fleming’s Chef Partner Jason Marshman for dinner. Most lunch salads, sandwiches and entrées are available for $30 or less.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Chef Marshman and Operating Partner Chris DeRise

Fleming’s Roseville will be led by Chef Marshman and Operating Partner Chris DeRise. Both bring extensive leadership experience in fine dining and previously held positions at other Fleming’s locations. This Roseville location is particularly special for Chef Marshman who grew up in the area and professionally trained at the California Culinary Academy.

“As a native of Northern California, being able to serve this community, where my roots run deep, means everything,” said Chef Marshman. “For me, it’s not just about what’s on the plate-it’s about combining everything I’ve learned to curate dishes that are creative, seasonal and rooted in the kind of quality I believe every guest deserves.”

Location & Directions

The interior design of Fleming’s Roseville sets itself apart through its modern earth-toned palette, clean architectural lines, abundant natural light and luxe finishes like light herringbone wood, shimmering gold accents and textured walls for richness. A stunning glass wine vault showcases a diverse collection of wines from around the world, a testament to Fleming’s wine philosophy. Additionally, Fleming’s will have a rotation of local musicians play live music nightly.

Those interested in private dining can also host social and corporate gatherings in one of the three distinct private event spaces inside the restaurant. Specialty event menus and custom décor packages will be available.

For more information about Fleming’s, please visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville PD: Watch out for government impostor scams

Roseville, Calif.- Scammers are pretending to be government workers, and it's costing people money. These impostors might contact you by phone, email, or text message. They claim they're from the Social Security Administration, Medicare, or another government agency.
Music Festivals

Festival La Onda in Napa this weekend

Napa, Calif.- BottleRock has announced the lineup for the 2025 Festival La Onda, to be held in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 31 & June 1, 2025. Headlining the festival are Marco Antonio Solis, Banda MS and Pepe Aguilar on May 31, Carin León and Grupo Firme on June 1.
Roseville News

City of Roseville proposes $827 million budget

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is pleased to present the Fiscal Year 2025-26 proposed budget for public review. This expenditure budget totals $827 million, with $236 million allocated to the General Fund operating budget and $591 million dedicated to
Local Business and Community

Goodyear Auto Service in Rocklin

Trust Goodyear Auto Service for car maintenance services near you. Convenient locations for oil changes, brakes, tire rotations, engine repair & more.
Local Business and Community

Crocker Oaks Apartments in Roseville

Crocker Oaks Apartments in Roseville, Calif.

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville PD: Watch out for government impostor scams

Roseville, Calif.- Scammers are pretending to be government workers, and it's costing people money. These impostors might contact you by phone, email, or text message. They claim they're from the Social Security Administration, Medicare, or another government agency.
Music Festivals

Festival La Onda in Napa this weekend

Napa, Calif.- BottleRock has announced the lineup for the 2025 Festival La Onda, to be held in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 31 & June 1, 2025. Headlining the festival are Marco Antonio Solis, Banda MS and Pepe Aguilar on May 31, Carin León and Grupo Firme on June 1.
Roseville News

City of Roseville proposes $827 million budget

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is pleased to present the Fiscal Year 2025-26 proposed budget for public review. This expenditure budget totals $827 million, with $236 million allocated to the General Fund operating budget and $591 million dedicated to
Local Business and Community

Goodyear Auto Service in Rocklin

Trust Goodyear Auto Service for car maintenance services near you. Convenient locations for oil changes, brakes, tire rotations, engine repair & more.
Local Business and Community

Crocker Oaks Apartments in Roseville

Crocker Oaks Apartments in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Living Spaces in Roseville

Shop for furniture, mattresses and home at the Living Spaces store in Roseville, Sacramento area. We offer quality home furnishings at the guaranteed lowest prices. Enjoy free 2-day shipping with minimal contact.
Sacramento

SMUD to issue $300 million in revenue bonds

Sacramento, Calif. -SMUD proudly announces that it plans to issue approximately $300 million of Electric Revenue Bonds and Subordinated Electric Revenue Bonds during the month of June 2025.
Auburn

PCWA awards $250,000 in grants to Placer County Public Water Purveyors

Auburn, Calif. - At the May 19 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board awarded five grants totaling $250,000 to three public water purveyors in Placer County.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!